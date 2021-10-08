High school football, Week 6: Union blasts Mustang to remain undefeated in district

What a difference a year makes.
Union used a blowout win at Mustang last season to turn around its high school football season after an 0-4 start.
Another blowout Friday in the return match at Union-Tuttle Stadium kept Class 6A Division I’s No. 2 team on the inside track for the District 6AII-2 championship.
Junior Smith had a huge multi-purpose game, Lane Wood had two rushing touchdowns and the eastsiders scored on their first seven possessions, rolling to a 48-10 triumph over the No. 7 Broncos before about 4,500 spectators in Union-Tuttle Stadium.
Braylen Irvin-Fisher had an 18-yard interception return for a score and Jino Boyd went 56 yards with a punt return as Union improved 5-1 overall and 3-0 in district play while Mustang fell to 3-3 overall and 2-1 in district play.
Union plays at Moore next Friday, while Mustang hosts Edmond North on Thursday.
Union held the Broncos to just 156 yards of total offense and their lowest scoring total of the season. Mustang was averaging 43 points per game.
“It was just a great team win on homecoming,” Union coach Kirk Fridrich said. “Our kids were focused. We knew we were playing a tough Mustang team. They’ve scored a lot of points, and we knew it would be a physical game, and we’re really proud of our kids. They came out and played really well in all three phases of the game.”
Smith totaled 134 rushing yards, 76 receiving yards and scored twice. He caught a 65-yard TD pass from Rovaughn Banks on his team’s second possession and scored on a 12-yard run in the second quarter.
Banks, who moved to running back in preseason, made his second start since returning to quarterback after Grayson Tempest injured his ankle in the closing minutes of the Owasso game two weeks ago and went 12-for-23 passing for 163 yards.
He threw a perfect ball on the TD pass to Smith, hitting him in stride on a wheel route down the right side. Smith went the final 35 yards untouched and Union led 14-3 with 39 seconds left in the first quarter.
“Rovaughn really throws a nice ball and has a nice touch on the football,” Fridrich said. “He is a team captain and he’s doing a good job of leading the team for this season.”
Fridrich said Tempest could be back before the end of the season. “It’s a week-to-week situation right now,” he said. “That’s all we know for sure.”
Except for the opening moments, the outcome was never in doubt. Union opened the game with a 14 play, 80-yard drive consuming nearly half the first quarter and capped by Wood’s 2-yard run.
Mustang came back with a 32-yard field goal by Brody Massie, but Union struck quickly to make it 14-3 when Banks found an open Smith for a 65-yard play and Smith's first receiving TD of the season.
Wood’s 3-yard TD run on Union’s first possession of the second quarter capped a 41-yard drive and it was 21-3. A 12-yard TD run by Smith made it 28-3, Irvin-Fisher’s interception return made it 35-3 and Tyler Cowan’s 37-yard field, his first of two in the game, made it 33-3 at halftime.
Irvin-Fisher’s interception return was one of the game’s more surprising plays. On third down from deep in the Broncos’ end, the outside linebacker was blitzing around the left side and went high with both hands to swat down Tristen Russell’s pass.
But the ball lodged in his hands at the top of his leap, and when he came down, there was nothing to do but run it into the end zone.
Cowan’s 24-yard field goal in the third quarter made it 41-10 after Chaz Bradley’s 2-yard run for Mustang, and Boyd capped the scoring with his 65-yard punt return TD.
UNION 48, MUSTANG 10
Mustang;3;0;7;0;--;10
Union;14;24;10;0;--;48
First quarter
U: Lane Wood 2 run (TJ Cowan kick), 6:03
M: FG, Brody Massie 32, 2:29
U: Junior Smith 65 pass from Rovaughn Banks (Cowan kick), 0:39
Second quarter
U: Wood 3 run (Cowan kick), 8:06
U: Smith 12 run (Cowan kick), 5:05
U: Braylin Irvin-Fisher 18 interception return (Cowan kick), 4:16
U: FG, Cowan 37, 0:08
Third quarter
M: Chaz Bradley 2 run (Massie kick), 10:44
U: FG, Cowan 24, 5:53
U: Jino Boyd 56 punt return (Cowan kick), 1:46
Mustang;;Union
5;First downs;23
21-27;Rushes-yards;45-246
129;Passing yards;160
8-17-1;Passes;12-23-0
7-30.0;Punts;1-30.0
0-0;Fumbles-lost;1-0
7-77;Pemalties-yards;12-108