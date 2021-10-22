High school football, Week 8: Banks helps No. 2 Union pull away from Norman North

NORMAN — Union quarterback Rovaughn Banks only needed one yard, but he got a lot more.

On third-and-1 from his 28, Banks went right on a keeper, then juked back to the inside and sprinted 72 yards.

His third rushing TD of the night and team-leading 11th of the season was the biggest play as Class 6AI’s No. 2 team pulled out a harrowing 30-14 high school football triumph Friday over No. 6 Norman North before about 3,000 spectators at Harve Collins Field.

“Coach (Kirk Fridrich) called my number and I knew I had to get it,” Banks said. “I seen everybody pursuing to the right, I seen the end zone, and I hit it.”

Banks’ TD gave his team its first lead with 1:59 left in the third quarter, and Union followed with another drive to make it a two-possession game on Lane Wood’s 1-yard run.

“We knew Norman North was good football team,” Fridrich said. “We knew we would have to play some of our best football. One of the things I told our kids yesterday was that there would be some adversity in this game. I told them to recognize it and find a way out of it, and I felt like that’s what our kids did. We got into a tough battle and towards the end, our kids played really good football.”