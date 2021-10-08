High school football, Week 6: Owens, Stanford help lead 6AI No. 1 Jenks to dominating win over Norman

JENKS — The defending Class 6A Division I state champion Jenks Trojans defeated 10th-ranked Norman 49-21 Friday night for homecoming at Allan Trimble Stadium.
The win allows the No. 1-ranked Trojans (5-1) to keep pace with Edmond Santa Fe, with each team at 3-0 in the District 1 standings. This sets up a key showdown Thursday at Edmond for sole possession of first place.
Norman falls to 2-4 and 1-2.
In the second quarter alone, Jenks quarterback Ike Owens hit 8-of-9 passes for 179 yards and three touchdowns, putting the game away early for the home team.
Jenks needed just five offensive plays and two minutes to go 47 yards for the first score, a Jalyn Stanford 2-yard run up the middle.
Stanford struck again on a broken handoff from starting quarterback Shaker Reisig. Stanford, cut back across the grain, around the left end and ran 47 yards untouched into the end zone with 4:16 to play in the first quarter. A Max Paskvan kick made it 14-0.
The Trojans used the entire arsenal on their first drive of the second quarter. Mixing the run and pass, new quarterback Owens hit all four of his passes, the last one a 4-yard touchdown toss to fullback Montre Samuels Parker with 7:26 to play in the half.
Owens stayed hot for the Trojans and would break it open before the half. He found Ty Walls for two long scores. The first was a 58-yarder as Walls was wide open down the right hash, high-stepped over a would-be tackler and trotted into the end zone for a 28-0 lead with 3:03 to play in the half. Two minutes later, the two hooked up again for a 70-yard strike and a 35-0 lead. Reisig and Owens both took snaps in the second half.
But Norman wouldn't go away just yet. After a nice kick return set up the Tigers near midfield, Norman quarterback Tias McClarty scooted around the right end and ran down the sideline for 53 yards and a touchdown with 41 seconds left, setting the halftime score at 35-7.
But that momentum was quickly stopped after the Jenks defense stopped Norman on the opening drive in the second half, and then returned a punt to the Norman 25. Two plays later, Jaiden Carroll zig-zagged his way in from 18 yards out for a 42-7 lead.
Stanford added his third touchdown of the night from 3 yards out late in the third. Both he and Carroll rushed for more than 100 yards on the evening.
Jenkins Gray gave Norman's sparse crowd something to cheer about with a 14-yard touchdown run with 10:07 left, and that seemed to spark the Tigers. After a Jenks fumble set up another Norman score on a 38-yard strike from McClarty to Edric Lambert with 8:12 to play which cut the lead to 49-21, the Tigers recovered the ensuing onside kick. But McClarty was picked off by Jenks' Kaiden Vannoy, dousing hopes of a miracle comeback.
JENKS 49, NORMAN 21
Norman;0;7;0;14-;21
Jenks;14;21;14;0-;49
J: Stanford 2 run (Paskvan kick)
J: Stanford 47 run (Paskvan kick)