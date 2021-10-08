High school football, Week 6: Kickoff return for TD gives Owasso spark in road win

EDMOND — No. 3 Owasso never trailed Friday night as the Rams defeated Edmond North 41-3 on the road.

The Huskies (2-4) kicked a 34-yard field goal with eight seconds remaining in the first half to make it 13-3 in Owasso’s favor, but it turned out to be too much time to leave on the clock against the Rams' kickoff return team, particularly junior returner Cole Adams.

“Before the play even started, our coach was like ‘We need one,’” said Adams, who finished the game with 67 yards of receiving. “Both the returners, me and Jaray Austin were like ‘if one of us gets it, we’re returning it.’”

Adams caught the ensuing kickoff at the 4-yard line near the right hash as the game clock resumed counting down.

“I caught the ball, saw a hole, just hit it hard, and it turned out good,” Adams said.

By the time the eight seconds ran off the clock, Adams was out-of-reach from any Husky as he cruised into the end zone for a 96-yard touchdown. Jake Adams’ extra point made it 20-3 headed into half for the Rams (5-1), who never looked back as they stormed on Edmond North’s homecoming festivities.

Adams said the return gave the Rams a spark headed into halftime.