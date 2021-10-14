High school football, Week 7: Owasso overwhelms winless Southmoore

OWASSO — Third-ranked Owasso faced a possible “trap” game against winless Southmoore on Thursday night with a tough district opponent on the schedule for next week.
However, the Rams bolted to a 28-0 lead after one quarter and a 45-0 cushion by halftime on the way to a 52-8 runaway victory in District 6AI-2 action at Owasso Stadium.
“Even though they weren’t the best team, we knew we couldn’t play down to the competition,” Owasso junior Cole Adams said about his team’s approach to Southmoore (0-7, 0-4) knowing that a key district matchup with Mustang looms at home next week.
“We have to go every game 100%. The middle of the season is when you need to get better and better so when we get to playoffs we are ready.”
“We are going to have a great preparation this week for Mustang, and it’s going to be awesome.”
Adams turned in a pair of scintillating punt returns in the big first quarter for the Rams (6-1, 3-1) with one going for 62 yards and a touchdown to give Owasso a 14-0 lead.
“I told him I was going to return one for him today,” Adams said about a pregame declaration that he made earlier in the day to his father to return a punt for a touchdown.
“Without all the blocking I had out there, though, it wouldn’t have happened. It’s all about the team.”
The Rams defense forced a punt on the SaberCats’ next offensive series, and Adams took the kick, danced around from one sideline to the other and returned the ball 34 yards to the Southmoore 4-yard line.
On the ensuing play, Derrick Overstreet went up the middle with a handoff and scored to make it 21-0, and the rout was on.
Austin Havens tossed a pair of opening-quarter touchdowns covering 27 yards to Hakelan Carney and 20 yards to Ronnie Thomas.
With a four-touchdown cushion after the opening 12 minutes, Owasso began substituting freely with reserve signal caller Mason Willingham taking over for Havens. Even third string quarterback Tyler Caviness appeared in the final series of the first half for the Rams and continued for the rest of the game.
Owasso’s defense did not allow Southmoore to complete a pass in six attempts and had an interception.
Southmoore managed 107 total yards for the game but most of those came in the second half on a running clock and with many Rams reserves seeing action.
Emery Neeley rushed for 61 yards on just two carries, including a 42-yard TD run for the Rams. Another reserve, Cooper Treptow, added a four-yard touchdown romp in the third quarter, part of Owasso's 201-yard night on the ground.
OWASSO 52, SOUTHMOORE 8
Southmoore;0;0;0;8;—;8
Owasso;28;17;7;0;—;52
OWA — Hakelan Carney 27 pass from Austin Havens (Jake Adams kick), 11:07
OWA — Cole Adams 62 punt return (Jake Adams kick), 6:18
SOU — Derrick Overstreet 4 run (Jake Adams kick), 3:41
OWA — Ronnie Thomas 20 pass from Havens (Jake Adams kick), 1:44
OWA — Emery Neeley 42 run (Jake Adams kick), 11:42
OWA — Joel Dugan 18 field goal, 4:48
OWA — Luke Harris 11 run (Dugan kick), 1:36
OWA — Cooper Treptow 4 run (Dugan kick), 4:52
SOU — Markus Means 9 run (Means run), 5:49
TEAM STATISTICS
First Downs — SOU 9, OWA 17. Rushes-Yards — SOU 40-107, OWA 32-201. Comp-Att-Int — SOU 0-6-1, OWA 7-11-0. Passing Yards — SOU 0, OWA 103. Fumbles-Lost — SOU 2-0, OWA 1-0. Penalty Yards — SOU 4-30, OWA 4-30. Records — SOU 0-7, 0-4, OWA 6-1, 3-1. Total Yards — SOU 107, OWA 304. Punts-Avg. — SOU 6-23.9, OWA 0-0.