High school football, Week 5: Big plays fuel Berryhill to home win over Verdigris

Ninth-ranked Berryhill got a great team effort and some big plays to down fourth-ranked Verdigris 28-10 in a key district 3A-4 contest Friday night at Berryhill Stadium.
Quarterback Jaxon Watie had a solid game for the Chiefs (4-1, 2-0). He completed 6-of-13 passes for 136 yards with two touchdown tosses and ran for another score.
Except for one big play, the Berryhill defense held the Cardinals (4-1, 1-1) in check most of the night. Dmitri Apostolides came up big in particular with a pair of interceptions.
"Our kids and coaches did a great job," Berryhill head coach Pat Harper said. "We had some guys out, so someone had to step up. We played hard and tough and with a lot of composure."
Harper also credited Berryhill's tough non-district schedule, with wins over Fort Gibson and Cascia Hall and a loss to then-Class 4A top-ranked Cushing, as good preparation for the district slate.
"We have played a lot of tough games," Harper said. "We like to play those good teams. We will get better and tougher and that's why we do it."
Berryhill scored on the second play from scrimmage, a 69-yard touchdown strike from Watie to Owen Martin just 56 seconds into the game.
Verdigris drew even when quarterback Dylan White kept the ball after a beautiful fake and weaved his way 72 yards to the end zone with 5:13 left in the first quarter.
The Cardinals took a 10-7 lead with 10:05 remaining in the second period, courtesy of a 28-yard Rushton Williams field goal.
The Chiefs answered with another big play when Ethan Stites burst up the middle on the way to a 64-yard touchdown run at the 8:43 mark of the second quarter.
Berryhill extended its advantage to 21-10 on a 1-yard sneak from Watie with 59 seconds to play in the half.
The Chiefs scored on their opening possession of the second half. The march ended on a 7-yard touchdown toss from Watie to Lucas Ellen with 5:33 left in the third period.
The first interception from Apostolides gave Berryhill the ball at the Verdigris 5-yard line midway through the fourth quarter.
The Chiefs were unable to score and the Cards moved just across midfield on the ensuing drive.
Apostolides, however, got his second interception with just over a minute to play at the Berryhill 25 to seal the deal.
BERRYHILL 28, VERDIGRIS 10
Verdigris;7;3;0;0;—;10
Berryhill;7;14;7;0;—;28
First quarter
BER — Martin 69 pass from Watie (Horner kick) 11:04
VER — White 72 run (Williams kick) 5:13
Second quarter
VER — FG Williams 28 10:05
BER — Stites 64 run (Horner kick) 8:43
BER — Watie 1 run (Horner kick) :59
Third quarter
BER — Ellen 7 pass from Watie (Horner kick) 5:33
TEAM STATISTICS
First Downs — VER 11, BER 8. Rushes-Yards — VER 31-136, BER 31-177. Comp-Att-Int — VER 13-26-3, BER 6-13-0. Passing Yards — VER 131, BER 135. Fumbles-Lost — VER 1-0, BER 0-0. Penalty Yards — VER 7-71, BER 4-35. Records — VER (4-1, 1-1), BER (4-1, 2-0). Total Yards — VER 267, BER 312. Punts-Avg. — VER 5-27.6, BER 6-32.4.