High school football, Week 7: Broken Arrow whips Yukon, Pryor tops Memorial

Ramsey and Stieber combined for 150 yards through the air, and the Tigers rushed for 427 yards as a team.

Broken Arrow improved to 4-2 overall and 3-1 in 6AI-1, and the Tigers will prepare for Edmond Santa Fe in Week 8, which will likely decide who finishes second in the district.

Class 5A: Pryor 38, Memorial 0

For Pryor quarterback Brunk Gray, the rare chance to play a weekday afternoon game was an "interesting" experience.

Gray awakened at the same time as usual for a Thursday, but due to it being fall break, instead of going to classes after breakfast he had a game to play instead.

"It still felt like a night game because it was overcast," Gray said. "But we played pretty good and got the job done."

Gray passed for two touchdowns and Leo Lovins rushed for three TDs — all in the first half — to lead Class 5A No. 10 Pryor past Memorial 38-0 at LaFortune Stadium.

The game, played in a light rain before about 100 spectators, was in the afternoon as LaFortune's other home team, Edison, hosted Durant in the nightcap.