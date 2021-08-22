High school preview: Breaking down Class 2A -- Patriots picked for three-peat

THE FAVORITE

METRO CHRISTIAN

Cade Gibson, Levi Korir and Malachi Penland represent huge graduation losses and coach Jared McCoy admits there is work to be done. But he also says the Patriots might have enough firepower left over to win a third straight gold ball — if they can put it all together in a crowded field of challengers. QB Kirk Francis, who passed for 2,228 yards and 29 TDs as a sophomore, will have capable receivers (Breck Nauman, JJ Shelby, Seth McCoy, Reid Roth) and Tagg Campbell takes over at running back. But the offensive line must be retooled around returning seniors Caleb Connor and Rhett Ruefer.

THE CONTENDERS

2. BEGGS

All-everything WR/DB Kendal Daniels has graduated to OSU, but coach David Tenison, who guided the Demons to a state runner-up finish in 2018 and is 34-8 over three seasons, said he likely has the best overall talent in his tenure. OSU commit CJ Brown scored 19 TDs last year and is nearing 4,000 career rushing yards. On defense, Brown and Jeremiah Olden are a dynamite safeties pair and 6-foot-6, 210-pound Maliek Bogard arrives from Okmulgee, where he had a breakout junior season. Ayden Hamilton, a sophomore, takes the reins at quarterback.

3. WASHINGTON