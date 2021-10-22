High school football, Week 8: Horn's late TD lifts Broken Arrow past Edmond Santa Fe

BROKEN ARROW — Maurion Horn's return to a full load as a running back the past two weeks has been spectacular.
On Friday night, Horn had 29 carries for 215 yards and two touchdowns, including the winner with 1:07 left, to help the fourth-ranked Tigers outlast No. 5 Edmond Santa Fe 47-42 in a District 6AI-1 showdown at Memorial Stadium.
Horn, a Texas Tech commit who rushed for 1,160 yards last season, only had 16 carries this year before gaining 266 yards on 21 rushes last week against Yukon as he had been used more as a receiver and also on defense.
"He's special, that's two weeks in a row he completely went off," Broken Arrow coach Josh Blankenship said. "They did a great job trying to contain him. We mixed up a call at the end and he slipped into the end zone."
Broken Arrow, down 42-41 in a see-saw battle, faced a third-and-5 at the Santa Fe 18 with 1:14 left. The Tigers could have taken the lead with a field goal, but they didn't have to kick as Horn carried around right end and into the end zone.
However, on Santa Fe's previous trip to Broken Arrow in 2019, the Tigers scored the go-ahead TD with 1:27 left only to see the Wolves win on a field goal with two seconds remaining. And the first half Friday ended in similar fashion.
The Tigers (5-3, 4-1) kept that from happening again as Jacob Jennings came up with an interception to seal the outcome in the showdown for second place in the district behind Jenks. The victory virtually assures that the Tigers will host a quarterfinal game while the Wolves (4-4, 3-2) will open the playoffs on the road.
Early in the fourth quarter, it appeared that Horn might not be available for the finish as he limped off the field with leg cramps, but soon returned.
Horn wasn't the only major college recruit who shined in the game. His teammate, Oklahoma commit RJ Spears-Jennings. caught nine passes for 112 yards and two TDs. For Santa Fe, Oklahoma State commit Talyn Shettron had eight receptions for 82 yards and two TDs.
Both starting quarterbacks were efficient. Broken Arrow's Sterling Ramsey was 21-of-27 passing for 251 yards and two TDs, while Santa Fe's Scott Pfieffer was 20-of-30 for 254 yards and three touchdowns. Santa Fe freshman Demarius Robinson had 17 carries for 168 yards and two TDs plus a 66-yard scoring reception.
Broken Arrow, after trailing 28-24 at half, forced Santa Fe into a 3-and-out to open the third quarter and then drove 44 yards in six plays, capped by Horn's 4-yard TD run for a 31-24 lead.
Santa Fe answered with Robinson's 31-yard TD run that was matched by Spears-Jennings' 29-yard TD catch late in the third.
Broken Arrow increased its lead to 41-35 on Caleb Young's 35-yard field goal with 7:53 left. Santa Fe struck back quickly as OSU commit Tabry Shettron caught a 35-yard pass on third-and-20 and Robinson's scored his 50-yard TD on the next play as Santa Fe regained the lead at 42-41 with 5:50 left.
The Tigers then chewed up much of the remaining clock with a 10-play, 64-yard drive that included Cade Matthews' 23-yard catch to the Santa Fe 28 on third-and-6.
"We talked about earning it this week," Blankenship said. "They've been practicing so well for three or four weeks. and have had to adapt to a new staff and our way of doing things, and they've done that every step of the way. To get that win and reward them is huge."
The game's first three possessions resulted in touchdowns. Broken Arrow opened with a nine-play, 69-yard drive that was capped by Horn's 7-yard run. Santa Fe responded with a seven-play, 71-yard drive that ended with Talyn Shettron catching a 28-yard strike from Scott Pfieffer.
Broken Arrow took a 14-7 lead on quarterback Griffin Stieber's 3-yard keeper with 3:51 left in the first quarter.
The Tigers began the second quarter with Hunter Martens' 19-yard field goal after being stopped at the 1. Martens' kick was set up by Ramsey's 52-yard bomb to Matthews.
Three snaps later, Santa Fe responded with Robinson taking a short pass and going sideline-to-sideline for a 66-yard TD, assisted by Talyn Shettron's downfield block.
Santa Fe took a 21-17 lead on Robinson's 3-yard TD run with 3:16 left before halftime. Broken Arrow then needed only five plays to cover 69 yards -- the last 15 were covered by Spears-Jennings, who took a pass at the 5 and slipped a tackle en route to the end zone for a 24-21 lead.
But the Wolves answered again with a nine-play, 63-drive as Shettron caught a 12-yard fade pass from Pfieffer in the right corner of the end zone with only eight seconds left for a 28-24 halftime lead that set the stage for a third consecutive thrilling finish between the teams.
BROKEN ARROW 47, EDMOND SANTA FE 42
Ed. Santa Fe;7;21;7;7;—;42
Broken Arrow;14;10;14;9;—;47
BA — Horn 7 run (Martens kick)
ESF -- Talyn Shettron 28 pass from Pfieffer (Clifton kick)
BA -- Stieber 3 run (Martens kick)
BA -- FG Martens 19
ESF -- Robinson 66 pass from Pfieffer (Clifton kick)
ESF -- Robinson 3 run (Clifton kick)
BA -- Spears-Jennings 15 pass from Ramsey (Martens kick)
ESF -- Talyn Shettron 12 pass from Pfieffer (Clifton kick)
BA -- Horn 4 run (Martens kick)
ESF -- Robinson 31 run (Clifton kick)
BA -- Spears-Jennings 29 pass from Ramsey (Martens kick)
BA -- FG Young 35
ESF -- Robinson 50 run (Clifton kick)
BA -- Horn 18 run (pass failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
First Downs — ESF 21, BA 28; Rushes-Yards — ESF 26-180, BA 47-259; Comp-Att-Int — ESF 20-30-1, BA 21-27-0. Passing Yards — ESF 254, BA 251. Fumbles-Lost — ESF 1-1, BA 1-0. Penalty Yards — ESF 10-80, BA 9-87. Total Yards — ESF 439, BA 510. Punts-Avg. — ESF 3-30.0, BA 1-12.0.