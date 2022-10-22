 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school football: Week 9 schedule

Union vs Santa Fe (copy)

Union players run onto the field before Thursday's football game against Edmond Santa Fe.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

All games at 7 p.m. unless noted

Thursday

Afton at Fairland

Bixby at Moore

Caney Valley at Rejoice Christian

Collinsville at Edison

Elgin at Lawton Macarthur

OKC Mt. St. Mary at Mannford

Friday

Pawhuska at Adair

Poteau at Ada

Anadarko at Metro Christian

Sand Springs at B.T. Washington

Barnsdall at Drumright

Bartlesville at Muskogee

Beggs at Morris

Berryhill at Stigler

Hale at Bishop Kelley

Bristow at Holland Hall

Broken Bow at Stilwell

Cascia Hall at Inola

Catoosa at Wagoner

Jay at Central

Choctaw at Putnam City

Rogers at Claremore

Vinita at Claremore Sequoyah

Miami at Cleveland

Coyle at Copan

Coweta at Del City

Oologah at Cushing

Wetumka at Davenport

Depew at Summit Christian

Midway at Dewar

Verdigris at Dewey

Duncan at El Reno

Durant at Memorial

East Central at Glenpool

Edmond Deer Creek at OKC Capitol Hill

Edmond North at Mustang

Owasso at Edmond Santa Fe

Southmoore at Enid

Sallisaw at Fort Gibson

Foyil at Gans

Grove at Pryor

Henryetta at Roland

Hilldale at Madill

Hominy at Woodland

Jones at Kellyville

Kansas at Victory Christian

Keys at Okemah

Kiefer at Westville

Lawton at Putnam North

Lawton Eisenhower at Guthrie

Liberty at Mounds

Lincoln Christian at Muldrow

Seminole at Locust Grove

McAlester at Sapulpa

Skiatook at McLain

Yukon at Norman

Norman North at Westmoore

Nowata at Salina

OKC Northwest Classen at Ponca City

Putnam West at OKC U.S. Grant

Oklahoma Union at Pawnee

Okmulgee at Sperry

Prague at Vian

Stillwater at Tahlequah

Wewoka at Stroud

Sequoyah (Tahlequah) at Warner

Broken Arrow at Jenks, 7:35 p.m.

Edmond Memorial at Union

Regent Prep at Olive

