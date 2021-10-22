High school football, Week 8: Big night for Snyder as Bixby rolls past Muskogee in 6AII-2 play

BIXBY — It is not often that anyone gets three interceptions in a game. But Jakeb Snyder did better than that — all three came in the first half.

Snyder's three interceptions led a balanced, dominant effort as No. 1 Bixby defeated the visiting Muskogee Roughers 56-14 Friday night in District 6AII-2 action at Spartan Stadium.

"I'm proud of Jakeb. He makes a lot of big plays in big situations," Bixby coach Loren Montgomery said. "He had a big interception in the state championship last year. He just has good games every week."

Bixby (8-0, 5-0) won for the 44th consecutive time in a game where Muskogee (2-6, 2-3) was not a pushover. The Roughers moved the ball and made some plays. But the Spartans are such a well-oiled machine that they roll over most opponents.

It took Bixby only three plays to score on its first possession of the game. A 56-yard touchdown pass to Braylin Presley from quarterback Christian Burke — which was mostly a run by Presley — put the Spartans up 6-0.

Presley was off to an impressive start with 85 yards from scrimmage on five touches when he had to leave the game midway through the first quarter and didn't return for precautionary reasons.