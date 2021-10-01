High school football, Week 5: Trojans power past Tigers

BROKEN ARROW — Late defensive stands decided the last three previous Jenks-Broken Arrow games entering Friday night.

But Jenks running back Jaiden Carroll and his offensive line made sure that this year’s edition of the rivalry ended quietly.

Carroll had 25 carries for 115 yards plus a touchdown catch in the top-ranked Trojans’ 31-14 win over No. 4 Broken Arrow in a District 6AI-1 showdown at Memorial Stadium. Jenks’ Jalyn Stanford added nine rushes for 94 yards and a TD.

“I love it,” Carroll said about the heavy workload as he helped the Trojans (4-1, 2-0) control time of possession — 29:56 to 18:04. Jenks led 28-14 and its ground game was able to chew up much of the clock in the second half.

The Trojans’ running game has shown steady progress since the season opener.

“Our O-line has improved every week,” Jenks coach Keith Riggs said. “But I also think our running backs have improved as well. When you can open things up in your passing game, it allows you do some things with the run so it all fits together.”

Jenks freshman quarter Shaker Reisig, in his third start, completed 11-of-17 passes for 164 yards and three TDs. Glenny Jones caught the first two TDs and finished with four catches for 89 yards.