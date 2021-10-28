High school football, Week 9: Owasso overcomes wind, Moore to claim district victory

The Rams rushed for 202 yards — Derrick Overstreet had 44 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries — and finished with 465 yards of offense. The biggest concern Owasso coach Bill Blankenship had was turnovers — the Rams lost two fumbles a week after committing six turnovers in the loss to Mustang.

“I was proud of how our kids played,” Blankenship said. “This is a lot better (Moore) team than maybe that score indicates. I think it was huge that we were able to match (the early touchdown) and go 7-7 pretty quick and at least take the shock off a little bit.

“I thought we were able to balance it (the offense) well and run it. With all the wind, I was really concerned about being able to throw it, but Mason did a good job.”

Moore managed only 308 yards of offense. The Rams consistently put pressure on quarterback Denver Wolfe, although he completed 11-of-19 passes for 171 yards and rushed for 39 yards (a total greatly reduced by taking six sacks) and a touchdown. Marcus Dockins caught six passes for 115 yards for Moore and added a 1-yard touchdown run, but only two other Moore players had a reception.