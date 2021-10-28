High school football, Week 9: Owasso overcomes wind, Moore to claim district victory

MOORE — Owasso probably will still have to go on the road in the postseason, but the Rams might just go there with some momentum.
Overcoming a Moore touchdown on the opening kickoff, the No. 5-ranked Rams scored on their first play from scrimmage and later added their own kickoff return for a score while grinding out a 49-28 win over the Lions on a windy Thursday night at Moore Schools Stadium.
Owasso (7-2, 4-2 in District 6AI-2) clinched third place in the district standings heading into next week’s regular-season finale at Putnam City. More importantly, the Rams looked worlds better against Moore than they did last week when they fell 47-41 at home to Mustang, which now has the inside track to finish second in the district, and thus host a home playoff game.
Moore (6-3, 3-3) is having one of its best football seasons in the past 20 years, but the Lions might not even make the playoffs, even with a win next week at Mustang.
Owasso quarterback Mason Willingham — despite winds from the northwest blowing at 24 mph and gusting to 36 mph at kickoff — completed 12-of-13 passes for 255 yards and three touchdowns. Two of those went for 63 and 20 yards to Ronnie Thomas, who caught five passes for 148 yards. Cole Adams had five catches for 73 yards and a touchdown, rushed four times for 48 yards and threw a two-point conversion pass to now-backup quarterback Austin Havens.
The Rams rushed for 202 yards — Derrick Overstreet had 44 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries — and finished with 465 yards of offense. The biggest concern Owasso coach Bill Blankenship had was turnovers — the Rams lost two fumbles a week after committing six turnovers in the loss to Mustang.
“I was proud of how our kids played,” Blankenship said. “This is a lot better (Moore) team than maybe that score indicates. I think it was huge that we were able to match (the early touchdown) and go 7-7 pretty quick and at least take the shock off a little bit.
“I thought we were able to balance it (the offense) well and run it. With all the wind, I was really concerned about being able to throw it, but Mason did a good job.”
Moore managed only 308 yards of offense. The Rams consistently put pressure on quarterback Denver Wolfe, although he completed 11-of-19 passes for 171 yards and rushed for 39 yards (a total greatly reduced by taking six sacks) and a touchdown. Marcus Dockins caught six passes for 115 yards for Moore and added a 1-yard touchdown run, but only two other Moore players had a reception.
Moore’s Brayden Clark caught the opening kickoff at his own 1, bobbled the ball for a moment, then picked it up at the goal line and ran untouched down the right sideline for the touchdown, just 12 seconds into the game. But Owasso had a quick answer, as Willingham flipped a short pass to Thomas, who took it the rest of the way for the 63-yard score that tied the score at 7-7 just 30 seconds into the game.
As the teams battled the wind, there were only a handful of pass plays mixed in with a lot of runs. One of those passes was the 20-yard bullet from Willingham to Thomas with 6:50 left in the first quarter that put the Rams up 14-7.
Moore drove to the Owasso 24 late in the first quarter before losing the ball on downs. In the second quarter, the Lions had third-and-3 at the Owasso 4, but their lone penalty of the half — for illegal procedure — set them back five yards and they ended up having a 31-yard field-goal attempt blocked. Owasso’s Chance Milgate returned the blocked kick to the Rams’ 43 and Owasso mostly ground out a 57-yard scoring drive from there, with Willingham bulling his way into the end zone from 2 yards out with 20 seconds left in the half, making it 21-7.
Moore recovered an Owasso fumble on the first snap of the second half, and Wolfe’s touchdown run pulled the Lions within 21-14, but Hakelan Carney returned the ensuing kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown and the Rams maintained at least a two-score lead thereafter.
Moore scored two more touchdowns, but on both occasions, the Rams answered with a touchdown of their own.
OWASSO 49, MOORE 28
Owasso;14;7;13;15;--;49
Moore;7;0;14;7;--;28
Moore – Brayden Clark 99 kickoff return (Liam Evans kick)
Owasso – Ronnie Thomas 63 pass from Mason Willingham (Jake Adams kick)
Owasso – Thomas 20 pass from Willingham (Adams kick)
Owasso – Willingham 2 run (Adams kick)
Moore – Denver Wolfe 20 run (Evans kick)
Owasso – Hakelan Carney 92 kickoff return (Adams kick)
Owasso – Derrick Overstreet 3 run (pass failed)
Moore – C.J. Simon 11 run (Evans kick)
Owasso – Cole Adams 24 pass from Willingham (Austin Havens pass from Adams)
Moore – Marcus Dockins 1 run (Evans kick)
Owasso – Overstreet 8 run (Adams kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — Owasso 21, Moore 19. Rushing att.-yds. — Owasso 39-202, Moore 39-137. Passing yards — Owasso 263, Moore 171. Passes C-A-I — Owasso 13-14-0, Moore 11-19-0. Fumbles no.-lost — Owasso 3-2, Moore 2-1. Penalty no.-yds. — Owasso 10-112, Moore 3-15. Punts-Avg. — Owasso 1-26, Moore 1-21. Records — Owasso 7-2, 4-2, Moore 6-3, 3-3.