High school football: Week 7 scoreboard

All games at 7 p.m. unless noted
Thursday
Choctaw 63, OKC Northwest Classen 6
Sand Springs 44, Putnam City West 14
Collinsville 50, Rogers 14
Enid 9, Westmoore 7
Verdigris 17, Cascia Hall 0
Stillwater 55, Bartlesville 7
Wagoner 56, Cleveland 0
Midwest City 37, Lawton Macarthur 14
Owasso 36, Yukon 17
Oologah 56, Skiatook 14
Rejoice Christian 55, Vinita 28
Union 53, Mustang 21
Mcalester 68, East Central 7
Kingfisher 42, Metro Christian 7
Beggs 46, Okmulgee 16
Coweta 58, Durant 6
Kiefer 52, Kansas 24
Regent Prep 75, Barnsdall 38
Adair 28, Caney Valley 7
Dewey 27, Inola 14
Ada 55, Stilwell 0
Colcord 54, Wyandotte 7
Muldrow 41, Stigler 33
Pawnee 28, Chouteau 8
Friday
Liberty at Allen
Broken Arrow at Bixby
Locust Grove at Checotah
Del City at Memorial
Edmond Deer Creek at Lawton
Jenks at Moore
Lawton Eisenhower at Shawnee
MWC Carl Albert at OKC Bishop McGuinness, 7:05 p.m.