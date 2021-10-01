High school football, Week 5: Union dominates late to top Putnam City

WARR ACRES — A casual look at the final score — Union 35, Putnam City 7 — might lead one to think it was another blowout win for No. 2-ranked Union on Friday night at Putnam City Stadium.

It was anything but that.

Unheralded and unranked Putnam City tied the game with 2:35 left in the third quarter and had observers on watch for a potential upset. But Union — playing its first road game of the season — closed with 28 unanswered points to move to 4-1 on the season and 2-0 in Class 6AI-2 play.

“It was a really tight game,” Union coach Kirk Fridrich said. “I thought that Putnam City did a really great job and played really tough. As a team, we had to scrap and claw and find a way. I really liked the way that (quarterback) Rovaughn (Banks) got it going in the second half. We just had a lot to overcome and fortunately our kids made a few plays and got it going.”

Putnam City (2-3, 0-2) controlled the clock — the Pirates held the football for nearly 29 minutes, 10 more than Union — and took advantage of Union’s many mistakes to stay in the game into the fourth quarter. Union committed 15 penalties for a whopping 165 yards.