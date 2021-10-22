High school football, Week 8: Banks helps No. 2 Union pull away from Norman North

NORMAN — Union quarterback Rovaughn Banks only needed one yard, but he got a lot more.
On third-and-1 from his 28, Banks went right on a keeper, then juked back to the inside and sprinted 72 yards.
His third rushing TD of the night and team-leading 11th of the season was the biggest play as Class 6AI’s No. 2 team pulled out a harrowing 30-14 high school football triumph Friday over No. 6 Norman North before about 3,000 spectators at Harve Collins Field.
“Coach (Kirk Fridrich) called my number and I knew I had to get it,” Banks said. “I seen everybody pursuing to the right, I seen the end zone, and I hit it.”
Banks’ TD gave his team its first lead with 1:59 left in the third quarter, and Union followed with another drive to make it a two-possession game on Lane Wood’s 1-yard run.
“We knew Norman North was good football team,” Fridrich said. “We knew we would have to play some of our best football. One of the things I told our kids yesterday was that there would be some adversity in this game. I told them to recognize it and find a way out of it, and I felt like that’s what our kids did. We got into a tough battle and towards the end, our kids played really good football.”
Norman North led twice in the game, but Union responded with touchdowns each time. Gavin Frakes’ 12-yard TD pass to Brayden Dorney put the Timberwolves on the board first with 6:17 left in the second quarter.
But Union came back with a four-play, 79-yard drive capped by Banks’ 23-yard run and the score was tied. Chapman McKnight opened the third quarter with a 90-yard kickoff return and North led 14-7, but Union came back again.
A 7-yard Banks run made it 14-13, but the extra point was blocked and Union was short a point. Not to worry, Banks’ big run on the next possession helped his team gain control.
Union, 7-1 overall and 5-0 in District 6AI-2, clinched a first-round home playoff game and can sew up the district title with a win in either of its final two games. The eastsiders host Southmoore next Friday and end the regular season at home to Edmond North on Nov. 5.
Norman North fell to 5-3 overall and 2-3 in district play and could be in jeopardy of missing the playoffs. The Timberwolves play at Edmond North next Friday.
Banks, making his fourth start at quarterback for the injured Grayson Tempest, ran like the tailback he was when he started the season. He carried 16 times for 157 yards and also completed 6-of-14 passes for 66 yards and one interception.
He also handled the option read smoothly, giving the ball to Junior Smith (who rushed 27 times for 165 yards) at times and keeping it himself on others.
On his 23-yard TD in the first half, he faked a handoff to Smith, who drove into the right side of the line, and then raced into open territory around the end to score without being touched.
As well as Union’s defense played, North, averaging 37.9 points behind senior quarterback Gavin Frakes, could have had more. A holding penalty wiped out Frakes’ 50-yard TD pass to Chapman McKown in the second quarter and the Timberwolves squandered a chance for more points in bizarre fashion just before halftime.
Moving from their own 13, they had third-and-goal from the Union 5 with 16 seconds left and no timeouts. Frakes rolled right and hit McKown, who appeared to have room to run into the end zone but slipped and fell at the 3-yard line.
North scurried to get the ball snapped with 2 seconds left, but Frakes immediately grounded it, apparently forgetting it was fourth down, and that’s the way the drive and half ended.
UNION 30, NORMAN NORTH 14
Union;0;7;12;11;--;30
Norman North;0;7;7;0;--;14
Second quarter
N: Brayden Dorney 12 pass from Gavin Frakes (Will Sutherlin kick). 6:17
U: Rovaughn Banks 23 run (Isaiah Forbes kick). 4:58
Third quarter
N: Chapman McKnight 90 kickoff return (Sutherlin kick), 11:49
U: Banks 7 run (kick blocked), 6:20
U: Banks 72 run (run failed), 1:59
Fourth quarter
U: Lane Wood 1 run (Braylen Irvin-Fisher pass from Banks), 8:53.
U: FG, Forbes 29
Team Statistics
First downs — Union 20, Norman North 14. Rushes-yards — Union 51-333, Norman North 27-82. Passing yards — Union 66, Norman North 117. Passing — Union 6-14-1, Norman North 16-29-1. Punts — Union 2-29.5, Norman North 5-28.8. Fumbles-lost — Union 0-0, Norman North 0-0. Penalties-yards — Union 7-102, Norman North 6-68.