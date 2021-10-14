High school football, Week 7: Jenks pulls away to win rematch against Edmond Santa Fe

EDMOND — The rematch of last year’s Class 6AI football title game again left no doubt that the Jenks Trojans are better than the Edmond Santa Fe Wolves.

Trailing late in the second quarter, No. 1 Jenks reeled off 25 unanswered points to pull away for a 35-14 win over No. 4 Santa Fe at Wolves Stadium on Thursday night, giving the Trojans the inside track to the 6AI-District 1 title.

Jenks (6-1, 4-0) mostly controlled the 2020 title game — played across town at the University of Central Oklahoma’s Wantland Stadium — while beating the Wolves 41-14. It was a bit more difficult this time, but the Trojans eventually dominated due to running back Jaiden Carroll and freshman quarterback Shaker Reisig. Carroll rushed 23 times for 191 yards and three touchdowns (along with a 2-point conversion run) while Reisig completed 12-of-16 passes for 205 yards and another score.