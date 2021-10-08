High school football, Week 6: Wagoner blows out Catoosa 56-0

WAGONER — Wagoner made its game against Catoosa look easy Friday night with a dominant 56-0 win at W.L. Odom Field on homecoming.
The Bulldogs scored 42 unanswered points in the first half, getting contributions from players up and down the roster.
Quarterback Gabe Rodriguez rushed 13 times for 110 yards and a touchdown. He also threw five touchdown passes, including a pair to Marquez Barnett.
After the game, he had a smile on his face, knowing his older brother, OSU standout linebacker Malcom Rodriguez, was in the stands watching him.
“He’s been down here before. It definitely is fun to see him come down and watch,” Gabe Rodriguez said. The Cowboys had an off week, allowing the trip home for Malcolm.
Gabe Rodriguez said it was good to get a win and see his team come together after last week's 3-0 loss to Bristow.
“We have to be short-minded. You can’t reminisce on the old games. All you can do is learn from them,” Rodriguez said.
Senior running back Logan Sterling started things off for the Bulldogs with a 25-yard run to the right pylon just four minutes into the game. Then Gabe Rodriguez threw to freshman tight end Alex Shieldnight for a touchdown.
Two minutes into the second quarter, Rodriguez ran for a 1-yard touchdown. On the next possession, he threw to freshman wide receiver Mattson Swanson for a 21-yard touchdown. Barnett then scored on a 16-yard touchdown with just under four minutes to go until halftime.
After the teams traded turnovers, Rodriguez hit Sterling for his second touchdown of the night, and the score was 42-0.
In the second half, Barnett got his second touchdown of the night with a 9-yard run up the right side. Then, Sterling had a 10-yard run into the end zone to complete the scoring.
Despite the big win, Gabe Rodriguez said the team needs to continue working hard and get better each and every day.
“I feel like we’re definitely working hard,” he said. “There’s no way we can be perfect, but we have to just keep fighting.”
Wagoner; 14;28;7;7;—;56
Catoosa; 0;0;0;0;—;0
WAG — Sterling 25 run (Bloxam kick), 8:15
WAG — Shieldnight --, pass from Rodriguez (Bloxam kick) 4:06
WAG — Rodriguez 1 run, (Bloxam kick), 10:27
WAG — Swanson 21, pass from Rodriguez (Bloxam kick), 8:50
WAG — Barnett 16, pass from Rodriguez (Bloxam kick), 3:40
WAG — Sterling 36 , pass from Rodriguez (Bloxam kick), 1:00
WAG — Barnett 9 run (Bloxam kick), 2:46
WAG — Sterling 19 run (Bloxam kick), 5:40
TEAM STATISTICS
First Downs — WAG 22, CAT 13. Rushes-Yards — WAG 40-330, CAT 31-93. Comp-Att-Int — WAG 10-23-2, CAT 13-24-2. Passing Yards — WAG 159, CAT 128. Fumbles-Lost — WAG 0-0, CAT 6-4. Penalty Yards — WAG 11-78, CAT 2-18. Records — WAG 4-2, CAT 2-4. Total Yards — WAG 489, CAT 221. Punts-Avg. — WAG 1-32.0, CAT 4-17.0.