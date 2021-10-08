High school football, Week 6:Hornets edge Sandites as QBs put on show

SAND SPRINGS — Usually when a football team lines up to take a knee to run out the clock, it means the game’s over. But with 1:21 left to play Friday night, Dominic Ornelas burst through the Booker T. Washington line and snatched a takeaway to give the host Sandites one last shot.
Fortunately for the Hornets, Micah Tease snagged a fumble by Jacob Blevins just 16 seconds later, and this time the offensive line held off the Sandites and the clock ran out.
Class 6A-II No. 3 Booker T. Washington (5-1, 2-1) led for most of the ballgame but never comfortably, and held on for a 37-32 win at previously undefeated No. 4 Sand Springs (5-1, 2-1).
“I just told our team to keep fighting, keep going out there and making plays,” said Hornets head coach Jonathon Brown. “It was just a hell of a win.”
A far departure from last year’s 49-0 homefield rout for the Hornets.
“Every time we’ve been out here it’s usually tough,” Brown said. “I’ve been out here eight years, and every time we come over here it’s usually a tough game. Coach Klinck is doing a hell of a job of building that team in his image. They’re hard-nosed and they fight and they do a hell of a job, so I’m proud of them and it was a hell of a game.”
Despite the defensive reputation of both teams, the offenses shined.
Junior Hornet quarterback Lathan Boone was 21-of-29 passing for 253 yards and three touchdowns, while his Sandite counterpart Ty Pennington was 14-of-27 for 270 yards and two passing scores.
“I thought the best pass he threw was the last one to Micah Tease,” Brown said of Boone. “So composed. He just went back and let it go. That’s a credit to the offensive staff and the quarterback coach getting him ready. He’s truly becoming a leader. The game is starting to slow down for him and he’s doing a hell of a job.”
Meanwhile Pennington had a bit of a consolation prize, as he set the Sand Springs career passing record at 5,061, surpassing his own quarterback coach, Darrack Harger.
“If anybody’s going to do it, I’m glad it’s that guy,” Harger said. “I’ve told him for the past three years that my goal for him was to beat my record. That dude is a baller and he’s going to go on to the next level and do all kinds of great things.”
Pennington also had 62 rushing yards and two more touchdowns on the ground.
In addition to Tease’s defensive takeaway to seal the game, he also had a huge hand in the offense, racking up 98 yards on five catches with two touchdowns, including a 40-yarder for the 37-26 lead with 4:57 to play.
Sand Springs will have another tall task next week at No. 1 Bixby (6-0, 3-0), while the Hornets will host Putnam City West (0-6, 0-3).