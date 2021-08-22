High school preview: Breaking down Class 6A Division II -- Bixby, Choctaw headed for another showdown

BIXBY

Fast and explosive Braylin Presley will be surrounded by proven playmakers as the Spartans, winners of 36 straight games, seek a seventh gold ball in eight years and fourth in a row. However, QB Mason Williams has graduated after throwing a school-record 110 TD passes over three seasons and three men competed for the job in training camp. Presley, an OSU commit, accounted for 2,767 yards and 35 TDs last season, averaging 9.1 yards every time he touched the ball. Choctaw coach Jake Corbin described him as “maybe the best high school running back I’ve seen.” TE/LB Jack Puckett logged 83 tackles and seven sacks and OU commit Luke Hasz had nine TD receptions and averaged 22 yards per catch. Jersey Robb, a bruising short-yardage back, scored on six of his 27 carries. Jakeb Snyder’s fourth-quarter interception stopped Choctaw’s potential go-ahead drive in the state final.

2. CHOCTAW

QB Steele Wasel and DE Desean Brown helped lead the school to its first appearance in a championship game in 60 years. The Yellowjackets had a shot in the state final, but couldn’t seal the deal. The 6-foot-4 Wasel, recruited by TU and many others, threw for 3,324 yards and 33 TDs as a sophomore. He returns a squadron of talented receivers and his offensive line virtually intact, led by 6-foot-7, 305-pound TCU commit Cade McConnell. Brown, with offers from OSU, Baylor, Michigan and many others, had 15 sacks last season, leading a defense that held Bixby to its lowest-scoring games of the season. Said coach Jake Corbin: “We feel like we’ve got the guys, we just have to go and prove it.”