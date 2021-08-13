 Skip to main content
High School preview: Radio/Television
HOLLAND HALL FOOTBALL

On Sept. 17, Holland Hall coach Tag Gross and the defending Class 3A champion Dutch play a Cox Communications-televised game at Metro Christian. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD

 Ian Maule Tulsa World

Radio

Bixby: Sports Animal 97.1.

Broken Arrow: Arrow Vision live stream (arrowvision.tv).

Jenks: Blitz 1170.

Owasso: KYFM 100.1.

Sapulpa: Sports Animal 99.9/1550.

Union: KRMG 102.3/740.

Yurview TV (Cox channel 3)

Thursday, Aug. 26: Booker T. Washington at Southmoore, 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 27: Sapulpa at Sand Springs, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 2: OKC Millwood at OKC Heritage Hall, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 3: Bixby at Jenks, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 9: Norman at Moore, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 10: Jenks at Union, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 17: Holland Hall at Metro Christian, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 23: Broken Arrow at Westmoore, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 24: Owasso at Union, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 1: Jenks at Broken Arrow, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 8: Bixby at Choctaw, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 22: Edmond Santa Fe at Broken Arrow, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 5: Westmoore at Jenks, 7:30 p.m.

