High school football, Week 6: Owens, Stanford help lead 6AI No. 1 Jenks to dominating win over Norman

JENKS — The defending Class 6A Division I state champion Jenks Trojans defeated 10th-ranked Norman 49-21 Friday night for homecoming at Allan Trimble Stadium.

The win allows the No. 1-ranked Trojans (5-1) to keep pace with Edmond Santa Fe, with each team at 3-0 in the District 1 standings. This sets up a key showdown Thursday at Edmond for sole possession of first place.

Norman falls to 2-4 and 1-2.

In the second quarter alone, Jenks quarterback Ike Owens hit 8-of-9 passes for 179 yards and three touchdowns, putting the game away early for the home team.

Jenks needed just five offensive plays and two minutes to go 47 yards for the first score, a Jalyn Stanford 2-yard run up the middle.

Stanford struck again on a broken handoff from starting quarterback Shaker Reisig. Stanford, cut back across the grain, around the left end and ran 47 yards untouched into the end zone with 4:16 to play in the first quarter. A Max Paskvan kick made it 14-0.

The Trojans used the entire arsenal on their first drive of the second quarter. Mixing the run and pass, new quarterback Owens hit all four of his passes, the last one a 4-yard touchdown toss to fullback Montre Samuels Parker with 7:26 to play in the half.