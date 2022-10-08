 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Week 7 schedule

High school football: Week 7 schedule

  • Updated
  • 0

All games at 7 p.m. unless noted

Thursday

Union at Mustang

Stilwell at Ada

Caney Valley at Adair

Afton at Quapaw

El Reno at Ardmore

Foyil at Arkoma

B.T. Washington at OKC Grant

Regent Prep at Barnsdall

Bartlesville at Stillwater

Beggs at Okmulgee

Pryor at Bishop Kelley

Jay at Bristow

Cascia Hall at Verdigris

Catoosa at Miami

Holland Hall at Central

Chelsea at Hominy

Choctaw at OKC Northwest Classen

Pawnee at Chouteau

Claremore at Edison

Nowata at Claremore Sequoyah

Cleveland at Wagoner

Collinsville at Rogers

South Coffeyville at Copan

Durant at Coweta

McLain at Cushing

Davenport at Summit Christian

Weleetka at Depew

Porum at Dewar

Dewey at Inola

Yale at Drumright

East Central at McAlester

Norman at Edmond Santa Fe

Westmoore at Enid

Fort Gibson at Madill

Sapulpa at Glenpool

Hale at Grove

Vian at Henryetta

Hilldale at Sallisaw

Kansas at Kiefer

Luther at Kellyville

Warner at Keys

Stroud at Konawa

Midwest City at Lawton Macarthur

Seminole at Lincoln Christian

McLoud at Mannford

Kingfisher at Metro Christian

Sperry at Morris

Hartshorne at Mounds

Tahlequah at Muskogee, 7:05 p.m.

Norman North at Southmoore

OKC Southeast at Guthrie

Roland at Okemah

Oklahoma Union at Woodland

Oologah at Skiatook

Owasso at Yukon

Pawhuska at Salina

Ponca City at Putnam City

Sequoyah (Tahlequah) at Prague

Putnam North at OKC Capitol Hill

Putnam West at Sand Springs

Vinita at Rejoice Christian

Westville at Victory Christian

Poteau at Broken Bow

Friday

Liberty at Allen

Broken Arrow at Bixby

Locust Grove at Checotah

Del City at Memorial

Edmond Deer Creek at Lawton

Jenks at Moore

Lawton Eisenhower at Shawnee

MWC Carl Albert at OKC Bishop McGuinness

