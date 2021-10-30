High school football, Week 9: Bixby rolls past Ponca City after stunning start

PONCA CITY -- Christian Burke completed 13-of-17 passes for 239 yards and four touchdowns to lead top-ranked Bixby past Ponca City 66-13 in a District 6AII-2 matchup Friday night at Sullins Stadium.
Bixby (9-0, 6-0) extended its winning streak to 45 -- three short of Wagoner's state record (2014-17) for 11-man football. The Spartans can clinch the district title with a win next Friday at third-ranked Booker T. Washington or by a win by second-ranked Choctaw at Bartlesville.
Bixby played without 2020 state player of the year Braylin Presley, who was injured last week against Muskogee. Presley was held out for precautionary reasons and is expected to play against Washington.
The Spartans' streak of consecutive quarters leading ended at 70 on the game's first possession when Ponca City's Devin Zimmerschied returned a fumble 70 yards for a touchdown. The last time Bixby had trailed was in the second quarter against Jenks early last season.
Bixby, however, took a 7-6 lead only 1:37 later on Burke's 28-yard TD pass to Jakeb Snyder and Connor Nolan's extra-point kick.
Later in the first quarter, Connor Kirby scored on a 1-yard run and Burke connected with Cale Fugate on a 51-yard TD pass for a 22-6 lead.
Bixby added four TDs in the second quarter, including three in the last 3:39 on a pair of Burke TD passes and Connor Stacy's TD fumble return with 35 seconds left as the Spartans took a 50-8 lead into halftime.
Aidan Hill was Bixby's leading rusher with 14 carries for 138 yards and a TD. The Spartans outgained Ponca City 605-60.
The Wildcats dropped to 3-6 overall and 2-4 in district.
BIXBY 66, PONCA CITY 13
Bixby;22;28;9;7;—;66
Ponca City;6;0;0;7;—;13
PC -- Zimmerschied 70 fumble return (kick failed)
BIX — Snyder 28 pass from Burke (Nolan kick)
BIX — Kirby 1 run (Kirby run)
BIX — Fugate 51 pass from Burke (Nolan kick)
BIX -- Blankenship 2 run (Nolan kick)
BIX — Bertelli 27 pass from Burke (Nolan kick)
BIX — Solomon 28 pass from Burke (Nolan kick)
BIX— Stacy 19 fumble return (Nolan kick)
BIX -- Safety, Rogers tackle in the end zone
BIX -- Newkirk 15 pass from McCrary (Hoffman kick)
PC -- Stanton 21 pass from Moore (Andersen kick)
BIX — Hill 20 run (Hoffman kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
First Downs — BIX 35, PC 8. Rushes-Yards — BIX 44-306, PC 19- -4. Comp-Att-Int — BIX 20-28-0, PC 7-22-0. Passing Yards — BIX 299, PC 64. Fumbles-Lost — BIX 2-2, PC 1-1. Penalty Yards — BIX 13-130, PC 11-90. Total Yards — BIX 605, PC 60. Punts-Avg. — BIX 0-0, PC 7-35.3.