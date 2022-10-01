 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Week 6 schedule

High school football: Week 6 schedule

Owasso vs. Edmond North (copy)

Owasso’s Braeden Foster sacks Edmond North’s Pryce Bender last season. The teams meet again Friday at Owasso.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

Kickoffs are at 7 p.m. unless noted

Thursday

McAlester at Coweta

Sallisaw at Broken Bow

Mustang at Edmond Santa Fe

Midwest City at El Reno

MWC Carl Albert at OKC Southeast

Union at Norman

OKC Capitol Hill at Putnam City

Friday

Madill at Ada

Rejoice Christian at Adair

Hulbert at Afton

Lawton Macarthur at Ardmore

Tahlequah at B.T. Washington

Bartlesville at Putnam West

Beggs at Kansas

Locust Grove at Berryhill

Edison at Bishop Kelley

Bixby at Enid

Bristow at Verdigris

Westmoore at Broken Arrow

Vinita at Caney Valley

Jay at Cascia Hall

Catoosa at Oologah

Central at Inola

Checotah at Lincoln Christian

Edmond Deer Creek at Choctaw

Claremore at Pryor

Salina at Claremore Sequoyah

Cleveland at McLain

Copan at Wilson (Henryetta)

Wagoner at Cushing

Sapulpa at Del City

Depew at Wetumka

Dewar at Webbers Falls

Holland Hall at Dewey

Drumright at Regent Prep

East Central at Durant

Edmond Memorial at Yukon

Fort Gibson at Stilwell

Keota at Foyil

Glenpool at Memorial

Rogers at Grove

Henryetta at Warner

Hilldale at Poteau

Hominy at Morrison

Kellyville at Meeker

Keys at Tahlequah Sequoyah

Okmulgee at Kiefer

Konawa at Mounds

Lawton at OKC Northwest Classen

Piedmont at Lawton Eisenhower

Savanna at Liberty

Mannford at Kingfisher

McLoud at Metro Christian

Miami at Skiatook

Southmoore at Moore

Morris at Victory Christian

Muldrow at Seminole

Muskogee at OKC U.S. Grant

Pawhuska at Nowata

Okemah at Vian

Woodland at Pawnee

Putnam North at Ponca City

Stillwater at Sand Springs

Westville at Sperry

Stroud at Hartshorne

Summit Christian at Weleetka

Strother at Davenport, 7:30 p.m.

Edmond North at Owasso, 7:30 p.m.

Norman North at Jenks, 7:30 p.m.

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

