High school football, Week 7: Union jumps to quick lead, powers past Moore

MOORE — Moore opened this football season 5-0 — its best start in two decades — and hoped it might make a statement against one of Class 6AI’s powerhouse squads on Friday night. But Union was having none of that, brushing aside the Lions with ease.

No. 2-ranked Union took only 14 minutes to build a 28-point lead and cruised to a 56-14 win over the seventh-ranked Lions at Moore Schools Stadium. Junior Smith rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns and Jino Boyd caught two passes for 68 yards, both for touchdowns, for Union. Quarterback Rovaughn Banks threw three scoring passes (on only five completions) and rushed for 72 yards and a touchdown.

Union’s defense limited the Lions to 264 yards of offense, even though Moore held an enormous advantage in time of possession, holding the ball for 32:14, compared to 13:19 for Union.

Union (6-1, 4-0 in 6AI-2) has the inside track to a district championship, already owning wins over Owasso, Mustang and Putnam City. Union will be heavily favored in its final three regular-season games, against Norman North and district cellar-dwellers Edmond North and Southmoore.

Moore (5-2, 2-2) still must face powerful Owasso and likely will have to win two of its last three games to make the playoffs.