TULSA WORLD HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RANKINGS

High school rankings: Coweta remains No. 1, but Grove makes another big move in 5A

Grove at Collinsville (copy)

Grove's Emmanuel Crawford (7) and his teammates are up to No. 2 in the 5A rankings. WORLD FILE

 Rich Crimi, For the Tulsa World

Class 6AI

Pos. School (Previous) W-L

1.;Bixby (1);9-0

2.;Union (2);9-0

3.;Norman North (3);7-2

4.;Jenks (4);7-2

5.;Mustang (5);7-2

6.;Owasso (6);5-4

7.;Broken Arrow (7);3-6

8.;Enid (8);5-4

9.;Moore (9);4-5

10.;Norman (--);3-6

Class 6AII

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Stillwater (1);9-0

2.;Choctaw (2);8-1

3.;Deer Creek (3);8-1

4.;Muskogee (4);9-0

5.;B.T. Washington (5);5-4

6.;Sand Springs (6);5-4

7.;Ponca City (7);5-4

8.;Lawton (8);6-3

9.;Bartlesville (9);3-6

10.;Tahlequah (10);3-6

Class 5A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Coweta (1);9-0

2.;Grove (4);9-0

3.;Del City (3);7-2

4.;MWC Carl Albert (5);7-2

5.;OKC McGuinness (6);8-1

6.;Collinsville (7);7-1

7.;McAlester (2);7-2

8.;Midwest City (8);7-2

9.;Guthrie (9);7-2

10.;Sapulpa (--);6-3

Barry Lewis reflects on Emmanuel Crawford's amazing performance as Grove defeated previously unbeaten Collinsville. And, how good is Grove? Dean Ruhl talks about how Muskogee was impressive against Booker T. Washington. Plus, a big game between Liberty and Mounds.

Class 4A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Cushing (1);9-0

2.;Elk City (2);8-1

3.;Bethany (3);8-1

4.;Wagoner (4);6-3

5.;Poteau (5);7-2

6.;Blanchard (6);6-3

7.;Tuttle (7);7-2

8.;Newcastle (8);7-2

9.;Hilldale (9);7-2

10.;Broken Bow (--);7-2

Class 3A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Lincoln Christian (1);8-1

2.;Metro Christian (2);9-0

3.;OKC Heritage Hall (3);8-1

4.;Verdigris (4);8-1

5.;Cascia Hall (5);7-2

6.;Lone Grove (7);7-2

7.;Perkins-Tryon (8);7-2

8.;Muldrow (6);8-2

9.;Marlow (10);7-2

10.;Stigler (--);7-2

Class 2A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Washington (1);9-0

2.;Rejoice Christian (2);9-0

3.;OKC Millwood (3);8-1

4.;Vian (4);7-2

5.;Eufaula (5);8-1

6.;Cl. Sequoyah (6);8-1

7.;Kiefer (8);9-0

8.;Prague (7);8-1

9.;Davis (9);8-1

10.;Vinita (10);7-2

Class A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Ringling (1);9-0

2.;Gore (2);9-0

3.;Fairview (3);9-0

4.;Colcord (4);9-0

5.;Hominy (5);9-0

6.;Tonkawa (7);8-1

7.;Chr. Heritage (8);8-2

8.;Boone-Apache (9);7-2

9.;Walters (--);8-1

6.;Wynnewood (--);7-2

Class B

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Okla. Bible (1);9-0

2.;Seiling (2);8-1

3.;Laverne (3);7-1

4.;Regent Prep (4);8-0

5.;Dewar (5);7-0

6.;Turpin (6);8-1

7.;Balko-Forgan (7);6-2

8.;Covington-Douglas (8);7-2

9.;Hollis (10);6-2

10.;Wetumka (--);7-1

Class C

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Waynoka (1);9-0

2.;Tipton (2);9-0

3.;Timberlake (3);8-1

4.;Maud (4);9-0

5.;Wesleyan Christian (5);8-1

6.;Wilson (6);7-1

7.;Mt. View-Gotebo (7);5-3

8.;Coyle (8);6-3

9.;Maysville (9);6-3

10.;Graham-Dustin (10);7-2

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World​​

