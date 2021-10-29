High school football, Week 9: Jenks wraps up district title with 44-0 win over Edmond Memorial

JENKS — Led by a stifling defense, Class 6AI No. 1 Jenks completely shut down unranked Edmond Memorial 44-0 Friday night at Allan Trimble Stadium.
The result was yet another district title for the Trojans as they wrapped up the 6AI-1 championship.
The Trojans allowed just 20 yards in the first half as the Bulldogs never crossed midfield. Edmond Memorial fared only slightly better after intermission, breaking into Jenks territory just twice and finishing with 68 total yards.
In the first half, it was the Jaiden Carroll show.
Carroll scored Jenks' first four touchdowns, running for three before returning an interception 42 yards to open up a 28-0 lead 2:36 before half. Carroll finished with 12 rushes for 81 yards.
The Trojans wasted no time in taking the lead, receiving the opening kickoff and marching 58 yards on five plays to take a 7-0 lead on a 2-yard run by Carroll before the game was two minutes old.
After a three-and-out by Edmond Memorial, Jenks again scored quickly, taking just 72 seconds to go 31 yards and take a 14-0 lead on a 1-yard run by Carroll.
The Bulldogs could get little going against a smothering Trojan defense. Of Edmond Memorial's 25 first-half plays, 15 didn't pass the line of scrimmage. For the game, 32 of the Bulldogs' 50 plays were for no gain or negative yards, including a safety by Jenks' Jett Calmus in the fourth quarter to conclude the Trojans' scoring.
Jenks improved to 8-1 overall and 6-0 in District 6AI-1 while Edmond Memorial fell to 1-8, 1-5.
JENKS 44, EDMOND MEMORIAL 0
Ed. Memorial;0;0;0;0;--;0
Jenks;14;21;0;9;--;44
First quarter
JEN - Jaiden Carroll 2 run (Max Paskvan kick), 10:09.
JEN - Carroll 1 run (Paskvan kick), 6:26.
Second quarter
JEN - Carroll 11 run (Paskvan kick), 5:43.
JEN - Carroll 42 interception return (Paskvan kick), 2:36.
JEN - Jalyn Stanford 2 run (Paskvan kick), :45.
Fourth quarter
JEN - Ty Walls 4 pass from Shaker Reisig (Paskvan kick), 8:51.
JEN - Safety, Markell Johnson tackled in end zone by Jett Calmus, 8:07.
TEAM STATISTICS
First Downs - EM 6, JEN 21. Rushes-Yards - EM 25-(-5), JEN 37-242. Comp-Att-Int - EM 9-25-2, JEN 13-20-1. Passing Yards - EM 73, JEN 152. Fumbles-Lost - EM 0-0, JEN 1-1. Penalty Yards - EM - 6-54, JEN 15-165. Records - EM 1-8, JEN 8-1. Total Yards - EM - 68, JEN 397. Punts-Avg. - EM 5-35.2, JEN 1-32.