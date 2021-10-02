High school football, Week 5: Sandites outlast Roughers for first 5-0 start since 2012

MUSKOGEE -- It’s hard to say if a Sand Springs football player had ever returned a kick 99 yards for a touchdown before Friday night.
But the Sand Springs fans who traveled to Muskogee on Friday night almost got to see the rare feat twice.
With the game tied at 13 early in the second quarter, junior Jabe Schlehuber took the ball from the 1-yard line to the house, but had it called all the way back for holding at the 16-yard line.
“I was mad,” Schlehuber said. “We went and scored though on that drive. It was all right, it made up for it. But I had to get redemption, I had to get another one.”
So, on the second half's opening kickoff with the Sandites leading by seven points, he did it again, and this time it held up. The Class 6AII No. 5 Sandites went on to post a 48-34 win at the Indian Bowl, and all three sides of the ball made their way onto the scoreboard.
Charles Page High School improved to 5-0 for the first time since 2012, and to 2-0 District 6AII-2. Tenth-ranked Muskogee dropped to 1-4 overall and 1-1 in district action.
Since kicks can’t be returned from the end zone in high school ball, it’s safe to say Schlehuber at the very least tied the school record for longest kick return. "That’s crazy,” he said after the game. “That’s my first varsity touchdown, that’s kind of cool.”
He wasn’t the only star on the night, however. The Sandites offense put up huge numbers, and the defense made its way onto the scoreboard for the second straight week.
Ty Pennington was 14-of-18 passing for 192 yards and two touchdowns, with 13 carries for 94 yards and two more touchdowns.
Jacob Blevins led the receiving corps with five catches for 71 yards and one touchdown, and Ryan Shoemaker had three catches for 34 yards and two scores. Blake Jones had 23 carries for 138 yards and one catch for 45 yards. Brody Rutledge had three catches for 36 yards and also threw a 26-yard strike to Blevins.
Senior end Landon Hendricks led the defense with seven tackles, including three for negative yards, two sacks, a pass deflection, and a forced fumble. Hendricks has recorded three forced fumbles in the past two games, and two have been returned for touchdowns. This time it was Gabe Brown who scooped it up and carried it 75 yards for a 48-27 lead.
“What an unbelievable play,” Sandites coach Bobby Klinck said. “And then Gabe Brown picking that up, he looked like a dang running back scooping that thing up.”
Muskogee didn’t look like a team that was coming off only its first win in two seasons, however. In its first under head coach Travis Hill, the Roughers appear to be trending in the right direction.
"I knew it was going to be a dogfight," Klinck said. "We were just lucky that we had a few more plays than them.”
Freshman quarterback Jamarian Ficklin looked like a veteran, passing 18-of-28 for 355 yards and three touchdowns.
“I’m not going to look forward to playing him the next three years,” Klinck said. “They’re a young football team and each week they get better and better.”
Jayden Bell led the Muskogee receiving corps with five catches for 123 yards and two scores, followed by Anthony Watson with five catches for 117. Kayden McGee and Isaiah Givens also caught touchdown passes, and Walker Newton aired out a 74-yard touchdown pass to Bell on a trick play.
“That whole dang team is going to be back next year,” Klinck said. “They’re doing things really well over here at Muskogee. We’re very fortunate to come away with a win and we’re looking forward to the next challenge.
“Wins are like plane landings, there’s no such thing as a bad one. That’s the way we look at it. That was a huge win for districts. Competition is really going to start ramping up. We knew Muskogee was going to be good, it was going to be a good test and to get us ready for this next stretch of probably the top three teams in the state right now.”
The Sandites host No. 3 Booker T. Washington (4-1, 1-1) next Friday. Then the Sandites travel to No. 1 Bixby (5-0, 2-0) before returning home against No. 2 Choctaw (4-1, 2-0).