High school football, Week 6: Union blasts Mustang to remain undefeated in district

Smith totaled 134 rushing yards, 76 receiving yards and scored twice. He caught a 65-yard TD pass from Rovaughn Banks on his team’s second possession and scored on a 12-yard run in the second quarter.

Banks, who moved to running back in preseason, made his second start since returning to quarterback after Grayson Tempest injured his ankle in the closing minutes of the Owasso game two weeks ago and went 12-for-23 passing for 163 yards.

He threw a perfect ball on the TD pass to Smith, hitting him in stride on a wheel route down the right side. Smith went the final 35 yards untouched and Union led 14-3 with 39 seconds left in the first quarter.

“Rovaughn really throws a nice ball and has a nice touch on the football,” Fridrich said. “He is a team captain and he’s doing a good job of leading the team for this season.”

Fridrich said Tempest could be back before the end of the season. “It’s a week-to-week situation right now,” he said. “That’s all we know for sure.”

Except for the opening moments, the outcome was never in doubt. Union opened the game with a 14 play, 80-yard drive consuming nearly half the first quarter and capped by Wood’s 2-yard run.