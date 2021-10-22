High school football, Week 8: Roundup — Jenks flexes muscle, beats Yukon again

YUKON — It’s safe to say Jenks has Yukon’s number. And that didn’t change on Friday night.
The Trojans used a balanced offensive performance and a solid defensive showing to churn out a 48-14 victory at Miller Stadium in District 6AI-1 play.
Jenks (7-1, 5-0) posted 458 yards on offense with 253 yards through the air and 205 yards on the ground. Jaiden Carroll produced 136 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries for the Trojans, and Shaker Reisig completed 10-of-13 passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns.
Carroll scored Jenks’ first touchdown on a 5-yard run in the first quarter, and the Trojans carried a 6-0 advantage into the second quarter, where the Trojans added three touchdowns.
Carroll scored from 1 yard out before Yukon cut Jenks’ lead to 13-7 on Brayden Dutton’s 5-yard touchdown run. But Reisig delivered the Trojans’ next two scores on a 61-yard touchdown pass to Glenver Jones and a 15-yard TD connection with Ty Walls.
The second half showcased Jalyn Stanford’s 19-yard touchdown run for Jenks, and Carroll’s 40-yard TD run in the third quarter.
Jenks’ final score was on Ike Owens’ 48-yard touchdown pass to Connor Bacon midway through the final period.
Jones led Jenks receivers with 96 yards on three catches, and Stanford hauled in three catches for 59 yards.
Yukon (2-6, 2-3) was limited to 272 yards on offense.
The victory helped Jenks improve to 10-0 against Yukon since the teams first met in 1997.
Class 5A: Tahlequah 47, Glenpool 13
Tyler Joice and Malik McMurtrey put on a show for Tahlequah on Friday night with the two combining for 244 yards on 38 carries.
Joice scored the game’s first touchdown on a 33-yard pass to Beckett Robinson, and Tahlequah owned a 7-0 lead heading into the second quarter.
In the second period, McMurtrey had a 16-yard touchdown run before Glenpool scored on Rueger Tatum’s 18-yard touchdown pass to Ashton Gorbet.
Tahlequah responded to take a 14-7 lead and scored the game’s next 19 points to put the contest on ice. Joice had a 28-yard touchdown run, and he then found McMurtrey for a 39-yard touchdown pass just before halftime.
McMurtrey posted a 28-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and later added a 6-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
The Tigers racked up 532 yards on offense, while Glenpool managed only 246 yards.
Joice completed all 19 of his passes for 214 yards and two touchdowns, and he rushed for 123 yards on 19 carries. Meanwhile, McMurtrey had 121 yards on 19 carries, and he caught two passes for 52 yards.
Records: Tahlequah 6-2 (4-1 District 5A-4); Glenpool 4-4 (2-3)
Class 4A: Grove 56, Cleveland 7
Emmanual Crawford had two touchdown runs for the Ridgerunners, including runs of 3 and 14 yards. Crawford also had a 61-yard touchdown pass from Carson Trimble, and Crawford added a 58-yard punt return for a touchdown.
Trimble also had touchdown passes to Hagen Hacker (19 yards) and Matt Bush (28 yards). Gavin Stone also added a 6-yard touchdown run.
Records: Grove 8-0 (5-0 District 4A-3); Cleveland 2-6 (1-4)
Class 3A: Lincoln Christian 55, Checotah 13
Second-ranked Lincoln Christian amassed 583 yards on offense with Max Brown accounting for 351 of the yards. Brown logged 280 yards and three touchdowns through the air and 71 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries.
Brown’s touchdown runs went for 5, 13 and 16 yards — all in the first quarter. Brown’s touchdown passes went for 58 and 16 yards (Cam Dooley) and 85 yards (Logan Farris).
Luke Milligan passed for 92 yards and a touchdown for the Bulldogs, and John Washington ran for 68 yards and a touchdown.
Records: Lincoln Christian 9-0 (5-0 District 3A-3); Checotah 1-7 (1-3)
Class 2A: Metro Christian 35, Morris 0
Metro Christian rebounded from back-to-back losses to Beggs and Victory Christian by getting its offense back on track. The Patriots had 478 yards on offense with 368 yards in the passing game with Kirk Francis leading the way with 18 completions on 24 attempts for 279 yards and three touchdowns.
It was Tagg Campbell that started the Patriots’ scoring on a 16-yard touchdown run less than two minutes into the game. Then Francis had two touchdown passes in the first quarter — a 17-yarder to Walker Holder and a 27-yarder to Matthew Muller.
Francis also added a 56-yard touchdown pass to Breck Nauman in the second quarter, and then Cole Raymick had Metro Christian’s final touchdown on a 9-yard run before halftime.
The Patriots limited Morris to 12 yards on offense, and Metro Christian also came up with three Eagle turnovers.
Records: Metro Christian 5-3 (3-2 District 2A-7); Morris 0-8 (0-5).
Class B: Regent Prep 55, Foyil 0
Fourth-ranked Regent Prep needed only one half of football to dispatch of Foyil on Friday.
John Mark Roller started the Rams’ scoring on a 5-yard touchdown pass to Caedmon Fletcher, and Roller then threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Carter Smith. Smith and Roller also connected for a 35-yard touchdown pass before the end of the first quarter.