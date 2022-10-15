 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Week 8 schedule

High school football: Week 8 schedule

Union vs Edmond Santa Fe (copy)

Union's Bryce Ashlock makes a tackle against Edmond Santa Fe in the 6AI semifinals in 2020. The teams meet again Thursday night.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

All games at 7 p.m. unless noted

Thursday

Westmoore at Bixby

Enid at Broken Arrow

Coweta at East Central

Wewoka at Liberty

Mustang at Norman

OKC Capitol Hill at Ponca City

Summit Christian at Wetumka

Edmond Santa Fe at Union

Southmoore at Jenks

It's here regardless. Barry and Dean have opposing views. Plus, Booker T. finds its offense, concerns at Jenks and Union and Mustang in a marquee 6AI matchup.

Friday

Ada at Fort Gibson

Adair at Vinita

Commerce at Afton

Muskogee at B.T. Washington

Sand Springs at Bartlesville

Kiefer at Beggs

Checotah at Berryhill

Bishop Kelley at Claremore

Bristow at Cascia Hall

Broken Bow at Hilldale

Salina at Caney Valley

Skiatook at Catoosa

Central at Dewey

Pawnee at Chelsea

Lawton at Choctaw

Claremore Sequoyah at Pawhuska

Cushing at Cleveland

Grove at Collinsville

Copan at Watts

Glenpool at Del City

Strother at Depew

Dewar at Quinton

Drumright at Pioneer

Edison at Pryor

OKC Northwest Classen at Edmond Deer Creek

Yukon at Edmond North

Welch at Foyil

Rogers at Hale

Okemah at Henryetta

Inola at Holland Hall

Tonkawa at Hominy

Verdigris at Jay

Okmulgee at Kansas

Kellyville at Star Spencer

Vian at Keys

Lawton Macarthur at El Reno

Stigler at Lincoln Christian

Muldrow at Locust Grove

Mannford at Metro Christian

McLain at Wagoner

Memorial at Sapulpa

Miami at Oologah

Moore at Norman North

Morris at Westville

Woodland at Morrison

Mounds at Stroud

Guthrie at MWC Carl Albert

Rejoice Christian at Nowata

OKC McGuinness at OKC Southeast

OKC Grant at Tahlequah

Sallisaw at Poteau

Putnam City at Putnam City North

Stillwater at Putnam City West

Yale at Regent Prep

Roland at Sequoyah (Tahlequah)

Victory Christian at Sperry

Madill at Stilwell

Davenport at Weleetka, 7:30 p.m.

McAlester at Durant, 7:30 p.m.

Edmond Memorial at Owasso, 7:30 p.m.

