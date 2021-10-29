High school football, Week 9: Class 4A No. 5 Grove hands No. 8 Wagoner win after tough district battle

Grove, Wagoner and Bristow are now tied atop the district with 5-1 league records, and all have played one another. Marginal points will decide first, second and third if all three win next week. That’s where it gets confusing — for coaches and everybody else.

Grove, which started the game with 66 marginal points, now has 64 by virtue of the two-point loss and will be the district champion regardless if it wins next week by at least 15 points and both of the other leaders also win.

In an overtime situation, Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association rules stipulate that a team can gain or lose only one marginal point, so Grove would have been in better shape going into overtime. But that’s not how Culwell was figuring it. He thought a six-point overtime loss would have cost his team six marginal points.

“Wow! I thought it was like the old days. I thought it was however many points were scored,” he said. If the one-point rule applies, he said, “then we made a bad decision and cost our kids a chance to win.”

It will still come out in the wash if the Ridgerunners win by 15 at Miami, giving them a total of 79. Wagoner, with 59 points, can only get to 74 with a 15-point win against Skiatook in its final game.