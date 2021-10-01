High school football, Week 5: Trojans power past Tigers

BROKEN ARROW — Late defensive stands decided the last three previous Jenks-Broken Arrow games entering Friday night.
But Jenks running back Jaiden Carroll and his offensive line made sure that this year’s edition of the rivalry ended quietly.
Carroll had 25 carries for 115 yards plus a touchdown catch in the top-ranked Trojans’ 31-14 win over No. 4 Broken Arrow in a District 6AI-1 showdown at Memorial Stadium. Jenks’ Jalyn Stanford added nine rushes for 94 yards and a TD.
“I love it,” Carroll said about the heavy workload as he helped the Trojans (4-1, 2-0) control time of possession — 29:56 to 18:04. Jenks led 28-14 and its ground game was able to chew up much of the clock in the second half.
The Trojans’ running game has shown steady progress since the season opener.
“Our O-line has improved every week,” Jenks coach Keith Riggs said. “But I also think our running backs have improved as well. When you can open things up in your passing game, it allows you do some things with the run so it all fits together.”
Jenks freshman quarter Shaker Reisig, in his third start, completed 11-of-17 passes for 164 yards and three TDs. Glenny Jones caught the first two TDs and finished with four catches for 89 yards.
Jenks’ rushing defense has been consistently strong all season and was again as it held Broken Arrow to 17 yards on the ground — that total included a pair of sacks each by AJ Brown and Colemon Thurber.
“Our front seven has done an outstanding job,” Riggs said. “When you can take away the line of scrimmage and take away the run game it affords you so many options as far as what you call in the secondary and those three guys up front do a great job — and they eat up blocks and let those linebackers behind them go run and make tackles.”
Jenks needed only two snaps and 17 seconds to open the scoring. After Carroll set the tone with a 19-yard run, Reisig connected with Jones on a 61-yard touchdown bomb for a 7-0 lead.
The Trojans made it 14-0 as they drove 47 yards in seven plays after Cade Stacy’s interception. Reising and Jones connected again for a 9-yard TD.
Broken Arrow answered with an eight-play, 65-yard drive that was capped by Griffin Stieber’s 5-yard TD pass to Ryan Fox. Maurion Horn’s 39-yard reception set up Fox’s TD.
Fourteen seconds later, Broken Arrow tied the game at 14 on Dietrich Moore’s 21-yard interception return for a TD.
The Trojans, however, responded immediately with an eight-play, 80-yard drive. Reisig, with Oklahoma commit RJ Spears-Jennings about to sack him, tossed a pass to a wide-open Carroll in the left flat and he scored on the 10-yard play that gave the Trojans a 21-14 lead with 37 seconds left in the first quarter.
“Shaker makes things happen,” Carroll said.
Jenks scored the second quarter’s only TD on Stanford’s 2-yard run for a 28-14 halftime lead. There were only two fourth-down snaps before intermission — both late in the half.
The second half was primarily an exchange of punts as the Trojans ran out the clock. Broken Arrow had one serious scoring threat that ended at the Jenks 10. The half’s only points came on a 49-yard field goal by Jenks’ Max Paskvan as the Tigers (2-3, 1-1) lost in Josh Blankenship’s first home game as their head coach.
Riggs liked how his team responded after losing an early 14-point lead.
“Up 14-0 it would be easy to see we relaxed, but BA has such a good football team that they didn’t give up, they kept fighting and got back in the game — hats off to them,” Riggs said. “But we’re going to face adversity down the road ... so playing games like this is only going to help us.”
JENKS 31, BROKEN ARROW 14
Jenks;21;7;3;0;—;31
Broken Arrow;14;0;0;0;—;14
JEN — Jones 61 pass from Reisig (Paskvan kick)
JEN — Jones 11 pass from Reisig (Paskvan kick)
BA — Fox 5 pass from Stieber (Martens kick)
BA — Moore 21 interception return (Martens kick)
JEN — Carroll 9 pass from Reisig (Paskvan kick)
JEN — Stanford 2 run (Paskvan kick)
JEN — FG Paskvan 49
TEAM STATISTICS
First Downs — JEN 17, BA 10; Rushes-Yards — JEN 39-199, BA 20-17; Comp-Att-Int — JEN 11-17-1, BA 16-29-1. Passing Yards — JEN 164, BA 205. Fumbles-Lost — JEN 1-0, BA 1-1. Penalty Yards — JEN 4-25, BA 3-19. Total Yards — JEN 363, BA 222. Punts-Avg. — JEN 4-33.8, BA 5-29.0.