High school preview: Breaking down Class A - Cashion, Pawhuska on collision course again

CASHION

In 2020, coach Lynn Shackelford’s Wildcats became the state’s first team to go 16-0. Many of the key players return, including quarterback Ben Harman and top receivers Mason Manning, Nick Nabavi and Landon LaGasse, who caught the late touchdown in a 7-6 win over Pawhuska in the semifinals. Cashion is 49-5 over the past five seasons and was the runner-up in 2019.

2. PAWHUSKA

Despite the heartbreaking loss in last year’s semifinals, coach Matt Hennesy’s program continued an upward trend that has followed since he inherited a program that went 4-25 from 2015-17. He took the Huskies to the playoffs in 2018 and to the quarterfinals in an an 11-2 season in 2019. North Texas quarterback signee Bryce Drummond has graduated, but his successor, brother Todd, also has Division-I potential. He also has two playmaking receivers, OSU signee Mason Gilkey and Dalton Hurd, who also can dominate as defensive backs. The defense also includes end Lesharo Wildcat, who is drawing Division-I interest, and Jack Long, who has 368 career tackles and 29 sacks.