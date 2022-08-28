 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school rankings: Bixby moves to No. 1 in 6AI, Stillwater claims 6AII top spot

Owasso vs. Bixby (copy)

Bixby players celebrate with the student section after defeating Owasso in their season opener Thursday.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

Tulsa World rankings

Class 6AI

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Bixby (3);1-0

2.;Union (2);1-0

3.;Jenks (1);1-0

4. Mustang (5);0-0

5.;Edmond Santa Fe (7);0-1

6.;Broken Arrow (6);0-1

7.;Owasso (4);0-1

8. Norman North (8);0-0

9.;Norman (9);0-0

10.;Moore (10);1-0

Class 6AII

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Stillwater (2);1-0

2.;Deer Creek (4);1-0

3.;Choctaw (3);0-1

4.;B.T. Washington (1);0-1

5.;Sand Springs (5);1-0

6.;Lawton (7);0-0

7.;Muskogee (9);1-0

8.;Putnam North (6);0-1

9.;Tahlequah (10);0-0

10.;Ponca City (8);0-1

Class 5A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;McAlester (1);0-0

2.;OKC McGuinness (3);1-0

3.;Coweta (6);1-0

4.;Del City (5);1-0

5.;Collinsville (4);0-0

6.;MWC Carl Albert (2);0-1

7.;Lawton MacArthur (7);1-0

8.;Guthrie (8);1-0

9.;Ardmore (--);1-0

10.;Sapulpa (9);0-1

Class 4A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Tuttle (1);1-0

2.;Clinton (2);1-0

3.;Wagoner (3);0-0

4.;Cushing (4);0-0

5.;Poteau (5);1-0

6.;Blanchard (6);0-0

7.;Weatherford (7);0-0

8.;Elk City (8);1-0

9.;Hilldale (9);0-0

10.;Oologah (10);1-0

Class 3A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Verdigris (1);0-0

2.;Lincoln Christian (2);1-0

3.;OKC Heritage Hall (3);0-0

4.;Metro Christian (4);0-0

5.;Cascia Hall (7);1-0

6.;Seminole (6);0-0

7.;Holland Hall (5);0-1

8.;Bristow (8);0-0

9.;Plainview (8);0-0

10.Pauls Valley (10);1-0

Class 2A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Washington (1);1-0

2.;Beggs (2);0-0

3.;Rejoice Christian (7);1-0

4.;Vian (3);0-1

5.;Crossings Christian (4);0-0

6.;Eufaula (5);0-0

7.;Victory Christian (6);0-1

8.;Okla. Chr. School (8);1-0

9.;Pawhuska (9);1-0

10.;OKC Millwood (10);0-0

Class A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Ringling (2);0-0

2.;Gore (3);1-0

3.;Cashion (1);0-1

4.;Fairview (4);0-0

5.;Tonkawa (5);0-0

6.;Woodland (6);0-0

7.;Hinton (7);1-0

8.;Colcord (8);0-0

9.;Stroud (9);0-0

10.;Mangum (10);0-0

Class B

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Laverne (1);1-0

2.;Shattuck (2);1-0

3.;Pioneer P-V (3);0-1

4.;Seiling (4);0-0

5.;Regent Prep (6);1-0

6.;Dewar (7);0-0

7.;Okla. Bible (--);1-0

8.;Velma-Alma (9);1-0

9. Garber (10);1-0

10. Barnsdall (--);1-0

Class C

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Timberlake (1);1-0

2.;Tipton (2);0-0

3.;Tyrone (3);0-0

4.;Waynoka (4);0-0

5.;Mt. View-Gotebo (5);0-0

6.;Maud (6);1-0

7.;Thackerville (7);0-0

8.;Buffalo (8);0-0

9.;Wesleyan Christian (9);0-0

10.;Maysville (10);1-0

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

