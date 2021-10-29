High school football, Week 9: Broken Arrow clinches home playoff game after tough win over Norman

NORMAN — When you're in a tough spot, turn to your stars, and that worked for Broken Arrow in a tight football game on Friday night against Norman.
Oklahoma commit R.J. Spears-Jennings and Texas Tech commit Maurion Horn each scored a fourth-quarter touchdown as No. 3 Broken Arrow shook off a spirited upset bid by No. 9 Norman to win 28-13 at Harve Collins Field.
Horn carried 30 times for 176 yards and two touchdowns and caught three passes for 42 yards, while Spears-Jennings had six catches for 84 yards. Broken Arrow (6-3, 5-1 in District 6AI-1) rolled up 484 yards of offense while clinching second place in the district and a playoff home game, likely against Owasso. Broken Arrow will take a four-game winning streak into its regular-season finale against Enid.
“We’re always trying to go to (Horn and Spears-Jennings),” Broken Arrow coach Josh Blankenship said, not long after greeting his father, Owasso coach Bill Blankenship, who attended the game. “Maurion finally scored it through … and R.J. finally pulled a couple in. Those were big-time. That’s what we expect of them.
“I always think it’s a tight game when it’s that close. It’s hard to come over here to win on this side of the state, and we found a way to get it done. I’m proud of them.”
Broken Arrow needed all that offense to fend off the upset bid by Norman, which also had a stout rushing attack. Junior quarterback Tias McClarty carried 21 times for 216 yards and sophomore running back Devin Alexander had 24 carries for 119 yards and a touchdown. Norman (4-5, 3-3) saw its postseason hopes take a significant hit with the loss.
Norman led 13-7 midway through the third quarter after a 21-yard touchdown run by Alexander. But after Broken Arrow recovered a fumble by McClarty at the Broken Arrow 46, it scored in six plays, with Horn delivering a 9-yard touchdown run with 3:14 left in the quarter.
With fourth-and-2 at the Broken Arrow 42, Norman chose to punt and Broken Arrow then marched 87 yards, with quarterback Sterling Ramsey hitting Spears-Jennings on a 28-yard touchdown pass with 8:03 left, making it 21-13. Ramsey completed 14-of-22 passes for 166 yards.
Norman lost the ball on downs at the Broken Arrow 21 before Horn sealed the win for Broken Arrow, reeling off a 49-yard touchdown run with 5:04 left. Norman lost the ball again on downs at the Broken Arrow 6-yard line with 2:29 left.
The game proved chippy, with Norman flagged for nine personal fouls (14 penalties for 157 yards in all) and Broken Arrow being penalized 12 times for 106 yards. Those totals don’t include three offsetting personal-foul penalties.
Broken Arrow scored first, on a 10-play, 40-yard drive that included a conversion on fourth-and-2 at the Norman 4. Horn bulled in from 2 yards out, and Hunter Martens’ extra point put Broken Arrow ahead 7-0.
On its subsequent drive, Norman marched 80 yards, also converting on fourth down when McClarty hit Cooper Alexander for a 9-yard gain to the Broken Arrow 11. On the next play, wide receiver Edric Lambert took the ball on a sweep play and scored, but Broken Arrow blocked the extra-point attempt to preserve its 7-6 lead.
BROKEN ARROW 28, NORMAN 13
BA;0;7;7;14;—;28
Norman;0;6;7;0;—;13
Broken Arrow – Maurion Horn 2 run (Hunter Martens kick)
Norman – Edric Lambert 11 run (kick blocked)
Norman – Devin Alexander 21 run (Colyn Wade kick)
Broken Arrow – Horn 9 run (Martens kick)
Broken Arrow – R.J. Spears-Jennings 28 pass from Sterling Ramsey (Martens kick)
Broken Arrow – Horn 49 run (Martens kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — BA 21, Norman 21. — BA BA 39-318, Norman 46-346. Passing yards — BA 166, Norman 76. Passes C-A-I — BA 14-22-1, Norman 8-16-0. Fumbles no.-lost — BA 2-2, Norman 1-1. Penalty no.-yds. — BA 12-106, Norman 14-157. Punts-Avg. — BA 2-28, Norman 4-32.5. Team records — BA 6-3, 5-1, Norman 4-5, 3-3.