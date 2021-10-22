High school football, Week 8: Broncos pull off upset of Rams

OWASSO — Mustang, coached by Lee Blankenship — a surname which may sound familiar — stunned Owasso 47-41 Friday night at Owasso Stadium.
Lee, the younger cousin of Rams head coach Bill Blankenship, tallied his first win against the 2017 6A-I state champion in four tries. Owasso’s loss also marked its first against a west-side team since a Week 9 loss to Moore in 2018.
A host of Broncos proved problematic for Owasso, led by senior defensive back Karston Keene, who came up with four interceptions.
Keene’s first pick came in the second quarter, trailing 14-13, when Owasso quarterback Austin Havens lofted a back-shoulder pass to Hakelan Carney on fourth down. Keene tracked it down and laid back to snag the touchback interception and leave the Rams (6-2) empty-handed.
Havens, who was 13-of-20 passing for 221 yards in the loss, was replaced by fellow junior Mason Willingham, after his fourth interception.
During that stretch, Mustang (5-3) raced to a four-score lead, benefiting especially from the offensive play of Keegan Bass and Jacobe Johnson, who scored two and three touchdowns, respectively.
Willingham and the Rams trailed by 26 points at the start of the fourth quarter before hustling out a trio of late touchdowns: first, a 52-yard, double-pass strike from Cole Adams to Carney, who finished the game with eight catches for 169 yards, on the first play of the fourth quarter.
After trading a couple possessions, one including Mustang’s fumble recovery, Willingham drove the Rams down the field before hitting Adams for a 31-yard reception. He caught seven passes for 122 yards and accounted for two touchdowns.
After scoring twice more, Owasso, trailing by 6, regained possession with 2:15 to go from its own 28 and stormed quickly down the field with a chance to take the lead.
With 1:11 to go, Willingham looked deep into the end zone for an open Carney. He reared back and released the pass on a rope, but Johnson read the play and broke laterally towards the pass. He leaped to intercept the ball just before reaching the boundary and came down with the ball with no more than a yard to spare before carrying out of bounds.
The interception ultimately sealed the upset win for Mustang, which was able to take a knee and drain the clock.
Owasso travels to Moore next Thursday at 7 p.m.
MUSTANG 47, OWASSO 41
Mustang 14 12 21 0 — 47
Owasso 7 7 7 20 — 41
MB — Jacobe Johnson 55 pass from Tristen Russell (Brody Massie kick), 10:17
OR — Jaray Austin 80 pass from Austin Havens (Jake Adams kick), 10:04
OR — Mason Willingham 1 run (Adams kick), 2:24
MB — Keegan Bass 10 run (kick blocked), 10:58
MB — Bass 53 pass from Russell (2-pt failed), 6:00
MB — Karston Keene 30 interception return (Massie kick), 5:05
MB — Johnson 42 pass from Russell (Massie kick), 9:38
MB — Russell 1 run (Massie kick), 8:03
OR — Willingham 80 run (Adams kick)
MB — Johnson 44 run (Massie kick), 6:33
OR — Hakelan Carney 52 pass from Cole Adams (J. Adams kick), 11:49
OR — Adams 31 pass from Willingham (2-pt failed), 3:12
OR — Ronnie Thomas 15 pass from Willingham (Adams kick), 2:42
First Downs — MB 18, OR 27. Rushes-Yards — MB 40-198, OR 32-199. Comp-Att-Int — MB 8-21-1, OR 29-42-5. Passing Yards — MB 210, OR 475. Fumbles-Lost — MB 3-0, OR 1-1. Penalty Yards — MB 26, OR 65. Records — MB 5-3, OR 6-2. Total Yards — MB 408, OR 674. Punts-Avg. — MB 5-29, OR 1-20