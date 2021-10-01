High school football, Week 5: Big plays fuel Berryhill to home win over Verdigris

Ninth-ranked Berryhill got a great team effort and some big plays to down fourth-ranked Verdigris 28-10 in a key district 3A-4 contest Friday night at Berryhill Stadium.

Quarterback Jaxon Watie had a solid game for the Chiefs (4-1, 2-0). He completed 6-of-13 passes for 136 yards with two touchdown tosses and ran for another score.

Except for one big play, the Berryhill defense held the Cardinals (4-1, 1-1) in check most of the night. Dmitri Apostolides came up big in particular with a pair of interceptions.

"Our kids and coaches did a great job," Berryhill head coach Pat Harper said. "We had some guys out, so someone had to step up. We played hard and tough and with a lot of composure."

Harper also credited Berryhill's tough non-district schedule, with wins over Fort Gibson and Cascia Hall and a loss to then-Class 4A top-ranked Cushing, as good preparation for the district slate.

"We have played a lot of tough games," Harper said. "We like to play those good teams. We will get better and tougher and that's why we do it."

Berryhill scored on the second play from scrimmage, a 69-yard touchdown strike from Watie to Owen Martin just 56 seconds into the game.