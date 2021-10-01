High school football, Week 5: Bixby routs Putnam West, runs win streak to 41 games

BIXBY — Top-ranked Bixby won its 41st straight game with an 81-6 rout of visiting Putnam City West Friday in Class 6AII District 2 football action at Spartan Stadium.
The Spartans improve to 5-0 (2-0 D2) and will play at Choctaw next Friday, while the Patriots fall to 0-5, 0-2 and will host Ponca City.
Top-ranked Bixby dismantled the Patriots easily on homecoming night while handing the visiting team its 31st straight defeat. Bixby's winning streak dates back to the 2018 season opener, a 28-14 loss to Jenks.
It got ugly quick. After six offensive plays, Bixby already led 22-0 after a Braylin Presley 17-yard touchdown reception from Christian Burke, a Presley 8-yard TD run, and a 40-yard scoring strike from Burke to Jakeb Snyder at the 8:16 mark of the first quarter.
A 37-yard field goal by Connor Nolan, a fumble recovery in the end zone by Miles Hill and a 7-yard run by Connor Kirby upped the Spartans lead to 39-0 after one quarter.
The dominance continued in the second quarter. Two more Kirby runs of 9 and 1 yards sandwiched a 14-yard touchdown pass from Kirby to Zach Blankenship made it 60-0.
With just 16.9 seconds left in the half, Aidan Hill scored from the 3 for a 67-point Bixby lead.
Putnam's offense was non-existent in the first half, with 17 rushes for zero net yards. The Patriots had just 30 passing yards and three first downs. Meanwhile, the Spartans racked up 359 total yards and 19 first downs.
A merciful running clock greeted Putnam West to start the second half, but the Spartans still had time to tack on two more scores. Brady Gresham recovered Bixby's second fumble in the end zone in the third quarter, and Clay Peters scooted in from 19 yards early in the fourth.
The Patriots scored on the last play of the game to avoid the shutout.
BIXBY 81, PUTNAM WEST 6
Putnam West;0;0;0;6-;6
Bixby;39;28;7;7-;81
BIX - Presley 17 pass from Burke (Nolan kick)
BIX - Presley 8 run (Kirby run)
BIX - Snyder 40 pass from Burke (Nolan kick)
BIX - Nolan 37 FG
BIX - M. Hill recover fumble in end zone (Nolan kick)
BIX - Kirby 7 run (Nolan kick) BIX - Kirby 9 run (Nolan kick)
BIX - Blankenship 14 pass from Kirby (Nolan kick)
BIX - Kirby 1 run (Hoffman kick) BIX - A. Hill 3 run (Hoffman kick)
BIX - Gresham recover fumble in end zone (Hoffman kick)
BIX - Peters 19 run (Hoffman kick)
PCW - Edwards 44 pass from James (no try)