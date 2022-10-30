High school rankings: Coweta remains No. 1, but Grove makes another big move in 5A

Class 6AI
Pos. School (Previous) W-L
1.;Bixby (1);9-0
2.;Union (2);9-0
3.;Norman North (3);7-2
4.;Jenks (4);7-2
5.;Mustang (5);7-2
6.;Owasso (6);5-4
7.;Broken Arrow (7);3-6
8.;Enid (8);5-4
9.;Moore (9);4-5
10.;Norman (--);3-6
Class 6AII
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Stillwater (1);9-0
2.;Choctaw (2);8-1
3.;Deer Creek (3);8-1
4.;Muskogee (4);9-0
5.;B.T. Washington (5);5-4
6.;Sand Springs (6);5-4
7.;Ponca City (7);5-4
8.;Lawton (8);6-3
9.;Bartlesville (9);3-6
10.;Tahlequah (10);3-6
Class 5A
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Coweta (1);9-0
2.;Grove (4);9-0
3.;Del City (3);7-2
4.;MWC Carl Albert (5);7-2
5.;OKC McGuinness (6);8-1
6.;Collinsville (7);7-1
7.;McAlester (2);7-2
8.;Midwest City (8);7-2
9.;Guthrie (9);7-2
10.;Sapulpa (--);6-3
Class 4A
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Cushing (1);9-0
2.;Elk City (2);8-1
3.;Bethany (3);8-1
4.;Wagoner (4);6-3
5.;Poteau (5);7-2
6.;Blanchard (6);6-3
7.;Tuttle (7);7-2
8.;Newcastle (8);7-2
9.;Hilldale (9);7-2
10.;Broken Bow (--);7-2
Class 3A
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Lincoln Christian (1);8-1
2.;Metro Christian (2);9-0
3.;OKC Heritage Hall (3);8-1
4.;Verdigris (4);8-1
5.;Cascia Hall (5);7-2
6.;Lone Grove (7);7-2
7.;Perkins-Tryon (8);7-2
8.;Muldrow (6);8-2
9.;Marlow (10);7-2
10.;Stigler (--);7-2
Class 2A
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Washington (1);9-0
2.;Rejoice Christian (2);9-0
3.;OKC Millwood (3);8-1
4.;Vian (4);7-2
5.;Eufaula (5);8-1
6.;Cl. Sequoyah (6);8-1
7.;Kiefer (8);9-0
8.;Prague (7);8-1
9.;Davis (9);8-1
10.;Vinita (10);7-2
Class A
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Ringling (1);9-0
2.;Gore (2);9-0
3.;Fairview (3);9-0
4.;Colcord (4);9-0
5.;Hominy (5);9-0
6.;Tonkawa (7);8-1
7.;Chr. Heritage (8);8-2
8.;Boone-Apache (9);7-2
9.;Walters (--);8-1
6.;Wynnewood (--);7-2
Class B
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Okla. Bible (1);9-0
2.;Seiling (2);8-1
3.;Laverne (3);7-1
4.;Regent Prep (4);8-0
5.;Dewar (5);7-0
6.;Turpin (6);8-1
7.;Balko-Forgan (7);6-2
8.;Covington-Douglas (8);7-2
9.;Hollis (10);6-2
10.;Wetumka (--);7-1
Class C
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Waynoka (1);9-0
2.;Tipton (2);9-0
3.;Timberlake (3);8-1
4.;Maud (4);9-0
5.;Wesleyan Christian (5);8-1
6.;Wilson (6);7-1
7.;Mt. View-Gotebo (7);5-3
8.;Coyle (8);6-3
9.;Maysville (9);6-3
10.;Graham-Dustin (10);7-2
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World