Week 7 scoreboar

High school football: Week 7 scoreboard

  • Updated
  • 0
Cleveland vs Wagoner (copy)

Wagoner's Trenton Edwards (left) gets past a Cleveland defender and goes on to score a touchdown during Thursday's game at Odom Field in Wagoner.

 Brett Rojo, For the Tulsa World

Video courtesy of FOX23

Bixby 77, Broken Arrow 17

Choctaw 63, OKC Northwest Classen 6

Sand Springs 44, Putnam City West 14

Del City 63, Memorial 21

McLoud 34, Mannford 26

Claremore 28, Edison 14

Collinsville 50, Rogers 14

Enid 9, Westmoore 7

Verdigris 17, Cascia Hall 0

Stillwater 55, Bartlesville 7

Wagoner 56, Cleveland 0

Edmond Deer Creek 38, Lawton 14

Midwest City 37, Lawton Macarthur 14

Muskogee 48, Tahlequah 13

Owasso 36, Yukon 17

Sapulpa 61, Glenpool 19

Cushing 63, McLain 8

Jenks 49, Moore 41

MWC Carl Albert 31, OKC Bishop McGuinness 24

Oologah 56, Skiatook 14

Rejoice Christian 55, Vinita 28

Union 53, Mustang 21

McAlester 68, East Central 7

Norman 20, Edmond Santa Fe 17

Sequoyah (Claremore) 51, Nowata 6

Bishop Kelley 41, Pryor 6

Grove 70, Hale 6

Lincoln Christian 49, Seminole 0

Metro Christian 42, Kingfisher 7

Sperry 33, Morris 14

Victory Christian 50, Westville 14

Hominy 36, Chelsea 0

Beggs 46, Okmulgee 16

Coweta 58, Durant 6

Kiefer 52, Kansas 24

Luther 50, Kellyville 19

Miami 43, Catoosa 22

Pawhuska 56, Salina 6

Prague 60, Tahlequah Sequoyah 6

Adair 28, Caney Valley 7

Dewey 27, Inola 14

Lawton Eisenhower 17, Shawnee 12

Madill 58, Fort Gibson 27

Ponca City 13, Putnam City 7

Ada 55, Stilwell 0

Allen 28, Liberty 12

Bristow 35, Jay 34

Checotah 39, Locust Grove 32

Colcord 55, Wyandotte 7

Davenport 32, Summit Christian 12

Dewar 56, Porum 6

El Reno 20, Ardmore 15

Guthrie 70, OKC Southeast 6

Hartshorne 38, Mounds 7

Muldrow 41, Stigler 33

Norman North 64, Southmoore 10

Okemah 32, Roland 27

Pawnee 28, Chouteau 8

Quapaw 49, Afton 21

Stroud 54, Konawa 6

Vian 45, Henryetta 16

Warner 50, Keys 6

Weleetka 56, Depew 6

Wesleyan Christian 69, Wilson (Henryetta) 20

Woodland 46, Oklahoma Union 0

Yale 48, Drumright 40

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

