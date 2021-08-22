High school preview: Breaking down Class 6A Division II -- Bixby, Choctaw headed for another showdown

THE FAVORITE
BIXBY
Fast and explosive Braylin Presley will be surrounded by proven playmakers as the Spartans, winners of 36 straight games, seek a seventh gold ball in eight years and fourth in a row. However, QB Mason Williams has graduated after throwing a school-record 110 TD passes over three seasons and three men competed for the job in training camp. Presley, an OSU commit, accounted for 2,767 yards and 35 TDs last season, averaging 9.1 yards every time he touched the ball. Choctaw coach Jake Corbin described him as “maybe the best high school running back I’ve seen.” TE/LB Jack Puckett logged 83 tackles and seven sacks and OU commit Luke Hasz had nine TD receptions and averaged 22 yards per catch. Jersey Robb, a bruising short-yardage back, scored on six of his 27 carries. Jakeb Snyder’s fourth-quarter interception stopped Choctaw’s potential go-ahead drive in the state final.
THE CONTENDERS
2. CHOCTAW
QB Steele Wasel and DE Desean Brown helped lead the school to its first appearance in a championship game in 60 years. The Yellowjackets had a shot in the state final, but couldn’t seal the deal. The 6-foot-4 Wasel, recruited by TU and many others, threw for 3,324 yards and 33 TDs as a sophomore. He returns a squadron of talented receivers and his offensive line virtually intact, led by 6-foot-7, 305-pound TCU commit Cade McConnell. Brown, with offers from OSU, Baylor, Michigan and many others, had 15 sacks last season, leading a defense that held Bixby to its lowest-scoring games of the season. Said coach Jake Corbin: “We feel like we’ve got the guys, we just have to go and prove it.”
3. STILLWATER
Gage Gundy is ready for his turn at quarterback after older brother Gunnar ran the offense for three seasons (2017-19). The Pioneers are 33-3 over the last three years, winning everything but a gold ball. They were twice runners-up to Bixby and were upset by Choctaw in the 2020 semifinals. RB Qwontrel Walker is a huge graduation loss. Over four years, he rushed for 7,630 yards — seventh in state high school football history — and 109 TDs.
4. B.T. WASHINGTON
A lot of football teams could put a strong quarter-mile relay team on the field. The Hornets could make at least two. Coach Jonathan Brown lists eight men who run 4.5 or better in the 40-yard dash. That includes national top-100 prospect Gentry Williams, who missed most of last season after tearing his right ACL. QB Lathan Boone made strides in the offseason and Jordan Drew, Jaden King, Micah Tease and almost every other key player returns from a 2020 campaign (8-4) marred by injuries, inexperience and inconsistency.
5. MIDWEST CITY
QB DeAngelo Irvin Jr. threw for 2,063 yards and 15 TDs as a sophomore, helping lead the Bombers to their third semifinal appearance in four years.
6. PUTNAM NORTH
The Panthers won their first six games last season and went on to the school’s first postseason victory in 16 years. QB Carson Laverty threw for 1,426 yards and 12 TDs as a sophomore. WR Reece Moffett arrives after two starting seasons at Southmoore.
7. DEL CITY
Robert Jones was Mike Dunn’s defensive coordinator for four years and now takes over as head coach with Dunn’s departure to Carl Albert. David Stone (6-5, 260) and Jaedon Foreman (6-3, 250) give the Eagles a potentially dominant defensive front.
8. SAND SPRINGS
Bobby Klinck guided the Sandites (7-5) into the playoffs in his first season as head coach. Now, the black-and-gold faithful want more. QB Ty Pennington accounted for 2,868 yards and 28 TDs last year, and rival coaches say he’s a keeper.
9. EDMOND DEER CREEK
Sixteen starters return from the Antlers’ first playoff team in five years, led by OT Jacob Sexton, an OU commit.
10. LAWTON
Devin Simpson, a 5-foot-8, 150-pound senior speedster, has started every game of his varsity career.
GAMES TO WATCH
SEPT. 17: STILLWATER AT BIXBY
The coronavirus wiped out last year’s meeting and the long-awaited rematch of the 2018 and ’19 state finals was never played.
SEPT. 24: B.T. WASHINGTON AT CHOCTAW
Yellowjackets rallied to win 26-22 at S.E. Williams Stadium last September, starting their surge to the state final.
OCT. 14: BARTLESVILLE AT PONCA CITY
Thursday night encounter could decide a District 6AII-2 playoff berth.
PLAYERS IN THE STATE’S TOP 25
Desean Brown, Choctaw, DE, 6-3, 230, Sr.
Gabe Brown, Stillwater, LB, 6-2, 210, Sr.
Braylin Presley, Bixby, RB, 5-8, 175, SR.
Jacob Sexton, Edmond Deer Creek, OT, 6-6, 300, Sr.
Steele Wasel, Choctaw, QB, 6-4, 220, Jr.
Gentry Williams, B.T. Washington, DB, 6-2, 175, Sr.
OTHER PLAYERS TO WATCH
RIDGE BREWINGTON
Bartlesville, OT/DT, 6-3, 285, Sr.
Helped lead an offensive line that blocked Bruins runners to more than 1,900 yards last season. Committed to Air Force.
ISAIAH GIVENS
Muskogee, RB/SS, 5-11, 180, Sr.
Rushed for 468 yards and logged 68 tackles as a junior. Key returnee as Roughers try to rebound from COVID-laced 2020 season.
LANDON HENDRICKS
Sand Springs, DE, 6-4, 190, Sr.
Had 81 tackles, six sacks and recovered five fumbles last season, helping lead the Sandites to their first playoff win since 2016.