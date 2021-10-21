High school football Week 8: Numbers to know

Numbers to know

73.3: Completion percentage for Lincoln Christian’s Max Brown (96-for-131). The senior QB has 26 TD passes with only three interceptions this season. Last week at Seminole, he went over 5,000 career total yards. The Class 3A No. 2 Bulldogs host Checotah on Friday.

47: Years since Mounds has won a district football championship. The Golden Eagles (6-1) visit Stroud on Friday and will host No. 5 Okemah on Oct. 29 in games likely to decide the District A-7 title.

21: Consecutive regular-season wins for Collinsville’s Cardinals. Since Oct. 11, 2019, their only losses have been in postseason play. On Friday, the 5A No. 2 Cards welcome Memorial to Sallee Field.

Players to watch

Maverick McCollough, OG, Coweta

Will make his 32nd consecutive start Friday as 5A No. 6 Tigers visit Shawnee. Graded out at 85% vs. McAlester last week.

Ty Pennington, QB, Sand Springs

Has completed 76.1% of his passes for 1,516 yards and 15 TDs as the No. 4 Sandites host No. 2 Choctaw in a key 6AII-2 game.