High school preview: Oklahoma's Top-25 players

MASON GILKEY

PAWHUSKA, WR/CB, 6-4, 180, Sr.

OSU commit had 56 receptions for 1,261 yards and 26 TDs plus seven 2-point conversions to help the Huskies reach the Class A semifinals last season. At cornerback, had 55 tackles and four takeaways.

GAGE HAMM

COWETA, QB, 6-3, 195, Sr.

Accounted for 3,152 yards and 36 touchdowns as he led the Tigers to a 10-2 record and the 5A quarterfinals in 2020. Completed 148-of-221 passes for 2,217 yards, and rushed 141 times for 887 yards and 14 TDs.

OSCAR HAMMOND

COLLINSVILLE, WR/DB, 6-4, 205, Sr.

Caught 34 passes for 828 yards and 12 TDs last season as he helped the Cardinals reach the 5A semifinals. As a safety, had 51 tackles and six takeaways with two TDs.

BEN HARMAN

CASHION, QB, 6-2, 165, Sr.

Passed for 4,116 yards and 58 TDs to lead the Wildcats to the Class A title and the state’s first 16-0 season. Passed and ran for two TDs in the championship game.

MAURION HORN

BROKEN ARROW, RB, 6-0, 175, Sr.