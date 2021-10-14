High school football, Week 7: Broken Arrow whips Yukon, Pryor tops Memorial

In each of the past two years, Broken Arrow has escaped with one-score victories over Yukon.
It wasn't close this time around.
Maurion Horn totaled 266 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries as the Class 6AI No. 5 Tigers posted a 45-14 victory over the Millers at Memorial Stadium on Thursday night. Horn scored on touchdown runs of 43 and 62 yards with the 62-yarder being the Tigers’ final touchdown of the game.
Griffin Stieber logged Broken Arrow’s first touchdown on a 1-yard run, giving the Tigers a 7-0 lead with 3:27 left in the opening quarter.
The Tigers added to their lead on Stieber’s 25-yard touchdown pass to RJ Spears-Jennings less than two minutes after the opening score.
Yukon (2-5, 2-2 District 6AI-1) managed to cut Broken Arrow’s lead to 14-7 on Brayden Dutton’s 5-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter, but the Tigers responded with Sterling Ramsey’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Whillhite.
Horn’s 43-yard score bumped the Tigers’ lead to 28-7 early in the third quarter.
Yukon found itself down 28-14 on Dutton’s 48-yard touchdown pass to Heath Sperry, but Broken Arrow atoned for the Millers’ score on Ramsey’s 59-yard touchdown pass to Spears-Jennings, who had four catches for 103 yards and two touchdowns.
Ramsey and Stieber combined for 150 yards through the air, and the Tigers rushed for 427 yards as a team.
Broken Arrow improved to 4-2 overall and 3-1 in 6AI-1, and the Tigers will prepare for Edmond Santa Fe in Week 8, which will likely decide who finishes second in the district.
Class 5A: Pryor 38, Memorial 0
For Pryor quarterback Brunk Gray, the rare chance to play a weekday afternoon game was an "interesting" experience.
Gray awakened at the same time as usual for a Thursday, but due to it being fall break, instead of going to classes after breakfast he had a game to play instead.
"It still felt like a night game because it was overcast," Gray said. "But we played pretty good and got the job done."
Gray passed for two touchdowns and Leo Lovins rushed for three TDs — all in the first half — to lead Class 5A No. 10 Pryor past Memorial 38-0 at LaFortune Stadium.
The game, played in a light rain before about 100 spectators, was in the afternoon as LaFortune's other home team, Edison, hosted Durant in the nightcap.
Whether it's been under the Friday night lights or on a weekday afternoon, Gray and the Tigers (6-1, 4-0 5A-4) have been impressive this season despite graduating All-State quarterback Ben Ward from last year's team.
Gray, a junior, has completed 98-of-163 passes for 1,587 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Gray showed his strong, accurate right arm in the first quarter with a 53-yard TD bomb to Bobby Belew. That came after Lovins opened the scoring on a 4-yard TD run. Lovins finished with 12 rushes for 102 yards. With 30 seconds left in the first quarter, Lovins scored on a 1-yard run for a 21-0 lead.
In the second quarter, Gray rolled left and found Bret Elza for a 1-yard TD that made it 28-0. Tommaso Goldoni kicked a 27-yard field goal and Lovins added an 8-yard TD to give Pryor a 38-0 lead going into halftime. Lovins' third TD was set up by Jacob Couch's 18-yard interception return.
Class 5A: Tahlequah 21, Claremore 14
Tahlequah’s Tyler Joice connected with Race Stopp for an 11-yard touchdown with 6:49 left to play, as the Tigers held off Claremore to claim a District 5A-4 victory.
Joice completed all 28 of his passing attempts for 179 yards and two touchdowns against the Zebras. Joice also added 68 yards rushing.
Joice found Jacob Morrison for a 30-yard touchdown pass to end the first quarter, and the Tigers added to their lead on Malik McMurtrey’s 10-yard touchdown run.
Claremore responded with Eli Rodgers’ 56-yard touchdown pass to Braxton Etheridge in the second quarter, and the Zebras took a 14-13 lead in the third quarter on Etheridge’s 2-yard touchdown run at the 4:26 mark.
Claremore finished with 223 yards on offense, but the Zebras also turned the ball over twice.
Records: Tahlequah 5-2 (3-1 5A-4); Claremore 1-6 (1-3)
Class 4A: Wagoner 55, Miami 16
After a big district win against Catoosa last week, the Bulldogs scored another 4A-3 blowout victory Thursday night over the Miami Wardogs.
Quarterback Gabe Rodriguez had eight rushes for 86 yards and two touchdowns, and running back Braylan Roberson had seven rushes for 37 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Rodriguez had a career high in passing with 214 yards and one interception.
The defense forced four fumbles.
Class 2A: Victory Christian 62, Metro Christian 7
Unranked Victory Christian found itself tied with third-ranked Metro Christian at the 4:48 mark of the first quarter on Thursday night. From that point on, it was all Conquerors in a District 2A-7 blowout.
Triton Chandler and Solomon Byrams combined for 265 yards and four touchdowns on 28 carries for the Conquerors.
Byrams had a 79-yard touchdown run to break the tie and give Victory Christian a 14-7 lead with 3:37 left in the first quarter. Chandler added a 30-yard touchdown run before the Conquerors scored four touchdowns in the second quarter, which featured a blocked punt and a recovery by Jalen Baker for a touchdown.
Chandler tossed a pair of touchdown passes — a 42-yarder to Joshua Udoumoh and a 23-yarder to Jalid Brown, and then punctuated the game with an 87-yard touchdown run with 7:59 left in the third quarter for the game’s final score.
Victory Christian held Metro Christian to 209 yards on offense, while forcing two turnovers.
Records: Victory Christian 5-2 (4-0 2A-7); Metro Christian 5-2 (2-2)
— Ben Johnson, Barry Lewis and Justin Ayer contributed to this report.