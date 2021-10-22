High school football, Week 8: Broncos pull off upset of Rams

OWASSO — Mustang, coached by Lee Blankenship — a surname which may sound familiar — stunned Owasso 47-41 Friday night at Owasso Stadium.

Lee, the younger cousin of Rams head coach Bill Blankenship, tallied his first win against the 2017 6A-I state champion in four tries. Owasso’s loss also marked its first against a west-side team since a Week 9 loss to Moore in 2018.

A host of Broncos proved problematic for Owasso, led by senior defensive back Karston Keene, who came up with four interceptions.

Keene’s first pick came in the second quarter, trailing 14-13, when Owasso quarterback Austin Havens lofted a back-shoulder pass to Hakelan Carney on fourth down. Keene tracked it down and laid back to snag the touchback interception and leave the Rams (6-2) empty-handed.

Havens, who was 13-of-20 passing for 221 yards in the loss, was replaced by fellow junior Mason Willingham, after his fourth interception.

During that stretch, Mustang (5-3) raced to a four-score lead, benefiting especially from the offensive play of Keegan Bass and Jacobe Johnson, who scored two and three touchdowns, respectively.