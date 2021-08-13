High School preview: Radio/Television

Radio
Bixby: Sports Animal 97.1.
Broken Arrow: Arrow Vision live stream (arrowvision.tv).
Jenks: Blitz 1170.
Owasso: KYFM 100.1.
Sapulpa: Sports Animal 99.9/1550.
Union: KRMG 102.3/740.
Yurview TV (Cox channel 3)
Thursday, Aug. 26: Booker T. Washington at Southmoore, 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 27: Sapulpa at Sand Springs, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 2: OKC Millwood at OKC Heritage Hall, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 3: Bixby at Jenks, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 9: Norman at Moore, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 10: Jenks at Union, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 17: Holland Hall at Metro Christian, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 23: Broken Arrow at Westmoore, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 24: Owasso at Union, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 1: Jenks at Broken Arrow, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 8: Bixby at Choctaw, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 22: Edmond Santa Fe at Broken Arrow, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 5: Westmoore at Jenks, 7:30 p.m.
Bill Haisten
Sports Columnist
I joined the Tulsa World in 1990. Prior to becoming a sports columnist in 2016, I was the only sports writer in Tulsa World history to have covered OU, OSU, the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts sports on an everyday basis. Phone: 918-581-8397
