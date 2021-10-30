High school football, Week 9: Bixby rolls past Ponca City after stunning start

PONCA CITY -- Christian Burke completed 13-of-17 passes for 239 yards and four touchdowns to lead top-ranked Bixby past Ponca City 66-13 in a District 6AII-2 matchup Friday night at Sullins Stadium.

Bixby (9-0, 6-0) extended its winning streak to 45 -- three short of Wagoner's state record (2014-17) for 11-man football. The Spartans can clinch the district title with a win next Friday at third-ranked Booker T. Washington or by a win by second-ranked Choctaw at Bartlesville.

Bixby played without 2020 state player of the year Braylin Presley, who was injured last week against Muskogee. Presley was held out for precautionary reasons and is expected to play against Washington.

The Spartans' streak of consecutive quarters leading ended at 70 on the game's first possession when Ponca City's Devin Zimmerschied returned a fumble 70 yards for a touchdown. The last time Bixby had trailed was in the second quarter against Jenks early last season.

Bixby, however, took a 7-6 lead only 1:37 later on Burke's 28-yard TD pass to Jakeb Snyder and Connor Nolan's extra-point kick.

Later in the first quarter, Connor Kirby scored on a 1-yard run and Burke connected with Cale Fugate on a 51-yard TD pass for a 22-6 lead.