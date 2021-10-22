High school football, Week 8: Choctaw grinds out 41-28 road win at Sand Springs

SAND SPRINGS — There’s one thing that Sand Springs and Choctaw have in common. Both teams’ coaches had to tip their hats to the other side at the end of Friday's game.
“That’s a really good football team,” Sand Springs coach Bobby Klinck said. “Hats off to them.”
“So proud of our kids for finding a way to win,” said Choctaw coach Jake Corbin, “but also hats off to Sand Springs, they did a great job.”
The Class 6A-II No. 2 Yellowjackets (6-2, 4-1) prevailed 41-28 at No. 4 Charles Page High School (5-3, 2-3) to retain sole ownership of the No. 2 spot in the district Friday night at Memorial Stadium, though the game was far closer than the final score indicated.
Sandite quarterback Ty Pennington found Ryan Shoemaker for an 11-yard touchdown with 4:10 to play and the home team only trailed 34-28, then the Sandites recovered an onside kick and drove to the visitors’ 39-yard line before Cameron Hunt picked off Pennington with 2:06 to play.
Possibly expecting the Yellowjackets to take victory formation, the Sandites were caught sleeping on a 61-yard scoring run from La’Trell Ray on the very next play.
Still, they drove right back down to the red zone before time ran out on a fourth-down incompletion.
“The difference between winning and losing can be just a few plays,” Klinck said. “Whether it’s blown coverage or a missed interception opportunity, those types of things. We’ve got to start making those types of plays if we’re going to get this program over the hump.”
“That’s what we try to get these kids to understand, that’s why we’re so hard on them during practice and demand excellence. Hats off to Choctaw, really good football team, but I like my team.”
Sand Springs did make several big plays, including a fumble recovery from Landon Hendricks on a bad punt snap that set up Ty Pennington for a 3-yard touchdown run late in the first half.
Ryder Barnes recovered the onside kick late in the fourth that also gave the home team a huge opportunity, and Pennington didn’t waste the opportunity.
The senior, record-breaking quarterback was 19-of-31 passing for 272 yards, and even strung together nine-straight completions late in the game with 189 yards in the fourth quarter.
All while being mercilessly pursued by the heavily recruited DeSean Brown, who sacked Pennington four times for 37 lost yards.
“He’s an absolute stud,” Corbin said of the Sandite QB. “He’s just a tough kid, throws really accurate balls. He plays tough as nails. He can barely walk at the end and he’s still standing in there firing off, running it. I definitely shook his hand after the game and wanted to tell him what a great job he did. He’s a super tough kid.”
Corbin gave credit to the entire Sand Springs operation for creating a hostile road environment.
“They’ve got tough, hard-nosed kids like us that just keep battling. We knew it would be an absolute battle on the road and a great atmosphere. It’s a cool place to play when you’re not the opponent. We knew it’d be a big-time game and we knew that they were a really good team, a really talented team, and you know we had to play well for 48 minutes. Obviously we did. It came down to the last couple of plays to be able to do it.”
Choctaw was paced by quarterback Steele Wasel, who was 16-of-29 passing for 215 yards and two touchdowns, while Ray had 11 carries for 122 yards and two scores.
Both teams will wrap up the season as heavy favorites against Bartlesville and Putnam City West in the coming weeks.
“We still control our own destiny,” said Klinck. “That’s what I tell these kids. It’s okay to be disappointed. Last week we got rolled at Bixby. I could tell the kids were disappointed. That’s what you want, so I’m glad about that. We’ve got two weeks to get a lot better. I do feel we’re going to be a dangerous football team when it comes time for the playoffs.”