High school football, Week 7: Owasso overwhelms winless Southmoore

OWASSO — Third-ranked Owasso faced a possible “trap” game against winless Southmoore on Thursday night with a tough district opponent on the schedule for next week.

However, the Rams bolted to a 28-0 lead after one quarter and a 45-0 cushion by halftime on the way to a 52-8 runaway victory in District 6AI-2 action at Owasso Stadium.

“Even though they weren’t the best team, we knew we couldn’t play down to the competition,” Owasso junior Cole Adams said about his team’s approach to Southmoore (0-7, 0-4) knowing that a key district matchup with Mustang looms at home next week.

“We have to go every game 100%. The middle of the season is when you need to get better and better so when we get to playoffs we are ready.”

“We are going to have a great preparation this week for Mustang, and it’s going to be awesome.”

Adams turned in a pair of scintillating punt returns in the big first quarter for the Rams (6-1, 3-1) with one going for 62 yards and a touchdown to give Owasso a 14-0 lead.

“I told him I was going to return one for him today,” Adams said about a pregame declaration that he made earlier in the day to his father to return a punt for a touchdown.