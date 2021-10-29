High school football, Week 9: Broken Arrow clinches home playoff game after tough win over Norman

NORMAN — When you're in a tough spot, turn to your stars, and that worked for Broken Arrow in a tight football game on Friday night against Norman.

Oklahoma commit R.J. Spears-Jennings and Texas Tech commit Maurion Horn each scored a fourth-quarter touchdown as No. 3 Broken Arrow shook off a spirited upset bid by No. 9 Norman to win 28-13 at Harve Collins Field.

Horn carried 30 times for 176 yards and two touchdowns and caught three passes for 42 yards, while Spears-Jennings had six catches for 84 yards. Broken Arrow (6-3, 5-1 in District 6AI-1) rolled up 484 yards of offense while clinching second place in the district and a playoff home game, likely against Owasso. Broken Arrow will take a four-game winning streak into its regular-season finale against Enid.

“We’re always trying to go to (Horn and Spears-Jennings),” Broken Arrow coach Josh Blankenship said, not long after greeting his father, Owasso coach Bill Blankenship, who attended the game. “Maurion finally scored it through … and R.J. finally pulled a couple in. Those were big-time. That’s what we expect of them.

“I always think it’s a tight game when it’s that close. It’s hard to come over here to win on this side of the state, and we found a way to get it done. I’m proud of them.”