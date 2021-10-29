High school football, Week 9: Class 4A No. 5 Grove hands No. 8 Wagoner win after tough district battle

GROVE — Grove coach Ron Culwell may have misfigured the marginal points, but it may work out for him in the end.
In the most bizarre finish for a high school football game one can imagine, Culwell’s quarterback took an intentional safety on the last play, giving No. 8 Wagoner a 22-20 win over his fifth-ranked Ridgerunners before an estimated 4,000 spectators here Friday night.
Gabe Rodriguez rushed for 126 yards and a touchdowns and Logan Sterling had two rushing scores as the Bulldogs handed Grove its first loss of the season and kept their hopes alive for the District 4A-3 championship with one week to play.
Wagoner led 14-0 after its first two possessions and 20-7 at halftime, but Grove made a frantic comeback, capped by Carson Trimble’s 60-yard TD pass to Hagan Hacker with 1:17 left. That tied the score at 20, but Nicholas Allsup was wide on his extra point and the tie remained.
Rodriguez’ 30-yard pass to Brayden Skeen got the Bulldogs as deep as the Grove 30 in the closing seconds. But knowing he needed to win by at least five points, coach Dale Condict eschewed a field goal attempt and Rodriguez threw incomplete into the end zone with four seconds left.
After a timeout, Culwell had Trimble take the snap and run back into his end zone to down the ball, giving Wagoner two points for the safety and the final outcome.
Grove, Wagoner and Bristow are now tied atop the district with 5-1 league records, and all have played one another. Marginal points will decide first, second and third if all three win next week. That’s where it gets confusing — for coaches and everybody else.
Grove, which started the game with 66 marginal points, now has 64 by virtue of the two-point loss and will be the district champion regardless if it wins next week by at least 15 points and both of the other leaders also win.
In an overtime situation, Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association rules stipulate that a team can gain or lose only one marginal point, so Grove would have been in better shape going into overtime. But that’s not how Culwell was figuring it. He thought a six-point overtime loss would have cost his team six marginal points.
“Wow! I thought it was like the old days. I thought it was however many points were scored,” he said. If the one-point rule applies, he said, “then we made a bad decision and cost our kids a chance to win.”
It will still come out in the wash if the Ridgerunners win by 15 at Miami, giving them a total of 79. Wagoner, with 59 points, can only get to 74 with a 15-point win against Skiatook in its final game.
However, there is one more way for the Bulldogs to give Condict his 11th district title, and that’s if Bristow loses at Oologah. In a two-way tie between Wagoner and Grove, the Bulldogs have the head-to-head tiebreaker.
The bizarre ending marred a tremendous defensive effort by the Bulldogs, who held Grove tailback Emmanuel Crawford to just 114 rushing yards and no touchdowns. He averaged more than 200 yards per game and had 29 rushing TDs through the first eight games.
The Bulldogs’ defense also sacked Trimble five times. Braylan Roberson, Fred Watson, Alex Shieldnight and Witty Edwards had one each, and Watson and Shieldnight combined on another in the fourth quarter when Grove was trying to rally.
“We really played well tonight on defense and we’re getting better,” Condict said. “You might call it an empty win, but we’ve won the state championship when we’ve won the district and we’ve won the state title when we’d finished second, so we’ll try again to get better this week and get ready for the playoffs, no matter what happens next week.”
Condict said regardless of the points situation, Culwell’s decision had to be a tough one to make. “I wouldn’t ever have the heart to play to lose,” he said.
Wagoner, leading 14-7 in the second quarter, faced fourth-and-2 from the Grove 37 when Sterling exploded up the middle and raced untouched to the end zone, giving the Bulldogs a 20-7 lead.
That’s the way the score stayed until early in the fourth quarter. Trimble and Hacker teamed on a 36-yard pass down the left sideline, setting up Trimble’s 6-yard pass to Jaydon Hill, and the Ridgerunners raced 86 yards on their next possession to score on the long pass to Hacker tied the score at 20.
That’s when the real drama started — and all the head-scratching.
WAGONER 22, GROVE 20
Wagoner;14;6;0;2;--;22
Grove;0;7;0;13--;20
First quarter
W: Gabe Rodriguez 1 run (Logan Bloxom kick), 6:11
W: Logan Sterling 1 run (Bloxom kick), 2:05
Second quarter
G: Carson Trimble 1 run (Nicholas Allsup kick), 6;31
W: Sterling 37 run (kick failed), 4:38
Fourth quarter
G: Jaydon Hill 6 pass from Trimble (Allsup kick), 8:46
G: Hagan Hacker 60 pass from Trimble (kick failed), 1:17
W: Safety. Trimble downs ball in end zone.
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — Wagoner 14, Grove 16. Rushes-yards — Wagoner 30-170, Grove 31-119. Passing yards — Wagoner 92, Grove 182. C/A/Int. — Wagoner 9-21-0, Grove 9-21-0. Punts — Wagoner 4-33.5, Grove 3-21.7. Fumbles-lost — Wagoner 0-0, Grove 2-1. Penalties-yards — Wagoner 9-70, Grove 2-10.