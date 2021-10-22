High school football, Week 8: Big night for Snyder as Bixby rolls past Muskogee in 6AII-2 play

BIXBY — It is not often that anyone gets three interceptions in a game. But Jakeb Snyder did better than that — all three came in the first half.
Snyder's three interceptions led a balanced, dominant effort as No. 1 Bixby defeated the visiting Muskogee Roughers 56-14 Friday night in District 6AII-2 action at Spartan Stadium.
"I'm proud of Jakeb. He makes a lot of big plays in big situations," Bixby coach Loren Montgomery said. "He had a big interception in the state championship last year. He just has good games every week."
Bixby (8-0, 5-0) won for the 44th consecutive time in a game where Muskogee (2-6, 2-3) was not a pushover. The Roughers moved the ball and made some plays. But the Spartans are such a well-oiled machine that they roll over most opponents.
It took Bixby only three plays to score on its first possession of the game. A 56-yard touchdown pass to Braylin Presley from quarterback Christian Burke — which was mostly a run by Presley — put the Spartans up 6-0.
Presley was off to an impressive start with 85 yards from scrimmage on five touches when he had to leave the game midway through the first quarter and didn't return for precautionary reasons.
The Spartans scored on a 1-yard-touchdown on their next possession by quarterback Connor Kirby, which followed a 53-yard run by Kirby. Tight end Beau Bertalli scored on a 14-yard pass from Burke on the next possession.
A blocked punt by Bertalli followed on Muskogee's next series, which Preston Solomon returned 2 yards for a touchdown, and Bixby was up 28-0 with 2:34 left in the first quarter.
A 14-yard TD run by Zach Blankenship, an 8-yard touchdown pass from Burke to Dylan Hasz, and a 38-yard bomb from quarterback Camden McCrary to Preston Solomon with 8 seconds left in the first half gave the Spartans a 49-0 halftime lead.
Burke had a strong first half, with Kirby coming in on some plays. Burke finished the half and game with 11 of 14 completions for 143 yards and two touchdowns.
For Muskogee, quarterback Jamarian Ficklin was constantly under duress, but passed for 101 yards in the first half, and had a potential TD pass dropped in the end zone.
The Roughers finally got on the scoreboard when Frank Walker Newton intercepted a McCrary pass on the first play from scrimmage in the second half and raced 50 yards for a touchdown.
With Bixby's first string mostly not playing in the second half, Muskogee wound up outscoring the Spartans 14-7 in the half.
But no matter for the Spartans, who had another impressive win.
"I thought our guys came out and had a really nice game. Our offense executed extremely well, and our defense played really good," Montgomery said.
BIXBY 56, MUSKOGEE 14
Muskogee;0;0;7;7;-;14
Bixby:28;21;7;0;-;56
B - Presley 56 pass from Burke (run failed), 10:27
B - Kirby 1 run (Nolan kick), 9:01
B - Bertelli 14 pass from Burke (Kirby run), 3:45
B - Solomon 2 return on blocked punt (Nolan kick), 2:34
B - Blankenship 14 run (Nolan kick), 7:10
B - Hasz 8 pass from Burke (Nolan kick), 3:02
B - Solomon 38 pass from McCrary (Nolan kick), 0:08
M - Frank Walker Newton 50 Int return (Onebear kick), 11:46
B - McCormick 12 pass from McCrary (Nolan kick), 8:48
M - Bell 13 pass from Ficklin (Onebear kick), 8:32
TEAM STATISTICS
First Downs - B 23, M 19; Rushes-Yards - B 42-274, M 21-51; Comp-Att-Int - B 20-25-0, M 22-45-3; Fumbles-Lost - B 1-0, M 1-0; Penalty Yards - B 3-40, M 4-37; Total Yards - B 504, M 282; Punts-Avg. - B 1-52, M 5-22.2.