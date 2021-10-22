High school football, Week 8: Choctaw grinds out 41-28 road win at Sand Springs

“They’ve got tough, hard-nosed kids like us that just keep battling. We knew it would be an absolute battle on the road and a great atmosphere. It’s a cool place to play when you’re not the opponent. We knew it’d be a big-time game and we knew that they were a really good team, a really talented team, and you know we had to play well for 48 minutes. Obviously we did. It came down to the last couple of plays to be able to do it.”

Choctaw was paced by quarterback Steele Wasel, who was 16-of-29 passing for 215 yards and two touchdowns, while Ray had 11 carries for 122 yards and two scores.

Both teams will wrap up the season as heavy favorites against Bartlesville and Putnam City West in the coming weeks.

“We still control our own destiny,” said Klinck. “That’s what I tell these kids. It’s okay to be disappointed. Last week we got rolled at Bixby. I could tell the kids were disappointed. That’s what you want, so I’m glad about that. We’ve got two weeks to get a lot better. I do feel we’re going to be a dangerous football team when it comes time for the playoffs.”