High school rankings: Bixby moves to No. 1 in 6AI, Stillwater claims 6AII top spot

Tulsa World rankings
Class 6AI
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Bixby (3);1-0
2.;Union (2);1-0
3.;Jenks (1);1-0
4. Mustang (5);0-0
5.;Edmond Santa Fe (7);0-1
6.;Broken Arrow (6);0-1
7.;Owasso (4);0-1
8. Norman North (8);0-0
9.;Norman (9);0-0
10.;Moore (10);1-0
Class 6AII
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
People are also reading…
1.;Stillwater (2);1-0
2.;Deer Creek (4);1-0
3.;Choctaw (3);0-1
4.;B.T. Washington (1);0-1
5.;Sand Springs (5);1-0
6.;Lawton (7);0-0
7.;Muskogee (9);1-0
8.;Putnam North (6);0-1
9.;Tahlequah (10);0-0
10.;Ponca City (8);0-1
Class 5A
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;McAlester (1);0-0
2.;OKC McGuinness (3);1-0
3.;Coweta (6);1-0
4.;Del City (5);1-0
5.;Collinsville (4);0-0
6.;MWC Carl Albert (2);0-1
7.;Lawton MacArthur (7);1-0
8.;Guthrie (8);1-0
9.;Ardmore (--);1-0
10.;Sapulpa (9);0-1
Class 4A
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Tuttle (1);1-0
2.;Clinton (2);1-0
3.;Wagoner (3);0-0
4.;Cushing (4);0-0
5.;Poteau (5);1-0
6.;Blanchard (6);0-0
7.;Weatherford (7);0-0
8.;Elk City (8);1-0
9.;Hilldale (9);0-0
10.;Oologah (10);1-0
Class 3A
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Verdigris (1);0-0
2.;Lincoln Christian (2);1-0
3.;OKC Heritage Hall (3);0-0
4.;Metro Christian (4);0-0
5.;Cascia Hall (7);1-0
6.;Seminole (6);0-0
7.;Holland Hall (5);0-1
8.;Bristow (8);0-0
9.;Plainview (8);0-0
10.Pauls Valley (10);1-0
Class 2A
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Washington (1);1-0
2.;Beggs (2);0-0
3.;Rejoice Christian (7);1-0
4.;Vian (3);0-1
5.;Crossings Christian (4);0-0
6.;Eufaula (5);0-0
7.;Victory Christian (6);0-1
8.;Okla. Chr. School (8);1-0
9.;Pawhuska (9);1-0
10.;OKC Millwood (10);0-0
Class A
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Ringling (2);0-0
2.;Gore (3);1-0
3.;Cashion (1);0-1
4.;Fairview (4);0-0
5.;Tonkawa (5);0-0
6.;Woodland (6);0-0
7.;Hinton (7);1-0
8.;Colcord (8);0-0
9.;Stroud (9);0-0
10.;Mangum (10);0-0
Class B
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Laverne (1);1-0
2.;Shattuck (2);1-0
3.;Pioneer P-V (3);0-1
4.;Seiling (4);0-0
5.;Regent Prep (6);1-0
6.;Dewar (7);0-0
7.;Okla. Bible (--);1-0
8.;Velma-Alma (9);1-0
9. Garber (10);1-0
10. Barnsdall (--);1-0
Class C
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Timberlake (1);1-0
2.;Tipton (2);0-0
3.;Tyrone (3);0-0
4.;Waynoka (4);0-0
5.;Mt. View-Gotebo (5);0-0
6.;Maud (6);1-0
7.;Thackerville (7);0-0
8.;Buffalo (8);0-0
9.;Wesleyan Christian (9);0-0
10.;Maysville (10);1-0