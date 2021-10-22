High school football, Week 8: Roundup — Jenks flexes muscle, beats Yukon again

Yukon (2-6, 2-3) was limited to 272 yards on offense.

The victory helped Jenks improve to 10-0 against Yukon since the teams first met in 1997.

Class 5A: Tahlequah 47, Glenpool 13

Tyler Joice and Malik McMurtrey put on a show for Tahlequah on Friday night with the two combining for 244 yards on 38 carries.

Joice scored the game’s first touchdown on a 33-yard pass to Beckett Robinson, and Tahlequah owned a 7-0 lead heading into the second quarter.

In the second period, McMurtrey had a 16-yard touchdown run before Glenpool scored on Rueger Tatum’s 18-yard touchdown pass to Ashton Gorbet.

Tahlequah responded to take a 14-7 lead and scored the game’s next 19 points to put the contest on ice. Joice had a 28-yard touchdown run, and he then found McMurtrey for a 39-yard touchdown pass just before halftime.

McMurtrey posted a 28-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and later added a 6-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

The Tigers racked up 532 yards on offense, while Glenpool managed only 246 yards.