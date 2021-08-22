High school preview: Breaking down Class 5A -- Carl Albert favored to match Jenks' record streak

THE FAVORITE
MIDWEST CITY CARL ALBERT
The stakes couldn’t be higher as Mike Dunn returns to his alma mater as head coach. A sixth consecutive gold ball in 2021 would tie Jenks’ run of titles in 1996-2001 for the longest in Oklahoma 11-man football history. Dunn, who coached at Del City the past four years, replaces Mike Corley, who went 52-2 in his four seasons. Dunn played on four Titans championship teams in 1998-01, so he appreciates the pressure his players feel to uphold the tradition. Graduation losses were heavy after last season, but Dunn said he has program veterans who have waited patiently for their turn in the limelight. Top returnee is RB/LB Kentrell Bizzell, who rushed for 1,154 yards and 21 TDs last season. Braydon Armstrong and Reed Dequasie were vying to replace QB Ben Harris, who started in 51 Titans wins over four years.
THE CONTENDERS
2. COLLINSVILLE
Wedded to the ground game, old-school coach Kevin Jones opened up the offense last season and dual-threat QB Andrew Carney delivered in huge fashion. Carney accounted for 3,419 yards and 50 TDs, leading the school’s highest-scoring offense in at least 80 years. The Cards won their first 11 games and reached the playoff semifinals for the fourth time in Jones’ 11 seasons as head coach. WR/DB Oscar Hammond caught 12 of Carney’s 23 TD passes and averaged 24.5 yards per reception. Veteran linemen Cannon Howard, Clayton Brewer, Kaleb Bassett and Marshall Palmer return to block for RB/LB Brayden Gilkey, who rushed for 1,153 yards and 11 TDs.
3. MCALESTER
RB Erik McCarty rushed for a school-record 34 TDs as a sophomore, leading the Buffs’ deepest playoff advance in seven years. McAlester rallied from a 22-point deficit to nip El Reno in the quarterfinals and led McGuinness until the final 79 seconds in the semifinals. QB Trent Boatright threw for 1,982 yards and 11 TDs and MLB Chase Faber had 15 tackles for loss.
4. OKC MCGUINNESS
The Irish would probably trade their four state runner-up finishes over the past five years for one gold ball, but it might be a tall order in 2021. Explosive QB Luke Tarman has graduated, but junior RB Michael Taffe, sensational at Millwood as a freshman before moving across town to McGuinness last year, will provide a home run threat.
5. COWETA
Coach Tim Harper dialed up fourth-down magic in key wins over McAlester and Bishop Kelley last season and the Tigers (10-2) posted their best record in 24 years. QB Gage Hamm accounted for 3,123 yards and 36 TDs and speedy WR Mason Ford totaled more than 1,000 combined rushing and receiving yards and 13 TDs.
6. BISHOP KELLEY
Comets seniors have played in eight postseason contests over the past three years, twice reaching the semifinals. Will Pickard is ready for his turn at quarterback, and linebackers Andrew Payne and JT Whorton will anchor the defense.
7. LAWTON MACARTHUR
Devin Bush and Isaiah Gray represent a veteran group that could add up to coach Brett Manning’s best team in five years.
8. EL RENO
RT Caleb Hulbutta (6-3, 270) is one of four returning offensive linemen for the Indians, who were 8-3 in each of the past two seasons. Last year, he made 52 pancake blocks.
9. SAPULPA
Tim Holt Jr. has the makings of a high-octane passing attack in his first season as head coach. Zac Mason threw 17 TD passes last year and will have speed to burn in the likes of D’Angelo Mitchell, Tyreese Jones and Josiah Meggs.
10. CLAREMORE
QB Scout Cutsinger took over when Noah Smallwood injured his knee in the fourth game of last season and passed for 676 yards and nine TDs.
GAMES TO WATCH
SEPT. 10: BISHOP KELLEY AT OKC MCGUINNESS
Old Catholic Conference rivals meet for the 45th time. McGuinness leads the series 28-16.
OCT. 14: MCALESTER AT COWETA
The Tigers won a thriller in Pittsburg County last year. The rematch could decide the District 5A-3 championship.
NOV. 5: CLAREMORE AT PRYOR
Highway 20 rivals meet for the 97th time. Pryor won at Claremore last season, but Zebras lead the series 65-29-2.
PLAYERS IN THE STATE’S TOP 25
Kentrell “Buddy” Bizzell, Carl Albert, RB/LB, 6-2, 210, Sr.
Andrew Carney, Collinsville, QB/P, 6-1, 195, Sr.
Gage Hamm, Coweta, QB, 6-3, 195, Sr.
Oscar Hammond, Collinsville, WR/DB, 6-4, 205, Sr.
Erik McCarty, McAlester, RB/DB, 6-3, 170, Jr.
OTHER PLAYERS TO WATCH
BOBBY BELEW
Pryor, WR/DB, 5-9, 165, Sr.
Caught passes for 718 yards and 10 TDs and made 80 tackles last year, helping fuel Tigers’ 8-3 campaign.
LERENZO FAGAN
East Central, TB/LB, 6-0, 207, Sr.
Scored 11 TDs and made 80 tackles last season. “Our ‘War Daddy’ on defense,” coach Kevin Gordon said.
TYLER JOICE
Tahlequah, QB, 6-0, 195, Sr.
Accounted for 1,780 yards and 19 TDs last year. Threw at least one TD pass in 10 straight games.