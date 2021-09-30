High school football, Week 5: Coweta uses balanced attack to ride past Ropers

Coweta coach Tim Harper is not sure the last time that the school started a football season with five straight wins.
That certainly has not seemed to bother the No. 3 team in Class 5A this season, though. The Tigers just keep winning and remain perfect through five games after rolling past Rogers 55-14 in a District 5A-3 contest Thursday night at Will Rogers Stadium.
In workmanlike fashion, Coweta (5-0, 2-0 district) cruised to a 24-0 lead after one quarter and led 41-0 at halftime on the way to the easy win on a cool night when field conditions were not the best following intermittent rain showers.
Nonetheless, Will Mason rushed for a game-high 129 yards and a pair of touchdowns, quarterback Gage Hamm tossed two touchdown passes, Brody Rucker added a pair of field goals and a stout defense throttled the offense of the Ropers (3-2, 1-1) led by quarterback Macuric Demry.
“Honestly, we had moments we played very well and then there were other moments that we didn’t play very well,” Harper said. “I have to give (Rogers) a lot of credit for that.”
Coweta finished with 436 yards of total offense, evenly distributed with 220 yards on the ground and 216 through the air.
“We scored 42 points in the first half and probably should have scored another one if we wanted to,” Harper added. “We are shooting for something bigger. I didn’t think we really took advantage of all of our opportunities. I was a little disappointed in that.”
Coweta’s defensive effort certainly was not disappointing.
In blanking Rogers through the first half, the Tigers limited the Ropers to minus-1 yard rushing on 14 attempts and only four pass completions for 18 yards with Cade Denton picking off a Demry pass.
Meanwhile, the Coweta offense was scoring at will.
Lo Lo Bell got the Tigers rolling with a 13-yard burst off the right side just four minutes into the game and Coweta was off and running.
Mason tallied both of his touchdowns in the first half, one on a 25-yard scamper and the other coming from 34 yards out just before halftime to up his team’s lead to more than 40 points.
Mason Ford also grabbed a 60-yard TD pass from Hamm on a post play while Eain Williams tallied an eight-yard touchdown run.
Rogers, coming off a big 42-6 victory last week against TPS rival East Central, finally got untracked in the third quarter as Coweta began to substitute freely and with a running clock in place.
Lawrence Breckenridge put the Ropers on the board on a four-yard TD run in the third quarter before Demry found Rashaun Jamison on a 56-yard pass for another Ropers touchdown in the period.
After accounting for 281 yards and three touchdowns in the East Central win last week, Demry finished with only 150 against the Tigers (140 passing and a net of 10 yards rushing on seven carries).
Coweta 55, Rogers 14
Coweta 24 17 0 14 — 55
Rogers 0 0 14 0 — 14
COW – Bell 13 run (Rucker kick)
COW – FG Rucker 33
COW – Mason 25 run (Rucker kick)
COW – Ford 60 pass from Hamm (Rucker kick)
COW – FG Rucker 23
COW – Williams 8 run (Rucker kick)
COW – Mason 34 run (Stephens kick)
ROG – Breckenridge 4 run (kick failed)
ROG – Jamison 56 pass from Demry (Breckenridge pass from Demry)
COW – Denton 12 pass from Hamm (Stephens kick)
COW – Howard 15 run (Stephens kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
First Downs — COW 19, ROG 10 Rushes-Yards — COW 33-220, ROG 25-59 Comp-Att-Int — COW 9-16-0, ROG 11-22-0. Passing Yards — COW 216, ROG 140. Fumbles-Lost — COW 0-0, ROG 2-1. Penalty Yards — COW 6-72, ROG 8-73. Total Yards — COW 436, ROG 199. Punts-Avg. — COW 2-46.0, ROG 6-25.3.