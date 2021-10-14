High school football, Week 7: Milestone 100th win for Bixby coach as Spartans roll Sandites

The Spartans’ defense set the tone as it forced the Sandites into a three-and-out on the game’s first series and that was followed by a punt snap that went out of the end zone for a safety.

Presley’s 1-yard TD run increased the Spartans’ lead to 9-0. On the first play of the second quarter, Burke connected with Luke Hasz for a 27-yard TD pass that made it 16-0.

Also in the second quarter’s first five minutes, Burke connected with Presley for two TDs — the first was a 61-yarder on a seam route and the second was a short pass that turned into a 50-yard dash to end zone for a 30-0 lead the Spartans took into intermission.

It took the Spartans (7-0, 4-0) only 56 seconds to score in the second half as Preston Solomon caught a 27-yard TD pass from Burke. Presley, who had been held to 4 yards on eight carries to that point, broke free for a 47-yard TD run as the Spartans extended their lead to 44-0.

Backup quarterback Connor Kirby scored the Spartans’ final two TDs on runs of 7 and 9 yards. Sand Springs (5-2, 2-2) avoided the shutout as Keaton Campbell caught a pair of Pennington TD passes.

The Spartans outgained the Sandites 555-81.