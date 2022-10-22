High school football: Week 9 schedule

All games at 7 p.m. unless noted
Thursday
Afton at Fairland
Bixby at Moore
Caney Valley at Rejoice Christian
Collinsville at Edison
Elgin at Lawton Macarthur
OKC Mt. St. Mary at Mannford
Friday
Pawhuska at Adair
Poteau at Ada
Anadarko at Metro Christian
Sand Springs at B.T. Washington
Barnsdall at Drumright
Bartlesville at Muskogee
Beggs at Morris
Berryhill at Stigler
Hale at Bishop Kelley
Bristow at Holland Hall
Broken Bow at Stilwell
Cascia Hall at Inola
Catoosa at Wagoner
Jay at Central
Choctaw at Putnam City
Rogers at Claremore
Vinita at Claremore Sequoyah
Miami at Cleveland
Coyle at Copan
Coweta at Del City
Oologah at Cushing
Wetumka at Davenport
Depew at Summit Christian
Midway at Dewar
Verdigris at Dewey
Duncan at El Reno
Durant at Memorial
East Central at Glenpool
Edmond Deer Creek at OKC Capitol Hill
Edmond North at Mustang
Owasso at Edmond Santa Fe
Southmoore at Enid
Sallisaw at Fort Gibson
Foyil at Gans
Grove at Pryor
Henryetta at Roland
Hilldale at Madill
Hominy at Woodland
Jones at Kellyville
Kansas at Victory Christian
Keys at Okemah
Kiefer at Westville
Lawton at Putnam North
Lawton Eisenhower at Guthrie
Liberty at Mounds
Lincoln Christian at Muldrow
Seminole at Locust Grove
McAlester at Sapulpa
Skiatook at McLain
Yukon at Norman
Norman North at Westmoore
Nowata at Salina
OKC Northwest Classen at Ponca City
Putnam West at OKC U.S. Grant
Oklahoma Union at Pawnee
Okmulgee at Sperry
Prague at Vian
Stillwater at Tahlequah
Wewoka at Stroud
Sequoyah (Tahlequah) at Warner
Broken Arrow at Jenks, 7:35 p.m.
Edmond Memorial at Union
Regent Prep at Olive