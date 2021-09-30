High school football, Week 5: Coweta uses balanced attack to ride past Ropers

Coweta coach Tim Harper is not sure the last time that the school started a football season with five straight wins.

That certainly has not seemed to bother the No. 3 team in Class 5A this season, though. The Tigers just keep winning and remain perfect through five games after rolling past Rogers 55-14 in a District 5A-3 contest Thursday night at Will Rogers Stadium.

In workmanlike fashion, Coweta (5-0, 2-0 district) cruised to a 24-0 lead after one quarter and led 41-0 at halftime on the way to the easy win on a cool night when field conditions were not the best following intermittent rain showers.

Nonetheless, Will Mason rushed for a game-high 129 yards and a pair of touchdowns, quarterback Gage Hamm tossed two touchdown passes, Brody Rucker added a pair of field goals and a stout defense throttled the offense of the Ropers (3-2, 1-1) led by quarterback Macuric Demry.

“Honestly, we had moments we played very well and then there were other moments that we didn’t play very well,” Harper said. “I have to give (Rogers) a lot of credit for that.”

Coweta finished with 436 yards of total offense, evenly distributed with 220 yards on the ground and 216 through the air.