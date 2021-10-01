High school football, Week 5: Union dominates late to top Putnam City

WARR ACRES — A casual look at the final score — Union 35, Putnam City 7 — might lead one to think it was another blowout win for No. 2-ranked Union on Friday night at Putnam City Stadium.
It was anything but that.
Unheralded and unranked Putnam City tied the game with 2:35 left in the third quarter and had observers on watch for a potential upset. But Union — playing its first road game of the season — closed with 28 unanswered points to move to 4-1 on the season and 2-0 in Class 6AI-2 play.
“It was a really tight game,” Union coach Kirk Fridrich said. “I thought that Putnam City did a really great job and played really tough. As a team, we had to scrap and claw and find a way. I really liked the way that (quarterback) Rovaughn (Banks) got it going in the second half. We just had a lot to overcome and fortunately our kids made a few plays and got it going.”
Putnam City (2-3, 0-2) controlled the clock — the Pirates held the football for nearly 29 minutes, 10 more than Union — and took advantage of Union’s many mistakes to stay in the game into the fourth quarter. Union committed 15 penalties for a whopping 165 yards.
“It was a little bit of a lack of discipline,” Fridrich said. "Our kids will learn from that and get better from it. We’ve got to play better football than that.”
Three of those Union penalties gave Putnam City first downs on the Pirates’ lone scoring drive, which ended with an 8-yard run by Dontrell Harrison. Joseph Cervantes’ conversion kick tied the game at 7-7.
Union immediately responded, as if a switch had been flipped. Makhai Belt returned the kickoff to the Putnam City 35 and the Pirates were flagged for a horse-collar tackle, giving Union the ball at the 20. Five plays later, Banks scored his second touchdown on a 1-yard run.
Putnam City soon had to punt from its own end zone and Union took over at the Pirates’ 32. On the second play of that drive, Banks hit Jino Boyd on a 26-yard touchdown pass. Jeremy Cowan’s conversion kick made it 21-7 with 10:23 left.
Union’s defense, which limited Putnam City to 160 yards, then added a score when linebacker Gabriel Ford stripped the ball from Putnam City’s Shawn Hill and rumbled 44 yards for a touchdown. An interception by Union’s Jakyri Jenkins led to another score, a 56-yard pass from Banks to Boyd.
Banks completed 10 of 16 passes for 174 yards and rushed for 26 yards and two more touchdowns. Boyd caught four passes for 108 yards while Junior Smith had 12 carries for 74 yards.
Putnam City quarterback Marcellous Hawkins completed 12 of 19 passes for 85 yards and rushed 23 times for 53 yards, while Harrison had 26 carries for 70 yards. The Pirates hurt themselves with three turnovers and 98 yards of their own on 12 penalties.
After a first quarter in which the teams combined for more punts (four) than first downs (three), the second quarter was proceeding mostly the same until Union took over at its own 17. Union put together a 13-play drive, with Banks taking a pitch from Lane Wood and scoring on a 1-yard run with 4:38 left in the half.
The Pirates started their first two drives at the Union 39 and 40 but came away without a first down on either series. They didn’t cross midfield again until the final minute of the half.
UNION 35, PUTNAM CITY 7
Union;0;7;7;21;—;35
Putnam City;0;0;7;0;—;7
Union – Rovaughn Banks 1 run (Tyler Cowan kick)
Putnam City – Dontrell Harrison 8 run (Joseph Cervantes kick)
Union – Banks 1 run (Cowan kick)
Union – Jino Boyd 26 pass from Banks (Cowan kick)
Union – Gabe Ford 44 fumble return (Cowan kick)
Union – Boyd 56 pass from Banks (Cowan kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
First Downs - UN 13, PC 11; Rush-att-yds - UN 28-134, PC 41-124; Passing yards - UN 186, PC 85; Passes C-A-I - UN 11-17-0, PC 12-19-1; Fumbles-lost - UN 1-1, PC 3-2; Penalties-yards - UN 15-165, PC 12-98; Punts-Avg. - UN 4-35.8, PC 5-33.4; Team records - UN 4-1, 2-0; 2-3, 0-2.