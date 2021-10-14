High school football, Week 7: Jenks pulls away to win rematch against Edmond Santa Fe

EDMOND — The rematch of last year’s Class 6AI football title game again left no doubt that the Jenks Trojans are better than the Edmond Santa Fe Wolves.
Trailing late in the second quarter, No. 1 Jenks reeled off 25 unanswered points to pull away for a 35-14 win over No. 4 Santa Fe at Wolves Stadium on Thursday night, giving the Trojans the inside track to the 6AI-District 1 title.
Jenks (6-1, 4-0) mostly controlled the 2020 title game — played across town at the University of Central Oklahoma’s Wantland Stadium — while beating the Wolves 41-14. It was a bit more difficult this time, but the Trojans eventually dominated due to running back Jaiden Carroll and freshman quarterback Shaker Reisig. Carroll rushed 23 times for 191 yards and three touchdowns (along with a 2-point conversion run) while Reisig completed 12-of-16 passes for 205 yards and another score.
“Our last regular-season game against (Santa Fe), they came to our place and beat us (33-30, in 2019),” Jenks coach Keith Riggs said. “Some of these guys played in that game and they remembered it. We knew we were going to get (Santa Fe’s) best effort. We knew that they’d been looking forward to playing us ever since the championship game. They wanted another shot at us. They are a really good football team and we’re really happy to get out with a win.”
Santa Fe (4-3, 3-1) had its own statistical stars. Oklahoma State commitment Talyn Shettron caught 11 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown, despite often facing double- and triple-coverage from the Trojans. Freshman running back Demarius Robinson carried 26 times for 119 yards, and quarterback Roger Pfieffer completed 21-of-37 passes for 246 yards, but threw two costly interceptions as the Wolves closed in on the end zone.
“We didn’t have a great first half (defensively),” Riggs said. “They really responded in the second half against a great football team. Any time you get a shutout, even in a half, it’s a good thing.”
Carroll had 94 yards rushing and two touchdowns in the first half for Jenks. Jalyn Stanford’s 38-yard return of the opening kickoff gave the Trojans a short field and Carroll scored four plays later on a 7-yard run.
Santa Fe tied the game on an 11-yard pass from Pfieffer to Tabry Shettron with 3:04 left in the first quarter. Max Paskvan booted a 32-yard field goal on the second play of the second quarter, putting Jenks ahead 10-7.
The Wolves drove 80 yards to take the lead on a 10-yard Pfieffer-to-Talyn Shettron touchdown pass with 2:29 left before halftime, but Jenks had just enough time to answer, with a 34-yard pass from Reisig to Ty Wallis setting up a 1-yard touchdown run by Carroll with 24 seconds left, making it 17-14.
“They had taken the momentum from us,” Riggs said. “To take the lead and to march down and get that score, especially knowing that (Santa Fe) was going to have the ball to start the second half, that was a big drive.”
After Jenks held the Wolves on the opening drive of the second half, Carroll scored on a 47-yard run on the Trojans’ second offensive play and it was 24-14. After another punt by the Wolves, Paskvan hit a 25-yard field goal.
Santa Fe then drove inside the Jenks 10, eventually reaching the 1-yard line as the Trojans were flagged for five personal-foul penalties in a four-play span. But under high school rules, none of those personal fouls gave Santa Fe a first down, and a bad snap on third down left the Wolves with fourth-and-goal from the 10, which they didn’t convert.
Jenks then marched 90 yards, with Reisig hitting Glenny Jones for 34 yards before throwing a 24-yard touchdown pass to Colby Parsons. Carroll’s conversion run made it 35-14.“Those scores in the third quarter were huge to put a little pressure on them,” Riggs said. “Our offensive line did a great job opening up some holes.”
JENKS 35, EDMOND SANTA FE 14
Jenks;7;10;18;0;—;35
Ed. Santa Fe;7;7;0;0;—;14
Jenks – Jaiden Carroll 7 run (Max Paskvan kick)
ESF – Tabry Shettron 13 pass from Scott Pfieffer (Lucas Clifton kick)
Jenks – Paskvan FG 32
ESF – Talyn Shettron 10 pass from Pfieffer (Clifton kick)
Jenks - Carroll 1 run (Paskvan kick)
Jenks – Carroll 47 run (Paskvan kick)
Jenks – Paskvan FG 25
Jenks – Colby Parsons 24 pass from Shaker Reisig (Carroll run)
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — Jenks 15, Santa Fe 22. Rushing att.-yds. — Jenks 30-189, Santa Fe 33-109. Passing yards — Jenks 205, Santa Fe 246. Passes C-A-I — Jenks 12-16-0, Santa Fe 21-37-2. Fumbles no.-lost — Jenks, 1-0, Santa Fe 1-0. Penalty no.-yds. — Jenks 12-79, Santa Fe 4-54. Punt-Avg. — Jenks 1-33, Santa Fe 3-25.7. Records — Jenks 6-1, 4-0; Santa Fe 4-3, 3-1.