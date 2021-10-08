High school football, Week 6: Jordan, No. 3 Beggs take down No. 1 Metro Christian in 2A showdown

Two plays later, Red Martel raced 81 yards down the left sideline for a touchdown. Running back CJ Brown took the snap under center, and ran into the end zone for what turned out to be the decisive 2-point conversion with 3:46 left as Beggs led 24-15.

Metro (4-2, 2-1) answered quickly with a 63-yard scoring drive, capped by Francis' 1-yard TD run that made it 24-22.

After Roberson recovered the ensuing onside kick, Beggs went 4-and-out as Metro gained the ball at midfield. Jordan stuffed the first play, costing Metro some time although the Patriots eventually picked up a first down at the Beggs 40. However, Jordan sacked Francis on the next series of downs, setting up a 4th-and-17 with 32 seconds left. Francis, on the Patriots' final snap, launched a long pass that fell incomplete in the end zone to end the suspense.

"We knew coming in it was going to be a dogfight," Tenison said. "It was just who was going to make the right play at the right time."

Martel had 11 rushes for 129 yards. Brown, an Oklahoma State commit, had 23 carries for 122 yards. Francis completed 26-of-43 passes for 310 yards. Campbell had 16 carries for 93 yards plus seven catches for 66 yards. Metro's Reid Roth had six receptions for 125 yards.