High school football: Week 7 schedule

All games at 7 p.m. unless noted
Thursday
Union at Mustang
Stilwell at Ada
Caney Valley at Adair
Afton at Quapaw
El Reno at Ardmore
Foyil at Arkoma
B.T. Washington at OKC Grant
Regent Prep at Barnsdall
Bartlesville at Stillwater
Beggs at Okmulgee
Pryor at Bishop Kelley
Jay at Bristow
Cascia Hall at Verdigris
Catoosa at Miami
Holland Hall at Central
Chelsea at Hominy
Choctaw at OKC Northwest Classen
Pawnee at Chouteau
Claremore at Edison
Nowata at Claremore Sequoyah
Cleveland at Wagoner
Collinsville at Rogers
South Coffeyville at Copan
Durant at Coweta
McLain at Cushing
Davenport at Summit Christian
Weleetka at Depew
Porum at Dewar
Dewey at Inola
Yale at Drumright
East Central at McAlester
Norman at Edmond Santa Fe
Westmoore at Enid
Fort Gibson at Madill
Sapulpa at Glenpool
Hale at Grove
Vian at Henryetta
Hilldale at Sallisaw
Kansas at Kiefer
Luther at Kellyville
Warner at Keys
Stroud at Konawa
Midwest City at Lawton Macarthur
Seminole at Lincoln Christian
McLoud at Mannford
Kingfisher at Metro Christian
Sperry at Morris
Hartshorne at Mounds
Tahlequah at Muskogee, 7:05 p.m.
Norman North at Southmoore
OKC Southeast at Guthrie
Roland at Okemah
Oklahoma Union at Woodland
Oologah at Skiatook
Owasso at Yukon
Pawhuska at Salina
Ponca City at Putnam City
Sequoyah (Tahlequah) at Prague
Putnam North at OKC Capitol Hill
Putnam West at Sand Springs
Vinita at Rejoice Christian
Westville at Victory Christian
Poteau at Broken Bow
Friday
Liberty at Allen
Broken Arrow at Bixby
Locust Grove at Checotah
Del City at Memorial
Edmond Deer Creek at Lawton
Jenks at Moore
Lawton Eisenhower at Shawnee
MWC Carl Albert at OKC Bishop McGuinness