High school football, Week 5: Sandites outlast Roughers for first 5-0 start since 2012

"I knew it was going to be a dogfight," Klinck said. "We were just lucky that we had a few more plays than them.”

Freshman quarterback Jamarian Ficklin looked like a veteran, passing 18-of-28 for 355 yards and three touchdowns.

“I’m not going to look forward to playing him the next three years,” Klinck said. “They’re a young football team and each week they get better and better.”

Jayden Bell led the Muskogee receiving corps with five catches for 123 yards and two scores, followed by Anthony Watson with five catches for 117. Kayden McGee and Isaiah Givens also caught touchdown passes, and Walker Newton aired out a 74-yard touchdown pass to Bell on a trick play.

“That whole dang team is going to be back next year,” Klinck said. “They’re doing things really well over here at Muskogee. We’re very fortunate to come away with a win and we’re looking forward to the next challenge.

“Wins are like plane landings, there’s no such thing as a bad one. That’s the way we look at it. That was a huge win for districts. Competition is really going to start ramping up. We knew Muskogee was going to be good, it was going to be a good test and to get us ready for this next stretch of probably the top three teams in the state right now.”

The Sandites host No. 3 Booker T. Washington (4-1, 1-1) next Friday. Then the Sandites travel to No. 1 Bixby (5-0, 2-0) before returning home against No. 2 Choctaw (4-1, 2-0).