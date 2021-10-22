High school football, Week 8: Horn's late TD lifts Broken Arrow past Edmond Santa Fe

BROKEN ARROW — Maurion Horn's return to a full load as a running back the past two weeks has been spectacular.

On Friday night, Horn had 29 carries for 215 yards and two touchdowns, including the winner with 1:07 left, to help the fourth-ranked Tigers outlast No. 5 Edmond Santa Fe 47-42 in a District 6AI-1 showdown at Memorial Stadium.

Horn, a Texas Tech commit who rushed for 1,160 yards last season, only had 16 carries this year before gaining 266 yards on 21 rushes last week against Yukon as he had been used more as a receiver and also on defense.

"He's special, that's two weeks in a row he completely went off," Broken Arrow coach Josh Blankenship said. "They did a great job trying to contain him. We mixed up a call at the end and he slipped into the end zone."

Broken Arrow, down 42-41 in a see-saw battle, faced a third-and-5 at the Santa Fe 18 with 1:14 left. The Tigers could have taken the lead with a field goal, but they didn't have to kick as Horn carried around right end and into the end zone.

However, on Santa Fe's previous trip to Broken Arrow in 2019, the Tigers scored the go-ahead TD with 1:27 left only to see the Wolves win on a field goal with two seconds remaining. And the first half Friday ended in similar fashion.