High school preview: Oklahoma's Top-25 players

KENTRELL “BUDDY” BIZZELL
MWC CARL ALBERT, RB/LB, 6-2, 210, Sr.
Helped the Titans win their fifth consecutive 5A state title in 2020 as he rushed for 1,154 yards and 21 touchdowns, plus had 78 tackles. Career totals of 2,432 rushing yards, 39 TDs.
CJ BROWN
BEGGS, RB/DB, 6-1, 185, Sr.
Oklahoma State commit rushed for 1,529 yards and 19 TDs last season. Also had 29 receptions for 264 yards and four TDs. Career totals of 3,655 rushing yards, 62 TDs.
DESEAN BROWN
CHOCTAW, DE, 6-3, 230, Sr.
World All-State selection in 2020 as he produced 79 tackles with 13 sacks and three turnovers to help the Yellowjackets reach their first state title game since 1960. Had an interception and a pass deflection in the 6AII final.
GABE BROWN
STILLWATER, LB, 6-2, 210, Sr.
Has been the Pioneers’ leading tackler the past two seasons. In 2020, had 117 tackles in nine games with seven sacks. Oklahoma State commit was last year’s All-World preseason linebacker winner in the readers’ poll.
NUNU CAMPBELL
HOLLAND HALL, WR/DB, 6-0, 175, Sr.
Had four interceptions plus 47 tackles, including 22 solos and 5.5 for losses with eight pass breakups to help the Dutch win the Class 3A state title in 2020. Also had six receptions for 138 yards and a TD.
ANDREW CARNEY
COLLINSVILLE, QB/P, 6-1, 195, Sr.
Accounted for 3,419 yards and 50 touchdowns to help Collinsville reach the 5A semifinals. Completed 96-of-162 passes for 1,679 yards with 23 TDs and two interceptions. Rushed 175 times for 1,740 yards and 27 TDs.
JAKE CLIFTON
OWASSO, LB, 6-2, 205, Sr.
Kansas State commit had 50 tackles last season, including nine for losses to help the Rams post an 11-1 record and reach the 6AI semifinals. Scored the go-ahead touchdown on a fumble return in the 2019 semifinals.
DONTIERRE FISHER
CHECOTAH, RB, 5-10, 190, Sr.
Offered by five major colleges. Last year, had 166 rushes for 1,684 yards and 19 TDs. Has career totals of 468 rushes, 4,302 yards and 51 TDs.
KIRK FRANCIS
METRO CHRISTIAN, QB, 6-1, 177, Jr.
Connected on 173-of-271 passes for 2,228 yards and 29 TDs to help lead the Patriots to the 2A state title. Passed for 367 yards and five TDs in the final against Washington.
MASON GILKEY
PAWHUSKA, WR/CB, 6-4, 180, Sr.
OSU commit had 56 receptions for 1,261 yards and 26 TDs plus seven 2-point conversions to help the Huskies reach the Class A semifinals last season. At cornerback, had 55 tackles and four takeaways.
GAGE HAMM
COWETA, QB, 6-3, 195, Sr.
Accounted for 3,152 yards and 36 touchdowns as he led the Tigers to a 10-2 record and the 5A quarterfinals in 2020. Completed 148-of-221 passes for 2,217 yards, and rushed 141 times for 887 yards and 14 TDs.
OSCAR HAMMOND
COLLINSVILLE, WR/DB, 6-4, 205, Sr.
Caught 34 passes for 828 yards and 12 TDs last season as he helped the Cardinals reach the 5A semifinals. As a safety, had 51 tackles and six takeaways with two TDs.
BEN HARMAN
CASHION, QB, 6-2, 165, Sr.
Passed for 4,116 yards and 58 TDs to lead the Wildcats to the Class A title and the state’s first 16-0 season. Passed and ran for two TDs in the championship game.
MAURION HORN
BROKEN ARROW, RB, 6-0, 175, Sr.
Texas Tech commit had 135 rushes for 1,101 yards and 13 TDs overall last season. Also had 16 receptions for 235 yards, averaged 32.3 yards on seven kickoff returns with a TD, and 10.2 yards on five punt returns.
CARSON MAY
JONES, QB, 6-5, 220, Sr.
Iowa commit completed 220-of-366 passes for 3,020 yards and 26 TDs last year. Also rushed for 650 yards and 14 TDs. Career passing totals: 5,467 yards, 50 TDs.
ERIK MCCARTY
MCALESTER, RB/DB, 6-3, 170, Jr.
In 2020, had 213 rushes for 1,966 yards and 34 TDs. Also scored on three of his nine rceptions. On defense, had 88 tackles and three interceptions.
CHRIS MCCLELLAN
OWASSO, DL, 6-3, 295, Sr.
Offered by more than 35 Power-5 schools. Moves to Owasso from Edison, where he had 66 tackles with five sacks last year. In 2019, had 40 tackles and six sacks to help the Eagles reach the 5A quarterfinals.
SCOTT PFIEFFER
EDMOND SANTA FE, QB, 6-3, 170, Sr.
Houston Baptist commit completed 165-of-247 passes for 2,374 yards and 29 TDs last season as the Wolves reached the 6AI state final.
BRAYLIN PRESLEY
BIXBY, RB, 5-8, 175, SR.
World’s 2020 state player of the year was the undefeated Spartans’ top rusher and receiver. Gained 1,744 yards on 222 carries and 727 yards on 57 receptions. Scored on a pair of punt returns. Had 37 TDs overall.
JAYDEN ROWE
UNION, CB, 6-3 200, Sr.
OU commit had 24 solo tackles with five pass breakups to help Union reach the Class 6AI semifinals. Won the 100 meters at the Frontier Conference track meet in April.
JACOB SEXTON
EDMOND DEER CREEK, OT, 6-6, 300, Sr.
Committed to OU over offers from Alabama, Notre Dame, OSU, TCU, Texas, Michigan, Texas A&M and TCU.
TALYN SHETTRON
EDMOND SANTA FE, WR/DB, 6-3, 185, SR.
OSU commit caught 61 passes for 1,152 yards and 14 TDs last season. Intercepted two passes in the 6AI semifinals. Had 65 receptions for 856 yards and nine TDs in 2019.
RJ SPEARS-JENNINGS
BROKEN ARROW, WR, 6-2, 195, Sr.
OU commit had 38 receptions for 800 yards and six TDs overall last season. Scored on a 79-yard reception in a 14-7 win over Union during the regular season and had a 69-yard reception against Union in the playoffs.
STEELE WASEL
CHOCTAW, QB, 6-4, 220, Jr.
Passed for 2,755 yards and 20 TDs to help the Yellowjackets reach the 6AII state final. Also rushed for 569 yards and 13 touchdowns.
GENTRY WILLIAMS
B.T. WASHINGTON, DB, 6-2, 175, Sr.
The Class of 2022’s top college recruit has been limited to nine games the past two years due to injuries. Career totals: 97-of-185 passes, 1,586 yards, 19 TDs; 148 rushes, 711 yards, 7 TDs.