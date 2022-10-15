High school football: Week 8 schedule

All games at 7 p.m. unless noted
Thursday
Westmoore at Bixby
Enid at Broken Arrow
Coweta at East Central
Wewoka at Liberty
Mustang at Norman
OKC Capitol Hill at Ponca City
Summit Christian at Wetumka
Edmond Santa Fe at Union
Southmoore at Jenks
Friday
Ada at Fort Gibson
Adair at Vinita
Commerce at Afton
Muskogee at B.T. Washington
Sand Springs at Bartlesville
Kiefer at Beggs
Checotah at Berryhill
Bishop Kelley at Claremore
Bristow at Cascia Hall
Broken Bow at Hilldale
Salina at Caney Valley
Skiatook at Catoosa
Central at Dewey
Pawnee at Chelsea
Lawton at Choctaw
Claremore Sequoyah at Pawhuska
Cushing at Cleveland
Grove at Collinsville
Copan at Watts
Glenpool at Del City
Strother at Depew
Dewar at Quinton
Drumright at Pioneer
Edison at Pryor
OKC Northwest Classen at Edmond Deer Creek
Yukon at Edmond North
Welch at Foyil
Rogers at Hale
Okemah at Henryetta
Inola at Holland Hall
Tonkawa at Hominy
Verdigris at Jay
Okmulgee at Kansas
Kellyville at Star Spencer
Vian at Keys
Lawton Macarthur at El Reno
Stigler at Lincoln Christian
Muldrow at Locust Grove
Mannford at Metro Christian
McLain at Wagoner
Memorial at Sapulpa
Miami at Oologah
Moore at Norman North
Morris at Westville
Woodland at Morrison
Mounds at Stroud
Guthrie at MWC Carl Albert
Rejoice Christian at Nowata
OKC McGuinness at OKC Southeast
OKC Grant at Tahlequah
Sallisaw at Poteau
Putnam City at Putnam City North
Stillwater at Putnam City West
Yale at Regent Prep
Roland at Sequoyah (Tahlequah)
Victory Christian at Sperry
Madill at Stilwell
Davenport at Weleetka, 7:30 p.m.
McAlester at Durant, 7:30 p.m.
Edmond Memorial at Owasso, 7:30 p.m.