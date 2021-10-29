High school football, Week 9: Top-ranked Cardinals rout No. 9 Pryor to take 5A-4 lead

COLLINSVILLE — Collinsville coach Kevin Jones was eager to see how his top-ranked football team would react to its toughest test of the season Friday night as No. 9 Pryor visited on Senior Night in a District 5A-4 matchup of co-leaders.
In their previous eight games, the undefeated Cardinals had an average winning margin of nearly 41 points.
The Cardinals surpassed that average as they romped past the Tigers 63-8 at Sallee Field. Brayden Gilkey had 13 rushes for 121 yards and three TDs while quarterback Andrew Carney accounted for 157 yards and three touchdowns.
"It was an impressive win in all three phases," Jones said. "Up front our offensive line played great and I thought our defense really hung in there against Pryor. We bent but we didn't break a bunch. It was just a total team effort.
"We've been talking to them about getting locked in and playing their best football. And I feel like we started doing that tonight, so that's real exciting to us."
As a result of the win, the Cardinals (9-0, 6-0) can clinch the district title next week in their regular-season finale with a win at Tahlequah or a Pryor win at Claremore.
Carney posted on Twitter earlier in the week with the highlights of five TD passes last Friday against Memorial, "Can't wait to start running the ball again."
Carney, who was sidelined for four games with a knee injury, got his wish as he carried for 11 yards on Friday's first snap. Although it wasn't close to the 26 carries for 334 rushing yards and five TDs he had in last year's 63-41 win at Pryor, he looked good running the ball in his third start since his return as he scored on two of his four carries. Carney also completed 8-of-13 passes for 105 yards.
"Andrew's the heart and soul of our football team," Jones said. "He's our guy, he's our leader."
Collinsville scored on all six of its possessions in the first half en route to a 42-8 lead going into intermission.
The Cardinals set the tone quickly as they received the opening kickoff and drove 80 yards in 10 plays, capped by Gilkey's 1-yard TD after only 1:58 elapsed.
After Pryor went 3-and-out, Oscar Hammond returned the Tigers' punt 34 yards to the 8. Two plays later, Carney scored on a 2-yard run. Midway through the first quarter, Collinsville's Seth Kickapoo returned an interception 35 yards to the Pryor 26. On the next play, Kickapoo raced 26 yards on a reverse for a 21-0 lead.
Pryor (7-2, 5-1) answered with a 13-play, 70-yard drive that quarterback Brunk Gray finished with a 16-yard TD pass to Bret Elza and a 2-point toss to Jacob Couch.
Hammond returned a short kickoff to the Tigers' 47 and the Cardinals needed only four plays to increase their lead to 28-8. Hammond scored as he took a short inside pass 24 yards to the end zone with 48 seconds left in the first quarter.
Early in the second quarter, a Pryor scoring threat ended on downs with a sack at the Collinsville 15. The Cardinals, who sacked Gray four times in the game, then drove 85 yards in seven plays, culminated by Gilkey's 36-yard run as the lead grew to 35-8.
Pryor's Bobby Belew returned the ensuing kickoff 42 yards to the Cardinals' 43, but the Tigers went 4-and-out. Collinsville answered quickly again with Hammond's 35-yard pass to Cameron Himebaugh setting up Gilkey's 3-yard TD run on the next play for a 42-8 lead.
Carney opened the second-half scoring with a 33-yard run and the rout was ensured. The Cardinals scored on their first eight possessions while holding Pryor, which was averaging 37.3 points, to its lowest scoring total of the season.
"This was a lot less stressful game than last year's," Jones said.
COLLINSVILLE 63, PRYOR 8
Pryor;8;0;0;0;—;8
Collinsville;28;14;14;7;—;63
COL -- Gilkey 1 run (A.Blau kick)
COL -- Carney 2 run (A.Blau kick)
COL -- Kickapoo 26 run (A.Blau kick)
PRY — Elza 16 pass from Gray (Couch pass from Gray)
COL -- Hammond 24 pass from Carney (A.Blau kick)
COL -- Carney 33 run (A.Blau kick)
COL -- Gilkey 36 run (A.Blau kick)
COL -- Gilkey 3 run (A.Blau kick)
COL -- Carney 33 run (A.Blau kick)
COL -- Caden Boyd 19 run (A.Blau kick)
COL -- Cage Boyd 4 run (A.Blau kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
First Downs — PRY 12, COL 24; Rushes-Yards — PRY 36-82, COL 39-338; Comp-Att-Int — PRY 12-27-3, COL 9-14-0. Passing Yards — PRY 126, COL 140. Fumbles-Lost — PRY 0-0, COL 0-0. Penalty Yards — PRY 3-25, COL 6-55. Total Yards — PRY 208, COL 478. Punts-Avg. — PRY 3-27.7, COL 0-0.