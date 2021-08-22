High school preview: Breaking down Class 3A -- Defending champion Holland Hall favored to repeat

4. VERDIGRIS

Coach Travis East’s Cardinals, after going 19-5 for their best two-year stretch in program history, are looking for their first trip to the state final. Dylan White will be a three-year starter at quarterback. Reese Roller had 22 sacks last season and 34 tackles for losses. Evan Anderson is the top returning receiver with 463 yards and five TDs last season.

5. KINGFISHER

Jax Sternberger, who passed for 2,300 yards and 25 TDs last year, returns at quarterback for coach Jeff Myers’ team. Sternberger will have the benefit of four returning starters on the offensive line. A player to watch on defense is linebacker Slade Snodgrass, who had 85 tackles in 2020.

6. CHECOTAH

Coach Zac Ross’ Wildcats are led on offense by running back Dontierre Fisher, who has 4,302 career rushing yards and 51 TDs. Omarion Warrior leads the offensive line. The Wildcats have an experienced quarterback, Jake Vernon, who passed for 1,064 yards and 10 TDs in 2020. Checotah has an opportunistic secondary that includes Kayson Flud and Trenton Dan, who combined for 10 interceptions last season.

7. KINGSTON