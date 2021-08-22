QUARTERBACKS

DYLAN WHITE

Verdigris, 5-10, 170, Jr.

In his first two seasons as the starting quarterback, Dylan White has led the Cardinals to a 14-2 record and trips to the Class 3A semifinals and quarterfinals. In eight games last year, he passed for 1,604 yards and 15 touchdowns. After coming back from an injury, he had three TD passes in a playoff win over Berryhill. “Dylan White is a great young man and competitor on and off the football field,” Cardinals coach Travis East said. “Entering his junior year we expect some very big things from him and what he brings to our team. Dylan has one goal for this team and he is working very hard to lead our team to a state championship.”

YOUR PICKS

1. Dylan White, Verdigris 1,937

2. Wyatt Austin, Summit Christian 453

3. Ty Pennington, Sand Springs

4. Blaze Berlowitz, Cushing

5. Andrew Carney, Collinsville

The others (in alphabetical order): Max Brown, Lincoln Christian; Triton Chandler, Victory Christian; Kirk Francis, Metro Christian; Gage Hamm, Coweta; Nate Ratcliff, Adair.

OUR PICKS

1. Carney

2. Hamm

3. Francis

4. Pennington

5. Brown

6. Chandler

7. Berlowitz

8. Ratcliff

9. White

10. Austin

RUNNING BACKS

MAURION HORN

Broken Arrow, 6-0, 175, Sr.

Maurion Horn has been a playmaker since his first varsity game as a freshman in 2018. He scored on his first two carries — both 49-yarders — in a victory over Enid. Horn has kept making plays ever since then. Last year, the Texas Tech commit had 18 carries for 1,160 yards and 13 touchdowns overall. He also had 16 receptions for 235 yards, averaged 32.3 yards on seven kickoff returns with a TD, and 10.2 yards on five punt returns. In 2019, he was used primarily as a defensive back. Horn was almost a two-time winner as he was the runner-up in the special teams voting last summer.

YOUR PICKS

1. Maurion Horn, Broken Arrow 946

2. Jaiden Carroll, Jenks 801

3. Braylin Presley, Bixby

4. Brayden Gilkey, Collinsville

5. Rovaughn Banks, Union

The others: CJ Brown, Beggs; Chase Burke, Berryhill; DeShawn Kinnard, Owasso; Antonio “Junior” Smith, Union; Eric Virgil, Hilldale.

OUR PICKS

1. Presley

2. Brown

3. Horn

4. Carroll

5. Smith

6. Banks

7. Gilkey

8. Virgil

9. Kinnard

10. Burke

RECEIVERS/ TIGHT ENDS

Ty’ionn Cox

Central, 6-3, 195, Sr.

This is not the first time that Ty’ionn Cox has won a readers’ poll. Last year, he was the readers’ choice for player of the week after he had five receptions for 138 yards and three touchdowns in a 54-0 victory over Mannford. That win ignited Central to a late-season run that included its first playoff win since 1997. Cox caught 43 passes for 538 yards and six touchdowns. He had a TD run against Lincoln Christian in the playoffs. “We are expecting Tyi’onn to continue to make plays both offensively and defensively this year,” Central coach Kip Shaw said. “His leadership in this program is just as important as the plays that he makes on the field.”

YOUR PICKS

1. Tyi’onn Cox, Central 2,678

2. RJ Spears-Jennings, Broken Arrow 2,090

3. Micah Tease, B.T. Washington

4. Kelan Carney, Owasso

5. Oscar Hammond, Collinsville

The others: Cole Adams, Owasso; Mason Ford, Coweta; Mason Gilkey, Pawhuska; Luke Hasz, Bixby; Dalton Hurd, Pawhuska.

OUR PICKS

1. Spears-Jennings

2. Hammond

3. Carney

4. Adams

5. Gilkey

6. Hasz

7. Hurd

8. Ford

9. Tease

10. Cox

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

WILL THOMAS

Union, 6-6, 297, Sr.

Will Thomas had a breakout season in 2020 as he helped Union reach the Class 6AI semifinals. He was an All-World first team selection and also was selected to the World’s All-State second team. He’s the only player to top both the World’s selection and the readers’ voting. Union coach Kirk Fridrich said,”He’s got his best days ahead of him. He’s a big kid who understands he’s got work to do. He’s really become an outstanding offensive lineman. The biggest things he’s had to improve on have been in the weight room and that’s where he has made huge strides. He’s worked extremely hard to get his body strength to where it needs to be to play at a higher level.”

YOUR PICKS

1. Will Thomas, Union 2,219

2. Milton White, Jenks 942

3. Levi Dunsmore, Bixby

4. Ridge Brewington, Bartlesville

5. Davis Dotson, Berryhill

The others: Maddox Gilkey, Bartlesville; Cannon Howard, Collinsville; Cash Hudson, Bishop Kelley; Cody Paschall, Bixby; Kaden Stanton, Beggs.

OUR PICKS

1. Thomas

2. Dotson

3. White

4. Hudson

5. Brewington

6. Paschall

7. Howard

8. Dunsmore

9. Stanton

10. Gilkey

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

DE’MARION THOMAS

Union, 6-4, 330, Jr.

De’Marion Thomas received the most votes of any candidates at any position — almost twice as many as Central’s Tyi’onn Cox. Metro Christian’s Dempsey Gillman, who was the runner-up to Thomas, among defensive linemen, was the No. 3 overall votegetter. Thomas, who has been offered by Baylor and Iowa State, had 51 tackles with 23 solos in 10 games last year. Union coach Kirk Fridrich said, “From the first time he stepped on our team he’s been a leader. He’s such a great teammate. Football-wise the sky’s the limit for him. He’s a very dominant player and will play some offensive line as well this year.”

YOUR PICKS

1. De’Marion Thomas, Union 5,196

2. Dempsey Gillman, Metro Christian 2,597

3. AJ Brown, Jenks

4. Landon Hendricks, Sand Springs

5. Lesharo Wildcat, Pawhuska

The others: Maliek Bogard, Beggs; Michael Jamerson, Owasso; Chris McClellan, Owasso; Matthias Roberson, Union; Fred Watson, Wagoner.

OUR PICKS

1. McClellan

2. Brown

3. Roberson

4. Thomas

5. Jamerson

6. Watson

7. Bogard

8. Gillman

9. Wildcat

10. Hendricks

LINEBACKERS

REESE ROLLER

Verdigris, 6-0, 205, Jr.

Reese Roller was among the nation’s leaders with 22 sacks in 2020 and Verdigris coach Travis East is looking for even better things from him this year. “Reese Roller had an outstanding sophomore season. Reese has had a great offseason and put on 20 pounds while still being very fast. We expect Reese to have another great season and be the leader of our defense. Reese looks to lead our team and push the Verdigris Cardinals as high as we can possibly go.” Roller produced 64 tackles with 34 for losses and 22 quarterback hurries. Last year’s winner and this year’s top staff selection, Stillwater’s Gabe Brown, was ninth in the voting.

YOUR PICKS

1. Reese Roller, Verdigris 1,783

2. Jack Long, Pawhuska 722

3. Tyler Johnson, Lincoln Christian

4. Jack Puckett, Bixby

5. Jake Clifton, Owasso

The others: Beau Bertelli, Bixby; Gabe Brown, Stillwater; Flynn Sage, Cascia Hall; Kaiden Vannoy, Jenks; Zane Woodham, Holland Hall.

OUR PICKS

1. Brown

2. Clifton

3. Bertelli

3. Puckett

5. Roller

6. Woodham

7. Vannoy

8. Johnson

9. Sage

10. Long

DEFENSIVE BACKS

CADE STACY

Jenks, 6-2, 176, Sr.

Cade Stacy’s highlight moment from last season came when he scored on a 32-yard interception return that sealed the 6AI state championship win over Edmond Santa Fe. “It felt like a dream,” Stacy said. “I score and I’m looking around, like, ‘I just did that.’ I do stuff like that, but to do it in the state game is a little different. And to see everybody in the stands going crazy, so it was crazy because we didn’t have the atmosphere like that all season, and it built up to that, it was amazing.” Overall for the season, Stacy had 37 tackles, 13 pass breakups and four interceptions — two coming in the opener.

YOUR PICKS

1. Cade Stacy, Jenks 1,710

2. Jayden Rowe, Union 657

3. Jaden King, B.T. Washington

4. Dylan Hasz, Bixby

5. NuNu Campbell, Holland Hall

The others: Luke Freeman, Victory Christian; Brandon Ramsey Jr., Owasso; Ethan Roush, Holland Hall; Noah Smallwood, Claremore; Gentry Williams, B.T. Washington.

OUR PICKS

1. Rowe

2. Campbell

3. Williams

4. Stacy

5. Roush

6. King

7. Hasz

8. Freeman

9. Ramsey

10. Smallwood

KICKERS/PUNTERS

HUNTER WOOD

Claremore, 5-10, 160, Sr.

For the second year in a row, Claremore has the top kicker/punter in the readers’ poll as Hunter Wood follows graduated punter Ryan Conner, who finished third in 2019. “We expect Hunter to be more of a weapon this season,” Claremore coach Jarrett Hurt said. “We would like to see him kick the ball (on kickoffs) in the end zone on a consistent basis. We think he can kick a field goal anytime we get inside the 30-yard line. Hunter is also in a battle to be our punter.” Last year, Wood made 4-of-5 field goals and 26-of-30 extra points. He kicked a 31-yard field goal in a playoff win over East Central.

YOUR PICKS

1. Hunter Wood, Claremore 909

2. Connor Nolan, Bixby 588

3. Max Paskvan, Jenks

4. Ethan Muehlenweg, Wagoner

5. Jackson Marsh, B.T. Washington

The others: TJ Cowan, Union; Magnus Lepak, Holland Hall; Jaxson Whittiker, Hilldale; Rushton Williams, Verdigris; Fute Yang, Catoosa.

OUR PICKS

1. Paskvan

2. Lepak

3. Nolan

4. Muehlenweg

5. Cowan

6. Whittiker

7. Marsh

8. Wood

9. Yang

10. Williams

