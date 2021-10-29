High school football, Week 9: Wilson's six TDs lead Rejoice Christian past Adair

OWASSO — The battle for first place in District 2A-8 saw No. 8 Rejoice Christian defeat Adair 64-30 Friday night at Rejoice Stadium.
The Eagles (8-1, 6-0) would clinch the district championship with a win in their regular-season finale at Sperry next Friday.
The Warriors (6-3, 5-1) can secure a home game in the first round of the playoffs with a home victory against Claremore Sequoyah and a Rejoice win next Friday.
Rejoice quarterback Chance Wilson had another big night. He completed 10-of-16 passes for 175 yards, ran for 126 yards on 16 carries and had six total touchdowns (three passing and three rushing).
Adair quarterback Nate Ratcliff also had a solid game. The southpaw passed for 191 yards and had three touchdown tosses.
Adair scored on the opening drive of the game. The 11-play, 80-yard march finished with a 4-yard touchdown pass from Ratcliff to Reece Jackson with 7:59 left in the first quarter.
Rejoice Christian countered on its first possession. Wilson did the honors with a 3-yard keeper at the 5:18 mark of the first period.
The Warriors took advantage of a muffed punt and eventually cashed it in on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Ratcliff to Cale Winfrey with 59 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
The Eagles drew even on another keeper from Wilson, this one from a yard out, 88 seconds into the second period.
Adair fumbled on the next play from scrimmage, and two plays later Wilson hooked up with Jay Miller on a 5-yard touchdown connection to put Rejoice ahead with 10:04 left in the quarter.
The Eagles extended their advantage to 28-14 on an 80-yard touchdown strike from Wilson to Bryce Revard with 2:45 remaining in the first half.
The Warriors got a safety with 52 seconds to play in the first half, then opened the second-half scoring on a 12-yard TD toss from Ratcliff to Jackson at the 5:15 mark of the third period.
Rejoice answered, however, as Isaac Barnett scored on a 2-yard touchdown run and then added the 2-point conversion with 2:36 left in the third quarter.
Wilson found the end zone again, this time from 36 yards out, 59 seconds into the final period. That score came one play after teammate T. J. Wilson blocked a punt.
The Eagles got another score 55 seconds later, when Solomon Morton returned an interception 51 yards for the TD.
Wilson then found Drevin Reed on a screen pass that covered 38 yards for another touchdown with 7:13 remaining. Jace Jenkins then scored two minutes later on a 34-yard run.
REJOICE CHRISTIAN 64, ADAIR 30
Adair;14;2;6;8;—;30
Rejoice Christian;7;21;8;28;—;64
ADR — R. Jackson 4 pass from Ratcliff (Winfrey run) 7:59 q1
REJ — Wilson 3 run (Price kick) 5:18 q1
ADR — Winfrey 15 pass from Ratcliff (pass failed) :59 q1
REJ — Wilson 1 run (Price kick) 10:32 q2
REJ — Miller 5 pass from Wilson (Price kick) 10:04 q2
REJ — Revard 80 pass from Wilson (Price kick) 2:45 q2
ADR — Safety, Wilson tackled in end zone :52 q2
ADR — R. Jackson 12 pass from Ratcliff (run failed) 5:15 q3
REJ — Barnett 2 run (Barnett run) 2:36 q3
REJ — Wilson 36 run (Price kick) 11:01 q4
REJ — Morton 51 interception return (Price kicki) 10:06 q4
REJ — Reed 38 pass from Wilson (Price kick) 7:13 q4
REJ — Jenkins 34 run (Price kicki) 5:12 q4
ADR — Sparks 8 run (Gamez run) 1:29 q4
TEAM STATISTICS
First Downs — ADR 20, REJ 16. Rushes-Yards — ADR 55-123, REJ 30-233. Comp-Att-Int — ADR 15-26-2, REJ 10-16-0. Passing Yards — ADR 191, REJ 175. Fumbles-Lost — ADR 3-1, REJ 3-2. Penalty Yards — ADR 7-57, REJ 10-78. Records — ADR (6-3, 5-1), REJ (8-1, 6-0). Total Yards — ADR 314, REJ 408. Punts-Avg. — ADR 7-36.0, REJ 1-22.0.