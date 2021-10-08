High school football, Week 6: Jones leads way as BA rolls over Edmond Memorial

Broken Arrow and Edmond Memorial have met eight times since they became Class 6AI opponents. All the final scores have one common theme: The Tigers winning big.

It happened again Friday night.

No. 6 Broken Arrow scored the game’s first 40 points and steam-rolled yet again to a blowout victory over the Bulldogs, this time a 47-14 victory in Edmond.

Broken Arrow’s offense in the first half featured a lot of Nathaniel Jones, who scored five rushing touchdowns before halftime. Jones logged touchdown runs of 26 and 14 runs in the first quarter, and the Tigers also collected a safety on defense for a 16-0 advantage through the game’s first 12 minutes.

The second quarter showcased more Jones touchdowns with scoring rushes of 21 and 2 yards. Jones, who also had a 5-yard TD carry in the third quarter, finished the game with 154 yards on 18 carries.

Allen Scarborou and Mykal Matthews had 58 yards rushing each on 10 total carries, and Sterling Ramsey added 45 yards on the ground as Broken Arrow totaled 348 yards on 38 carries.

Ramsey completed 6-of-8 passes for 77 yards and Griffin Stieber had two completions for 40 yards. Maurion Horn led Broken Arrow with three receptions for 48 yards.