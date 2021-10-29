High school football, Week 9: Top-ranked Cardinals rout No. 9 Pryor to take 5A-4 lead

Carney, who was sidelined for four games with a knee injury, got his wish as he carried for 11 yards on Friday's first snap. Although it wasn't close to the 26 carries for 334 rushing yards and five TDs he had in last year's 63-41 win at Pryor, he looked good running the ball in his third start since his return as he scored on two of his four carries. Carney also completed 8-of-13 passes for 105 yards.

"Andrew's the heart and soul of our football team," Jones said. "He's our guy, he's our leader."

Collinsville scored on all six of its possessions in the first half en route to a 42-8 lead going into intermission.

The Cardinals set the tone quickly as they received the opening kickoff and drove 80 yards in 10 plays, capped by Gilkey's 1-yard TD after only 1:58 elapsed.

After Pryor went 3-and-out, Oscar Hammond returned the Tigers' punt 34 yards to the 8. Two plays later, Carney scored on a 2-yard run. Midway through the first quarter, Collinsville's Seth Kickapoo returned an interception 35 yards to the Pryor 26. On the next play, Kickapoo raced 26 yards on a reverse for a 21-0 lead.

Pryor (7-2, 5-1) answered with a 13-play, 70-yard drive that quarterback Brunk Gray finished with a 16-yard TD pass to Bret Elza and a 2-point toss to Jacob Couch.