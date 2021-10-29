High school football, Week 9: Wilson's six TDs lead Rejoice Christian past Adair

The Eagles drew even on another keeper from Wilson, this one from a yard out, 88 seconds into the second period.

Adair fumbled on the next play from scrimmage, and two plays later Wilson hooked up with Jay Miller on a 5-yard touchdown connection to put Rejoice ahead with 10:04 left in the quarter.

The Eagles extended their advantage to 28-14 on an 80-yard touchdown strike from Wilson to Bryce Revard with 2:45 remaining in the first half.

The Warriors got a safety with 52 seconds to play in the first half, then opened the second-half scoring on a 12-yard TD toss from Ratcliff to Jackson at the 5:15 mark of the third period.

Rejoice answered, however, as Isaac Barnett scored on a 2-yard touchdown run and then added the 2-point conversion with 2:36 left in the third quarter.

Wilson found the end zone again, this time from 36 yards out, 59 seconds into the final period. That score came one play after teammate T. J. Wilson blocked a punt.

The Eagles got another score 55 seconds later, when Solomon Morton returned an interception 51 yards for the TD.