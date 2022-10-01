High school football: Week 6 schedule

Kickoffs are at 7 p.m. unless noted
Thursday
McAlester at Coweta
Sallisaw at Broken Bow
Mustang at Edmond Santa Fe
Midwest City at El Reno
MWC Carl Albert at OKC Southeast
Union at Norman
OKC Capitol Hill at Putnam City
Friday
Madill at Ada
Rejoice Christian at Adair
Hulbert at Afton
Lawton Macarthur at Ardmore
Tahlequah at B.T. Washington
Bartlesville at Putnam West
Beggs at Kansas
Locust Grove at Berryhill
Edison at Bishop Kelley
Bixby at Enid
Bristow at Verdigris
Westmoore at Broken Arrow
Vinita at Caney Valley
Jay at Cascia Hall
Catoosa at Oologah
Central at Inola
Checotah at Lincoln Christian
Edmond Deer Creek at Choctaw
Claremore at Pryor
Salina at Claremore Sequoyah
Cleveland at McLain
Copan at Wilson (Henryetta)
Wagoner at Cushing
Sapulpa at Del City
Depew at Wetumka
Dewar at Webbers Falls
Holland Hall at Dewey
Drumright at Regent Prep
East Central at Durant
Edmond Memorial at Yukon
Fort Gibson at Stilwell
Keota at Foyil
Glenpool at Memorial
Rogers at Grove
Henryetta at Warner
Hilldale at Poteau
Hominy at Morrison
Kellyville at Meeker
Keys at Tahlequah Sequoyah
Okmulgee at Kiefer
Konawa at Mounds
Lawton at OKC Northwest Classen
Piedmont at Lawton Eisenhower
Savanna at Liberty
Mannford at Kingfisher
McLoud at Metro Christian
Miami at Skiatook
Southmoore at Moore
Morris at Victory Christian
Muldrow at Seminole
Muskogee at OKC U.S. Grant
Pawhuska at Nowata
Okemah at Vian
Woodland at Pawnee
Putnam North at Ponca City
Stillwater at Sand Springs
Westville at Sperry
Stroud at Hartshorne
Summit Christian at Weleetka
Strother at Davenport, 7:30 p.m.
Edmond North at Owasso, 7:30 p.m.
Norman North at Jenks, 7:30 p.m.