High school football: Week 7 scoreboard

Bixby 77, Broken Arrow 17
Choctaw 63, OKC Northwest Classen 6
Sand Springs 44, Putnam City West 14
Del City 63, Memorial 21
McLoud 34, Mannford 26
Claremore 28, Edison 14
Collinsville 50, Rogers 14
Enid 9, Westmoore 7
Verdigris 17, Cascia Hall 0
Stillwater 55, Bartlesville 7
Wagoner 56, Cleveland 0
Edmond Deer Creek 38, Lawton 14
Midwest City 37, Lawton Macarthur 14
Muskogee 48, Tahlequah 13
Owasso 36, Yukon 17
Sapulpa 61, Glenpool 19
Cushing 63, McLain 8
Jenks 49, Moore 41
MWC Carl Albert 31, OKC Bishop McGuinness 24
Oologah 56, Skiatook 14
Rejoice Christian 55, Vinita 28
Union 53, Mustang 21
McAlester 68, East Central 7
Norman 20, Edmond Santa Fe 17
Sequoyah (Claremore) 51, Nowata 6
Bishop Kelley 41, Pryor 6
Grove 70, Hale 6
Lincoln Christian 49, Seminole 0
Metro Christian 42, Kingfisher 7
Sperry 33, Morris 14
Victory Christian 50, Westville 14
Hominy 36, Chelsea 0
Beggs 46, Okmulgee 16
Coweta 58, Durant 6
Kiefer 52, Kansas 24
Luther 50, Kellyville 19
Miami 43, Catoosa 22
Pawhuska 56, Salina 6
Prague 60, Tahlequah Sequoyah 6
Adair 28, Caney Valley 7
Dewey 27, Inola 14
Lawton Eisenhower 17, Shawnee 12
Madill 58, Fort Gibson 27
Ponca City 13, Putnam City 7
Ada 55, Stilwell 0
Allen 28, Liberty 12
Bristow 35, Jay 34
Checotah 39, Locust Grove 32
Colcord 55, Wyandotte 7
Davenport 32, Summit Christian 12
Dewar 56, Porum 6
El Reno 20, Ardmore 15
Guthrie 70, OKC Southeast 6
Hartshorne 38, Mounds 7
Muldrow 41, Stigler 33
Norman North 64, Southmoore 10
Okemah 32, Roland 27
Pawnee 28, Chouteau 8
Quapaw 49, Afton 21
Stroud 54, Konawa 6
Vian 45, Henryetta 16
Warner 50, Keys 6
Weleetka 56, Depew 6
Wesleyan Christian 69, Wilson (Henryetta) 20
Woodland 46, Oklahoma Union 0
Yale 48, Drumright 40