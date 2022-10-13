 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Week 7 scoreboar

High school football: Week 7 scoreboard

  • Updated
  • 0
Cleveland vs Wagoner (copy)

Wagoner’s Trenton Edwards (left) gets past a Cleveland defender and goes on to score a touchdown during Thursday’s game at Odom Field in Wagoner.

 Brett Rojo, For the Tulsa World

All games at 7 p.m. unless noted

Thursday

Choctaw 63, OKC Northwest Classen 6

Sand Springs 44, Putnam City West 14

Collinsville 50, Rogers 14

Enid 9, Westmoore 7

Verdigris 17, Cascia Hall 0

Stillwater 55, Bartlesville 7

Wagoner 56, Cleveland 0

Midwest City 37, Lawton Macarthur 14

Owasso 36, Yukon 17

Oologah 56, Skiatook 14

Rejoice Christian 55, Vinita 28

Union 53, Mustang 21

Mcalester 68, East Central 7

Kingfisher 42, Metro Christian 7

Beggs 46, Okmulgee 16

Coweta 58, Durant 6

Kiefer 52, Kansas 24

Regent Prep 75, Barnsdall 38

Adair 28, Caney Valley 7

Dewey 27, Inola 14

Ada 55, Stilwell 0

Colcord 54, Wyandotte 7

Muldrow 41, Stigler 33

Pawnee 28, Chouteau 8

Friday

Liberty at Allen

Broken Arrow at Bixby

Locust Grove at Checotah

Del City at Memorial

Edmond Deer Creek at Lawton

Jenks at Moore

Lawton Eisenhower at Shawnee

MWC Carl Albert at OKC Bishop McGuinness, 7:05 p.m.

