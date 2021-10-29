High school football, Week 9: Union rolls over Southmoore, clinches district title

After a slow start last week that saw them trailing early in the third quarter, Union made sure that didn’t happen this time.

Junior Smith ran for three touchdowns and RoVaughn Banks completed 10 of 13 passes for 135 yards and one touchdown, all in the first half, as Union built up a dominating lead by halftime, en route to a 42-0 victory over Southmoore Friday night at Union Tuttle Stadium.

Ranked No. 2 in Class 6AI, Union (8-1, 6-0) scored touchdowns on each of its first six possessions, clinching the District 6AI-2 championship with the triumph, their sixth in a row.

“Really proud of our kids and the focus they had this week, came out with a lot of intensity,” Union coach Kirk Fridrich said. “The challenge when you come into a game against a Southmoore team that has struggled this year is to be focused and execute with good efficiency and I felt like our guys did a good job of that, especially in the first half.”

Fridrich inserted mostly backups starting late in the second quarter.

After Union had fallen behind 14-7 early in the third quarter during last week’s eventual 30-14 win over Norman North, Smith was especially happy with how things went during the early part of Friday's game, especially since it resulted in the district championship.