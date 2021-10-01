High school football, Week 5: Bixby routs Putnam West, runs win streak to 41 games

BIXBY — Top-ranked Bixby won its 41st straight game with an 81-6 rout of visiting Putnam City West Friday in Class 6AII District 2 football action at Spartan Stadium.

The Spartans improve to 5-0 (2-0 D2) and will play at Choctaw next Friday, while the Patriots fall to 0-5, 0-2 and will host Ponca City.

Top-ranked Bixby dismantled the Patriots easily on homecoming night while handing the visiting team its 31st straight defeat. Bixby's winning streak dates back to the 2018 season opener, a 28-14 loss to Jenks.

It got ugly quick. After six offensive plays, Bixby already led 22-0 after a Braylin Presley 17-yard touchdown reception from Christian Burke, a Presley 8-yard TD run, and a 40-yard scoring strike from Burke to Jakeb Snyder at the 8:16 mark of the first quarter.

A 37-yard field goal by Connor Nolan, a fumble recovery in the end zone by Miles Hill and a 7-yard run by Connor Kirby upped the Spartans lead to 39-0 after one quarter.

The dominance continued in the second quarter. Two more Kirby runs of 9 and 1 yards sandwiched a 14-yard touchdown pass from Kirby to Zach Blankenship made it 60-0.

With just 16.9 seconds left in the half, Aidan Hill scored from the 3 for a 67-point Bixby lead.