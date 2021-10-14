High school football, Week 7: Milestone 100th win for Bixby coach as Spartans roll Sandites

Montgomery was presented the game ball in honor of his 100th win as the Spartans’ head coach.
In his 12 seasons, which have included six state titles at Bixby, he only once previously had been given the game ball — after defeating Jenks for the first time in 2017.
“We’re super grateful,” Montgomery said. “We’ve had some unbelievable players and coaches.”
The list of unbelievable players includes 2020 Tulsa World state player of the year Braylin Presley, who had four touchdowns, including three of at least 47 yards Thursday at Spartan Stadium. Presley had 11 catches for 151 yards.
“He’s a special player, he’s so electric,” Montgomery said.
Presley caught two of Christian Burke’s four TD passes. Burke was 24-of-28 for 326 yards. He completed 14 in a row at one point after throwing an early interception at the goal line.
“It wasn’t my best efficient game but it got the job done,” Burke said.
Bixby’s defense was stellar as it sacked Sand Springs standout quarterback Ty Pennington four times in the first half while holding the Sandites to only 4 yards before intermission.
“Defense was super physical, played extremely well” Montgomery said. “Had Sand Springs on their heels, felt we had tremendous pressure (on Pennington) and shut down their running game.”
The Spartans’ defense set the tone as it forced the Sandites into a three-and-out on the game’s first series and that was followed by a punt snap that went out of the end zone for a safety.
Presley’s 1-yard TD run increased the Spartans’ lead to 9-0. On the first play of the second quarter, Burke connected with Luke Hasz for a 27-yard TD pass that made it 16-0.
Also in the second quarter’s first five minutes, Burke connected with Presley for two TDs — the first was a 61-yarder on a seam route and the second was a short pass that turned into a 50-yard dash to end zone for a 30-0 lead the Spartans took into intermission.
It took the Spartans (7-0, 4-0) only 56 seconds to score in the second half as Preston Solomon caught a 27-yard TD pass from Burke. Presley, who had been held to 4 yards on eight carries to that point, broke free for a 47-yard TD run as the Spartans extended their lead to 44-0.
Backup quarterback Connor Kirby scored the Spartans’ final two TDs on runs of 7 and 9 yards. Sand Springs (5-2, 2-2) avoided the shutout as Keaton Campbell caught a pair of Pennington TD passes.
The Spartans outgained the Sandites 555-81.
“They were definitely more physical than us,” Sandites coach Bobby Klinck said. “But just for now, I was proud of our guys’ fight. We’re a better team than that.”
Bixby moved past Ada (1993-96) into second place on the state’s all-time winning streak list for 11-man teams at 43 games. Montgomery’s 100th win put the Spartans five away from Wagoner’s record-48 wins in a row (2014-17).
“It’s awesome,” Burke said about Montgomery reaching the 100-win milestone. “It’s something special.”
BIXBY 58, SAND SPRINGS 14
Sand Springs 0 0 14 0 — 14
Bixby 9 21 21 7 — 58
BIX — Safety, punt snap out of end zone
BIX — Presley 1 run (Nolan kick)
BIX — L. Hasz 27 pass from Burke (Nolan kick)
BIX — Presley 61 pass from Burke (Nolan kick)
BIX — Presley 50 pass from Burke (Nolan kick)
BIX — Solomon 27 pass from Burke (Nolan kick)
BIX — Presley 47 run (Nolan kick)
SS — Campbell 11 pass from Pennington (Wolfe kick)
BIX — Kirby 7 run (Nolan kick)
SS — Campbell 45 pass from Pennington (Wolfe kick)
BIX — Kirby 9 run (Nolan kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
First Downs — SS 9, BIX 25; Rushes-Yards — SS 29-minus 15, BIX 38-183; Comp-Att-Int — SS 14-28-0, BIX 29-36-1. Passing Yards — SS 96, BIX 372. Fumbles-Lost — SS 1-0, BIX 2-1. Penalty Yards — SS 6-60, BIX 7-70. Total Yards — SS 81, BIX 555. Punts-Avg. — SS 9-25.8, BIX 1-49.
Scott Emigh, for the Tulsa World, contributed to this story.