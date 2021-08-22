High school preview: Breaking down 4A -- Cushing ready for title run in wide-open race

THE FAVORITE

CUSHING

It looks like a wide-open year in 4A and the Tigers are in good position to make a run at the gold ball. This is the 60th anniversary of Cushing’s last state title. Cushing, 9-4 last year, lost to Wagoner in the semifinals — its third trip to the Final Four in six seasons. Coach Rusty Morgan’s team has one of the area’s top quarterbacks, Blaze Berlowitz, who threw for 3,005 yards and 27 touchdowns last year. He has a talented group of receivers led by Camden Crooks, Lane Yaunt and Brody Berlowitz. A strong defense includes linebacker Riley Matheson, who had 167 tackles last season.

THE CONTENDERS

2. CLINTON

The tradition-rich Red Tornadoes reached the state title game last year for the first time since its last gold ball in 2012. Clinton is third in state history with 16 state championships. The Red Tornadoes, who battled through several COVID-related schedule interruptions, got to the title game last year with a strong defense as they allowed only 14.5 points per game. The defense was stellar in a 10-7 win over Blanchard in the semifinals. Clinton’s offense is led by Caden Powell, a four-year starter and OU baseball commit.

3. WAGONER