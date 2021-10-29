High school football, Week 9: Union rolls over Southmoore, clinches district title

After a slow start last week that saw them trailing early in the third quarter, Union made sure that didn’t happen this time.
Junior Smith ran for three touchdowns and RoVaughn Banks completed 10 of 13 passes for 135 yards and one touchdown, all in the first half, as Union built up a dominating lead by halftime, en route to a 42-0 victory over Southmoore Friday night at Union Tuttle Stadium.
Ranked No. 2 in Class 6AI, Union (8-1, 6-0) scored touchdowns on each of its first six possessions, clinching the District 6AI-2 championship with the triumph, their sixth in a row.
“Really proud of our kids and the focus they had this week, came out with a lot of intensity,” Union coach Kirk Fridrich said. “The challenge when you come into a game against a Southmoore team that has struggled this year is to be focused and execute with good efficiency and I felt like our guys did a good job of that, especially in the first half.”
Fridrich inserted mostly backups starting late in the second quarter.
After Union had fallen behind 14-7 early in the third quarter during last week’s eventual 30-14 win over Norman North, Smith was especially happy with how things went during the early part of Friday's game, especially since it resulted in the district championship.
“It makes me very excited, it’s something we haven’t done since 2018, so it just feels good to bring it back,” said Smith, a senior who gained 83 yards on 13 carries. “I’m just glad how we performed, we came out fast, I think we scored every drive.”
History was also made in the second quarter when Stephenie Pereff kicked Union’s extra point, pushing the Union lead to 42-0, becoming the first female to score a point for the school.
“It was pretty crazy, I just remember Coach Davis told me, ‘Hey, get ready, it’s your time,’ and I was like, ‘Oh Lord!’” said Pereff, a senior soccer player who decided to try football this year. “We’ve been working on it in practice and the chance finally came. I was ecstatic, it was a dream, I never would have considered playing football.”
After making her kick, Pereff ran off the field pumped and the sideline was very excited for her.
“We support everybody,” Smith said, “and I know at practice, we all hype her up all the time, and we’re just very proud for her.”
“She came out and said she wanted to try to kick and as a senior, we were able to get an opportunity for her to go in,” Fridrich added. “Pretty excited to have a female scorer at Union football.”
The Union defense limited Southmoore (0-8, 0-6) to just 10 yards of total offense, including minus-3 rushing and an unbelievable minus-31 yards at halftime. The Sabercats didn’t advance past midfield once.
“Defensively, our guys did a really nice job,” Fridrich said. “That gave me an opportunity to get some seniors in that are real quality kids that maybe didn’t play that much but they’re good kids that have played well that we’ve seen in practice.”