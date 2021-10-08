High school football, Week 6: Wagoner blows out Catoosa 56-0

WAGONER — Wagoner made its game against Catoosa look easy Friday night with a dominant 56-0 win at W.L. Odom Field on homecoming.

The Bulldogs scored 42 unanswered points in the first half, getting contributions from players up and down the roster.

Quarterback Gabe Rodriguez rushed 13 times for 110 yards and a touchdown. He also threw five touchdown passes, including a pair to Marquez Barnett.

After the game, he had a smile on his face, knowing his older brother, OSU standout linebacker Malcom Rodriguez, was in the stands watching him.

“He’s been down here before. It definitely is fun to see him come down and watch,” Gabe Rodriguez said. The Cowboys had an off week, allowing the trip home for Malcolm.

Gabe Rodriguez said it was good to get a win and see his team come together after last week's 3-0 loss to Bristow.

“We have to be short-minded. You can’t reminisce on the old games. All you can do is learn from them,” Rodriguez said.

Senior running back Logan Sterling started things off for the Bulldogs with a 25-yard run to the right pylon just four minutes into the game. Then Gabe Rodriguez threw to freshman tight end Alex Shieldnight for a touchdown.